'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'

'Nobody, even the government, cannot compel Gyanesh Kumar to resign. He can only be removed through a constitutionally laid down process of impeachment. If he does get impeached, there will be political fallout on Mr Modi's government.'

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi on his way to Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's mega rally, November 1, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points 'What is very unprecedented is the BJP's strong defence of the Election Commission or Chief Election Commissioner. It is unusual for a political party to do so.'

'Politics being played out now is not well synchronised. Like in an orchestra, all individuals and musical instruments have to be in harmony to produce beautiful music.'

'If you glance through the newspaper coverage of the Ramlila Maidan rally, the coverage is subdued compared to the India Against Corruption movement against Manmohan Singh's government. That coverage was far more lethal. Therefore, there is a lesson for the Opposition to work on their media strategy.'

"Whenever there has been a major political change in India, it was accompanied by strong participation from students, trade union leaders, teachers, media, intellectuals and civil society. Different stakeholders all came out to protest against Indira Gandhi's draconian Emergency in 1977."

"I witnessed the same in 1989, against Rajiv Gandhi over Bofors, Shah Bano, IPKF, Press Bill. Similarly, in the India Against Corruption movement between 2011 to 2014," says Rasheed Kidwai, who has written books on the Congress and deeply observed the internal dynamics of the party for nearly three decades.

"I'm seeing a similar kind of convergence and pattern emerging now. The only difference is that the media is absent because the Opposition has dubbed a section of the media as being unfavourable which I think is unwise," Mr Kidwai tells Rediff's Archana Masih while discussing the INDIA Bloc's rally on Sunday.

As a close observer of politics, what are your thoughts on the larger impact of the INDIA Bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday?

In the era of the Internet, social media and television, mobilising a big gathering is a challenge for political parties.

In the pre-Internet and pre-television era, rallies were seen as the barometer of gauging public mood. But now, it is getting increasingly difficult for political parties to mobilise crowds for outdoor public meetings.

Despite these limitations, the Congress and other Opposition parties put up a good show at Ramlila Maidan. It is significant because it is good indicator of the Opposition's revival.

The last time we saw a large gathering as this was during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011.

In that context, whether this will translate into votes for the Opposition remains to be seen. In electoral democracy there is no silver medal -- a party that secures 49 votes loses, will lose to the party with 51 votes. The loser has no say in governance or administration.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how the Opposition can translate this into electoral victory. The controversies that stem from the functioning of the Election Commission are increasing.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

India has gone through several political upheavals from the Emergency to defeats of many governments. How do you see the present political situation in that historical context?

The Emergency between 1975 and 1977 was a watershed moment.

Indira Gandhi was accused of being dictatorial. She imposed the Emergency which saw many excesses: Opponents were jailed, media freedom was curtailed and democracy was supressed. In 1977, she finally called for elections.

But even then, her opponents never raised a question mark over the functioning of the Election Commission. The process was above board.

We have seen similar seamless transitions in government subsequently. In 1989, also a big change happened when Rajiv Gandhi lost power after a record mandate in the previous election.

Later on the Narasimha Rao government was voted out, followed by two weak United Front governments.

Then came Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose government was defeated in 2004. Then in 2014, another major transition took place with Narendra Modi coming to power.

These transitions happened in an orderly and largely amicable manner. There was never a cloud over the electoral process itself.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has built the reputation of a biased umpire. Whether those allegation are substantiated or not, I cannot say, but there is a cloud over his credibility.

This makes the future electoral outcomes controversial. No one is questioning the outcome; they are questioning the process.

Questions are being raised from within the Election Commission, within Supreme Court, within media and other quarters. Nobody has reached a conclusion, but the questions remain.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders, during the INDIA bloc mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, November 1, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi alleged in the rally yet again that the 2024 election was stolen. How do you interpret his aggressive stance?

It is political posturing that he is adopting -- aggressive and very hawkish.

He is not leaving any scope for compromise.

His demands are very clear that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. Nobody, even the government, cannot compel him to resign. He can only be removed through a constitutionally laid down process of impeachment.

If he does get impeached, there will be political fallout on Mr Modi's government.

Rahul's criticism is twofold: One, is the accusation about the functioning of the Election Commission. Secondly, by quoting the 2024 election, he is suggesting that the malfunctioning or impartiality of ECI, resulted in spurious results.

It is a very grave situation.

All previous vanquished governments have been gracious in accepting defeat. Now, if the election process is under a cloud, we will have a problem.

The problem is that there is no meeting ground between the Opposition and the government.

What could the government have done to address these concerns and prevent the situation from escalating?

The Election Commission is not part of the government, but some kind of investigation or inquiry could have been initiated into the conduct of the EC by the office of the President.

A white paper or independent inquiry into the Opposition's allegations could have been considered.

The whole atmosphere has become very polarised and vitiated. There's no middle ground.

What is very unprecedented is the BJP's strong defence of the Election Commission or Chief Election Commissioner. It is unusual for a political party to do so.

IMAGE: Congress supporters hold placards and raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls during a protest march towards Ramlila Maidan, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted that he has rarely seen the Congress so energised, particularly, the Seva Dal? Do you see the Congress exhibiting a new energy?

I would not give too much of political significance to this.

The organisational structure functioning well and a well organised and well attended rally is all good, but is that good enough? That is the question that needs an answer.

For me, what was significant in Sunday's rally and in the protest organised in October, was the participation of non-political people.

Whenever there has been a major political change, like in 1977, it was accompanied by a strong participation of students, trade union leaders, teachers, media, intellectuals and civil society. Different stakeholders all came out to protest against Indira Gandhi's draconian Emergency.

I witnessed the same in 1989, against Rajiv Gandhi over Bofors, Shah Bano, IPKF, Press Bill. Once again there was a convergence of civil society members, the political Right, Left and Centrist forces, along with youth, lawyers plus the media. Together, all of them shook the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Similarly, in the India Against Corruption movement between 2011 to 2014.

I'm seeing a similar kind of convergence and pattern emerging now. The only difference is that the media is absent because the Opposition has dubbed a section of the media as being unfavourable which I think is unwise.

If you glance through the newspaper coverage of the Ramlila Maidan rally, the coverage is subdued compared to the India Against Corruption movement against Manmohan Singh's government. That coverage was far more lethal. Therefore, there is a lesson for the Opposition to work on their media strategy.

Not every member of the media or ground reporter is hostile to the Opposition. If the Opposition is doing something significant, why it is not being covered properly?

There are preconceived notions on both sides. In a healthy and vibrant democracy, the media should reflect the ground reality, while political parties should not develop an attitude of indifference or hostility towards sections of the media.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi addresses the INDIA Bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan, November 1, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

You mentioned about the coming together of diverse groups. While AISA's Neha Bora was there at the rally, the CJP's Abhijit Dipke kept away. What equation do you see emerging as the equation there?

That's an interesting question, but, again, speaking from my own experience, as a reporter, the politics being played out now is not well synchronised. Like in an orchestra, all individuals and musical instruments have to be in harmony to produce beautiful music.

While here, the participants are more disjointed, but that is the very nature of Opposition alliances, it tends to be very chaotic.

But we have seen, in 1989, the Left and the Right -- the BJP and the CPI-M, both supported V P Singh's government. So, there is a historical precedent. Look at Mamata's speech where she made a mention of the Left. What she was saying in effect was about the Mahajot [Grand Alliance] of the All India Trinamool Congress, the Congress, and the Left against the BJP in Bengal.

It is unthinkable. Nobody would have thought this is the same Mamata who used to talk of a Mahajot against the Left.

It shows how political equations can change.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff