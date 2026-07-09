Ram Temple Donation Theft: 'Every Effort Was Made To Bury This'

'But two things worked against them: People kept coming forward, and -- crucially -- these were not outsiders.'

IMAGE: A police team escorts the accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case from the district jail in Ayodhya, July 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points: 'I see little prospect, frankly, of anyone of significance being apprehended.'

'Resigning is simply a device to separate themselves from criminal liability while leaving smaller figures to face the consequences.'

'The FIR that has been registered is based on the SIT's own report, and it names no one of consequence.'

"The Trust's finances must be laid bare in their entirety. There is no transparency on how much money has come in, how much has gone out, or where it has been spent," investigative reporter Abhishek Upadhyay, who broke the Ayodhya Ram temple donation embezzlement story on his YouTube channel Top Secret, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of the interview: He Exposed The Ram Temple Donation Theft

'The Trust grew visibly defensive, yet continued trying to suppress the matter'

Just as pressure was evidently brought upon your sources, a good deal of pressure must have come your way too, given how relentlessly you have pursued this. How did you cope with it?

The message always was simply: Do not report this, let it lie.

Did any of the people you have directly named in your reportage personally approach you?

Several people did on their behalf, in various ways. They chose not to say anything at all. But I was told, repeatedly: 'You are the one driving this, and everyone else is simply following your lead.'

Across some eleven interviews, the wider media did indeed follow suit, and it became the story everywhere. I was told things were being damaged as a result, and asked to stop.

When you made these disclosures, did you expect the administration to constitute an SIT this swiftly? Or did you fear the matter might simply be swept under the carpet?

I harboured my doubts, if I am honest. This interview (with Mahipal Singh) aired on June 9; the SIT was constituted on June 13. After the 9th, the Trust grew visibly defensive, yet continued trying to suppress the matter further.

We, in turn, kept bringing fresh material to light, one piece after another. Eventually, the pressure became too great to resist, and the SIT had to be announced.

Every effort was made to bury this. But two things worked against them: People kept coming forward, and -- crucially -- these were not outsiders.

Vinay Katiyar came forward as well...

He did. He also made revelations in my interview. So there is a web of connections among those who came forward, which made it exceedingly difficult (for the Temple Trust) to dismiss any one of them as a fraud, since they all moved in the same circles.

The individual who spoke to me from Karnataka was also an office bearer of the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) -- and he, too, gave me a deeper account of misappropriation in the name of the temple.

I too accessed a detailed complaint to the SIT from Bidar, Karnataka, detailing the investment of Ram temple donation money in purchasing land bank, etc.

There were so many compelling testimonies that the authorities were left with little choice but to announce the SIT, presumably hoping to contain the fallout and pin the blame on lesser figures.

'The very body conducting the enquiry is itself seems compromised'

What matters is whether money from the temple's donation collection found its way into such purchases.

You are quite right, and there is indeed substance to that concern -- it emerged that the Karnataka connection had, in fact, financed such a purchase.

It further emerged that a great deal of 'facilitation' was under way: Given how influential this network was, anyone wishing to buy land near the temple required a patron to smooth the way.

So they installed intermediaries to front these transactions?

Precisely. There is a further matter that another recording brought to light -- the stone used in construction. It was sourced from Bansi Pahadpur, in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, where quarrying takes place.

The individual there told me, on record, that he had originally offered the stone to the temple free of charge, asking only that royalty and transport be covered, and that the correspondence -- e-mails included -- bears this out.

But those managing procurement insisted on fixing a rate instead, which, in effect, indicated building in a commission. The arrangement consequently fell through, and the stone was sourced elsewhere, at a 5 times rate of purchase.

As the SIT's investigation proceeds, what has troubled you most? Do you believe it will be carried through to its logical conclusion?

Almost every individual we have interviewed, the SIT contacted in turn -- Deenanath Verma, whom we interviewed ourselves; the family whose jewellery went missing, likewise contacted. I believe the whistleblower from Kota may have been approached, though I cannot confirm it.

But the larger difficulty is this: The very body conducting the enquiry is itself seems compromised. The bigger figures are simply not being brought forward.

The FIR that has been registered is based on the SIT's own report, and it names no one of consequence.

Furthermore, the officer to whom that report was submitted is himself among those whose conduct falls within the scope of the enquiry -- and it is he who had received the findings.

I see little prospect, frankly, of anyone of significance being apprehended.

You are not confident, then, that anything substantive will emerge?

I am not, no. I do not believe it will.

'This business of resignation is, in itself, a form of deception'

Journalism of this kind invariably confronts two great difficulties -- gathering evidence, and protecting one's sources.

What was the greatest challenge you faced in the course of this investigation, and how did you manage it?

(The donation theft in) Ayodhya (the Ram Temple Trust), as a subject, has no shortage of people willing to talk.

The difficulty lay in finding those who had genuinely been part of the system, who had witnessed matters with their own eyes -- because anyone can make a claim, but tracking down such individuals and persuading them to speak required real effort.

I had to convince each of them that whatever they told me would neither be edited out of context nor watered down, that it would reach the right quarters, and that it would have consequence -- I gave them my word on that.

Many of them told me they had long been prepared to speak, but feared for their safety were they to do so. That was the principal challenge: Identifying credible, first-hand sources and bringing them into the open.

That we managed it is the reason this story has travelled as far as it has, and no small credit is owed to those individuals for the courage they showed in standing before the camera, against considerable power, and continuing to do so even now.

One must indeed credit their courage -- standing before the camera, taking on such formidable power, and persisting even to this day.

Even to this day. I began this investigation roughly a month ago; it is not the work of a single day, and not one of my interviews has been successfully refuted.

Now that the SIT is investigating the matter, in your assessment, which questions remain unanswered, and which aspects most urgently warrant scrutiny?

To my mind, the SIT's foremost task ought to be scrutinising every trustee without exception -- whether drawn from the roughly hundred official members or from the Uttar Pradesh government's own nominees -- since every one of their roles is now under a cloud.

The Ayodhya district magistrate was placed on the Trust as was a senior police official and a central government nominee; the intelligence and security apparatus ought to be examining precisely what these individuals knew, and how they claim to have known nothing.

First, the Trust's finances must be laid bare in their entirety; this is an exceedingly opaque body, and there is no clarity whatsoever on how much money has come in, how much has gone out, or where it has been spent.

Second and third, the contracts awarded thus far for construction work require thorough scrutiny, since many of these arrangements appear highly questionable, and complaints have already been raised regarding them.

Fourth, and perhaps most significant, is the matter of land acquisition by the Trust -- an issue that has been raised since 2021 and remains unresolved. A committee was constituted that very year, whose term has since lapsed without its report ever being made public, to this day.

This is an institution that manages crores upon crores of devotees' contributions, and yet there is no transparency on where that money originates, where it is directed, what is being purchased, how invoicing is conducted, or to whom contracts are awarded. All of this remains concealed.

Do you feel any sense of threat, working with such determination against forces of this magnitude?

I do not feel threatened, as such -- I regard it as an occupational hazard, nothing more. I have reported from four war/conflict zones: Armenia-Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Syria once, Israel-Palestine twice, and challenges of this nature come with the territory in each case.

Any war correspondent, I believe, cannot escape this altogether. One must understand that this is part and parcel of the profession one has chosen.

If you intend to pursue work of this nature, some measure of risk will follow, without exception -- and if one is unwilling to accept that, one ought not to be in this line of work at all. Something or other will happen regardless.

Two trustees -- Champat Rai and Anil Mishra -- have tendered their resignations. Do you believe this will lead anywhere?

Resigning, to my mind, is simply a device to separate themselves from criminal liability while leaving smaller figures to face the consequences. That, I believe, is the true purpose behind these resignations.