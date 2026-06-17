'Pressure To Bear A Son Is More In The City'

'Even lower middle class parents in cities opt for just one child. A son is a must.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff Key Points Maharashtra's urban sex ratio fell sharply to 885 girls per 1,000 boys, matching historically skewed states.

Dr Ravindra R P links declining ratios to weaker social movements, reduced awareness campaigns and lax monitoring.

Urban families increasingly prefer sons due to rising living costs, limited family size and economic insecurity.

Implementation of the PCPNDT Act has become bureaucratic, with fewer community groups involved in enforcement.

Gender imbalance is contributing to marriage shortages, bride trafficking concerns and growing violence against women.

Dr Ravindra R P was the face of the 1980s movement against sex selection in the womb through amniocentesis, a test originally meant to detect foetal abnormalities. The movement led to Maharashtra becoming the first state to bring in a law to ban pre-natal sex selection, in 1988.

After the 1991 Census revealed a sharp decline in the country's sex ratio, a central legislation banning pre natal sex selection, the Preconception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, or the PCPNDT Act, was enacted in 1994. This was amended in 2002, as the sex ratio was found to be further skewed in the 2001 Census.

Last fortnight, the latest official figures of sex ratios in the country were reported. They revealed that from 2022-2024, while rural Maharashtra's sex ratio had gone up to 910 girls to 1,000 boys, urban Maharashtra's sex ratio had gone down to 885 girls to 1,000 boys, from 908 a decade ago.

Urban Maharashtra now stands on the same footing as Haryana.

"The increase in preference for sons in urban areas can be explained. A male child in urban India has a lot of social value today. Education, women's empowerment -- all the things we thought would help, failed us. The pressure to bear a son is even more in the city because in cities, nobody can have more than two children," Dr Ravindra tells Jyoti Punwani.

Are you shocked by these figures?

Yes and no.

The way in which standards of social and political discourse have been going down in Maharashtra is something we'd never imagined. The way social movements have been stagnating -- all this has contributed to this decline. It can't be seen in isolation.

How different were the times when you fought for the ban on pre-natal sex selection?

Initially, the entire medical lobby was against us. They saw a ban on pre-natal sex selection as a restriction on the freedom to choose. But after the 2001 Census, there was a change within the medical establishment. For the first time, there was a woman general secretary of the Indian Medical Association. Not that a woman is necessarily better, but this one was very sympathetic.

We had a lot of discussions with doctors after she took over, and we could see changes in the IMA's attitude. The 2001 Census had proved our prediction correct: that if the trend of pre-natal sex selection continued, it would affect the country's sex ratio. They saw that we hadn't been spreading propaganda.

Gradually, even activists started getting invited on government bodies involved in drafting and regulating policy. I have worked on such bodies, been involved in drafting laws.

Uptil 2010, the movement was very active. We conducted sting operations in medical clinics, sent decoys. All of this was legal. Many doctors in government institutions also participated in all this.

What changed?

Things started changing in 2012-2013. We got an inkling of this from Gujarat's Beti Bachao programme that had started around 2005-2006. The earlier NGOs working on this issue were sidelined and only pro-Modi groups (he was then Gujarat chief minister) were consulted. When we asked them about the ground reality, they didn't want to talk. They would only defend government policy.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

This decline in sex ratio has taken place in Maharashtra's urban areas, where women work in large numbers, and one assumes there's more awareness. Why? Is the technology now more accessible? Or do city dwellers want sons even more than before?

The technology has become very simple. Nobody's watching and the test can be done easily.

The increase in preference for sons in urban areas can be explained. A male child in urban India has a lot of social value today.

Education, women's empowerment -- all the things we thought would help, failed us. The pressure to bear a son is even more in the city because in cities, nobody can have more than two children.

Privatisation of education and health care have pushed up the cost of living so much. Add to that the lack of job security. Often, we have seen even lower middle class parents in cities opting for just one child. But whether two or one, a son is a must.

And then, there's the absence of any pressure from the government against this.

But on government websites, there are lists of number of cases filed, sting operations... Of course convictions are low.

Earlier, women's organisations were part of monitoring how the law was implemented. But for many years now, the entire implementation is only by bureaucrats.

The paperwork required is too much from gynaecologists, sonologists. We had envisaged exemplary punishments for doing the test; suspension of registration of clinics. But most of the cases filed are just for making wrong entries.

For convictions to increase, the government needs the support of the media and women's organisations. Earlier, we found in some cases, even the magistrate didn't have a copy of the Act!

The government had just not done enough groundwork for implementing the law. A lot of work needs to be done among public prosecutors, magistrates. Just filing cases is not enough.

The earlier policy statements related to this law had clearly stated that raising awareness, and reversing the male bias were as important as implementation of the Act, and the government should make all efforts in this direction. Today, governments at the state and central level seem to have forgotten this.

IMAGE: An awareness campaign on 'Save the Girl Child' and 'Stop Violence Against Women' on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

With dowry still around, I guess daughters remain unwanted.

It's not just dowry any more. Marriage expenses have become a major factor.

Three decades back, dowry demands became less, and some communities even stopped taking dowry because they saw that there were much fewer girls for their sons.

Now, the expenses are on extravagant marriage ceremonies, even in villages, which the girls' parents must bear. And these demands are recurring, not just at the time of marriage. The costs of pregnancies are also borne by the girl's side.

Currently we are in Adhik Maas. Social media has so many stories of sons-in-law demanding gold.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

What have been the effects of this decline in sex ratio in Maharashtra?

One of the effects is that millions of men don't, and won't, have a partner.

You go to any village in Maharashtra today, you'll find groups of 40-50-100 young men, educated, some MBAs, engineers among them, with no jobs. Even at 35, they can't get married, because today, girls' families want someone with a government job, or irrigated land, or a large landholding. Small landholders or jobless men stand no chance.

Check the marriage bureau data: The number of girls registered will be 20% less than the boys.

Since the last decade we've been reading about forced marriages of girls. I was informed by a tribal activist that this is definitely taking place in the tribal belt in Nashik district. People come there, and with the help of local contacts, buy tribal girls and take them away.

In March, the CM spoke of the phenomenon of disappearing girls in the assembly. One reason could be this selling of brides or forced marriages. Yet there's been no sincere attempt in the last 15 years by the government to convince people not to resort to pre-natal sex selection.

You can also see the effects in the socio cultural milieu, in the extent to which violence has increased against women. You know the attitude: If you can't get them, you target them. The brutality against women today is unprecedented, beyond imagination. And what's the response of society to this?

IMAGE: Dr Ravindra R P IMAGE: Dr Ravindra R P

So are we back to square one? All that you fought for was no use?

No I wouldn't say that. I'm still optimistic.

I hold workshops for boys, and I'm seeing boys who are very sensitive, talking about menstruation, demanding that school and college managements make arrangements for menstrual care for girl students. They also demand safety for girls travelling to schools and colleges. I haven't seen this before.

We need to start a discussion in society between these two extremes: those who display toxic masculinity and those who are sensitive.

The time has come to talk, not only to women, but also to men, about the possible dangers of a skewed sex ratio and of misogyny in society in general.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff