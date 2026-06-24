'Those Who Were Meant To Protect Ram Mandir Funds Looted It'

'SIT means nothing because the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust are the same people.'

IMAGE: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points 'People who were responsible for protecting Ram Mandir funds betrayed the trust of 140 crore people of India.'

'They have deleted all the CCTV footage.'

'If they are innocent let them continue in their post and if found guilty send them to jail.'

Long before a Special Investigation Team was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations of embezzlement and misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Pawan Pandey claims he had been warning about what he describes as serious misconduct within the temple's administration.

A resident of Ayodhya, Pandey says he has been drawing on information provided by insiders and former employees about the irregularities and fund mismanagement in the temple.

Pandey publicly questioned the handling of donations and temple assets, triggering a controversy that has since expanded into a high-profile investigation.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Pandey explains why he believes the allegations point to a deeper problem and why he continues to press for accountability.

How did you come to know about the alleged goings on at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

People who were working at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir tipped me off about the ongoing theft.

And it happened because the loot that was going on in the temple premises was being unevenly distributed.

So the man who got the least money was upset and he started revealing the truth about the theft.

What was your first reaction when you came to know about the alleged theft?

I spoke about it, but no one believed me.

Everyone said that since I belong to the Samajwadi Party I am making claims of theft when there was none.

We are in the Opposition so nobody took my allegations of theft in the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir seriously.

People were asking for proof. When our party national President Akhilesh Yadav wrote on his social media page about this, the media started taking my allegations seriously. Slowly the truth started revealing then.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, January 22, 2024. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

'Ram Lalla's Necklace And Crown Disappeared From The Premises'

How did things start to go wrong?

The first person to come out in the open against this theft was Mahipal Singh, (account in-charge) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

He was an employee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Mahipal Singh gave details on how the donation money which was given to the temple was never written to the exact amount donated.

Say, for example, if Rs 100 was given in the donation box, only Rs 50 was accounted for and the rest Rs 50 was siphoned off.

After that the news came in that Ram Lalla's necklace and crown had disappeared from the premises.

There were 200 silver bricks that were donated by devotees to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and that too disappeared.

And no one noticed all this till you pointed out?

When I was growing up as a child there used to be a peepal tree in my village where villagers used to keep coins for worshipping Kaali Maa.

And no villager ever touched that money ever.

This was the unwritten rule of our village and everybody followed it.

And here the people who were supposed to protect the money of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, they only looted the money.

This is very unfortunate. They never did things to improve the condition of devotees visiting the Ram Mandir but instead started siphoning off funds.

I feel bad that being a native of Ayodhya these people have defamed Ayodhya. Ayodhya was known for Prabhu Ram and here theft is happening, which is very sad.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad receives the Special Investigation Team's preliminary investigation report from Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant in the alleged Ram Mandir donation case, June 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

'This Theft Should Be Investigated Under Supreme Court Guidance'

Who is responsible for this state of affairs?

Everyone, right from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust; Anil Mishra, member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust which was formed by the government; and Gopal Rao, administrator of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and administrator, to all the people who are running the trust.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust was formed on the orders of the Supreme Court of India after the verdict in November 2019.

This place was given to them by the Supreme Court to run the day to day affairs of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

They betrayed the trust of 140 crore people of India.

I am requesting the Supreme Court of India now to dissolve this trust and dismiss all the members who are associated with it.

And this corruption and theft should be investigated under Supreme Court guidance.

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya he did not meet Champat Rai. Was it to show his displeasure?

This is just a showoff. They all are the same. It is no big deal if he did not meet Champat Rai. He must have spoken to him over the phone.

Do you have any idea what the daily collection at the Ram temple was? And how much the theft was?

Right now I have no idea, but yes, lots of people have turned up and are asking what happened to their donation.

Someone is saying I donated a gold necklace, where has it disappeared?

Someone is saying 100 kg silver was donated, where has it gone?

There was daily theft because the donation money was not being counted in the right order. They were siphoning off money daily.

Just imagine this was happening for the last two years.

'Everyone Was Involved'

What about CCTV footage from inside the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir?

They have deleted all the CCTV footage. Now SIT is doing the investigation, so let us wait and see what report they come out with.

IMAGE: Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Photograph: ANI

Do you feel only 2-3 people were involved in this alleged theft?

Everyone was involved. When Mahipal Singh came out in the open and stated that in the donation box there used to be more money but while writing down the accounts it used to be always a lesser amount.

He saw this for many days and then one day he decided to check it personally. And when Mahipal Singh did that he found out that in the donation box there was Rs 35 lakhs collected, but in the books of accounts it was written only as Rs 20 lakhs.

He then said he informed Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

What happened next was more surprising. Mahipal Singh was sacked for revealing this information to them.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust should have come out in the open then and said that Mahipal Singh is a liar. They didn't do that. The trust didn't say that.

Another engineer (Dinanatha Verma) is saying loud and clear that Anil Mishra used to demand 40 percent commission to pass any project. Why is no action being taken against this engineer by the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust for saying this?

The same thing with Mahipal Singh. Why is he not sent to jail by the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust for making such allegations? There should be action against him if he is lying, but they are not taking any action.

The trust is not giving accounts to the people who are asking what has happened to their necklace given to Lord Ram or for that matter padukas or for that matter 200 kg of silver bricks.

Let the trust people come out in the open and show it to the public. They are not doing it.

IMAGE: Pawan Pandey, Samajwadi Party spokesperson. Photograph: Kind courtesy Facebook/Pawan Pandey

Are you not happy with the SIT?

SIT means nothing because the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust are the same people.

In Hindi we say milli-bhagat hai. When the report is true, then I can believe it.

When temples like Tirupati are managed wonderfully without any allegations of embezzlement, why has this happened at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

When Sita Ma was questioned about her dignity, Lord Ram sent her to the jungle but here these trust people are not even willing to resign.

If they are innocent, let them continue in their post and if found guilty send them to jail.

Do you feel vindicated after the SIT was set up?

I am not here to win some medal for unveiling the truth.

As a citizen of Ayodhya this news is very sad for me. Our Ayodhya is getting defamed and it saddens me.

I only revealed the truth because I don't want corruption and theft to go on in the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Who should run the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust?

It should be run by our shankaracharyas or local saints of Ayodhya, they must be given a place in the new trust.