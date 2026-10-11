'Fifty thousand policemen were deployed; the entire New Delhi district was under siege. It shows how scared they are.'

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed near the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara area amid the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10,2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Delhi was locked down on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as police detained protesters demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders taken off their flight.

Key points 'I can understand the arrest of Neha Bora, who may have been inside the prohibited zone leading the protest. But I don't understand how they arrested Dipke at the airport, or Dhruv Rathee in Gurugram, or many others who were nowhere near the prohibited area.'

'Forget those detained in Delhi. They have picked up more than 5,000 people from outside the city. They took them off trains, from their hotels and from their homes.'

'A lot of what they did was illegal.'

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan, who marched with Yogendra Yadav and AISA's Neha Bora before being detained, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff Saturday's police action was worse than the Emergency of 1975.

'50,000 policemen were deployed; the entire New Delhi district was under siege'

You marched with Yogendra Yadav, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Neha Bora, and more than 3,000 protesters have been detained. What does that say about the state of democracy in India?

IMAGE: A protester is detained by security personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Forget those detained in Delhi. They have picked up more than 5,000 people from outside the city. They took them off trains, from their hotels and from their homes. This is worse than the Emergency of 1975.

They shut down the whole of Central Delhi. It was a lockdown. Fifty thousand policemen were deployed; the entire New Delhi district was under siege. It shows how scared they are.

Several of the detentions have drawn criticism. What do you make of them?

A lot of what they did was illegal. Take Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka (of the Cockroach Janata Party), who were picked up from the flight itself.

(Youtuber) Dhruv Rathee was arrested at his residence in Gurugram. All of that was totally illegal.

I can understand the arrest of Neha Bora, who may have been inside the prohibited zone leading the protest. But I don't understand how they arrested Dipke at the airport, or Dhruv Rathee in Gurugram, or many others who were nowhere near the prohibited area.

'They have not even informed the relatives, which the law requires them to do'

Neha Bora was detained several times today but kept coming back. Was she with you?

Not this time. Earlier in the day she had slipped away from detention a few times and was picked up again. This time she was simply detained.

IMAGE: Security near Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Where were the detained people kept? Does the Delhi police even have the space?

They have set up a large number of detention centres. They did the same during Covid, so I assume people are being held there. But I don't know about Saurav and Dipke. They may have been taken to some undisclosed place.

So there is no information on their whereabouts?

None. They have not even informed the relatives, which the law requires them to do.

Why were they detained, then? Some critics say the protest was staged, since the organisers had announced their programme and their travel plans in advance.

It was to prevent the protest. That is the only reason.

'AISA are fearless people'

The argument is that those who genuinely want to protest don't tell the police where they will be. Dipke and the others could have turned up without announcing anything.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain All India Students Association (AISA) national President Neha Bora during the protest. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The government had asked all the airlines for their passenger manifests, so it would have known in any case who was coming on which flight. That charge is nonsense.

What was the mood on the ground where you were?

There was a lot of enthusiasm. Most of the people with us were from AISA.

AISA and the CPI(ML) Liberation, I take it. Dipankar Bhattacharya was with you.

Yes. AISA is the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation. They are fearless people.