'Election Commission Is Shameless'

'Their functioning is flawed, they are not accountable, they are opaque, they are non-transparent, they have lost credibility.'

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre,, flanked by Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi, April 8, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Election Commission faces questions over transparency, accountability and alleged irregularities in election procedures and voter-roll revisions.'

'Concerns have been raised over Form 6 amendments, centralised voter deletions and additions, and Bengal's Form 7 filings.'

'Questions have emerged over the absence of full commission meetings and unresolved objections concerning the Election Commission's functioning.'

'The Special Intensive Revision has triggered debate over electoral rolls, voting rights and the treatment of existing voters.'

'Concerns over the Election Commission's credibility have intensified amid scrutiny of its appointment, functioning and institutional independence.'

Political economist Parakala Prabhakar has been a one-man army relentlessly fighting the working of the Election Commission of India, and the SIR process.

In 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, he told Rediff, 'All is not well with the Election Commission. They refused to be transparent and accountable.'

In 2025, he told Rediff, 'This election commission has to go. It is the most partial. It functions more like a government department than an autonomous body.'

In May 2026, questioning the SIR process, he told Rediff, 'SIR is nothing but bringing the NRC-CAA through backdoor. You are killing lakhs and lakhs of citizenships.'

"If you are now deleting 13.5 crore people who exercised their franchise in 2024, doesn't that render the Government of India today, the Cabinet and the Lok Sabha absolutely illegitimate? It does," Mr Prabhakar tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview.

The Indian Express expose showed that two of the election commissioners were not in sync with the CEC and he was taking decisions on his own.

Still, all the three appeared together as if there was no discord between them.

Do you think this Election Commission has the moral right to be in office? In 2025, you had said that the Election Commission had to go as it functioned as a government department.

Last time when I said the Election Commission should go and it should be suspended, I said it on the basis of the way they conducted the elections, and the discrepancy that was found out between the percentage of polling announced and the final percentage of polling.

I also said that because it was blatantly clear that they implemented the model code of conduct, giving a free run for hate speeches by the ruling party.

The way the elections were phased out were very illogical. There were two states which have more or less the same number of seats, but one state goes for polling in one day, the other state goes for polling in four days, five days, or six days.

All these pointed to the possibility of a heavily compromised election and partisan behaviour by the election commissioners, especially the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Election Commission has become very opaque, non-transparent, unaccountable, unapproachable and unresponsive.

Even when you express in court, they just brush it aside, or they don't give access to it.

It had a stonewalling effect.

On the basis of that, I have been arguing since 2014 that this Election Commission should go.

I supported my argument that the 2024 Lok Sabha mandate was a stolen mandate or a compromised mandate.

Also, the subsequent assembly elections, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, etc were also compromised.

I said so based on the data taken directly from the Election Commission of India.

It was not an investigative job; it was just there in plain sight.

Now, with the Indian Express investigative report by those two brilliant journalists, it is in the open that the Chief Election Commissioner was indulging in a lot of irregularities, especially with regard to the implementation, the designing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

And the Election Commission is not even properly functioning according to the procedures and rules and regulations laid down by the constitution.

On top of that, the Election Commission had given a press note purportedly refuting the investigative report by the Indian Express.

I would like to describe the two clarifications offered by the Election Commission of India as a big joke, because neither of them addresses any core issue that was raised in the investigative report.

What did the report tell us? It told us that Form 6 was amended when the Election Commission of India had no authority to do so. Even the government has to take the permission of the Lok Sabha to do it. That is something which the Election Commission's clarifications don't address.

The other important concern was that in Goa, 97 voters were found not eligible. When the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) tried to put them back on the electoral roll, they could not do it.

That was because the deletions and additions, contrary to the rules and procedure, are now being done in a centralised way.

So, it exposes the lie of the Election Commission that, it was the local people who were adding and deleting.

This issue also was not addressed by both these press releases.

The other one is, in Bengal, the Election Commission of India filed or authorised people to file Form 7 in as many as 16 lakh cases. Who authorised and who really filed this Form 7? The press releases do not address this.

The investigative report also says that for the last four months, not a single full commission meeting was held. This also was not addressed by the press note.

Then, 14 notes of objections, dissent, misgivings about the functioning of the Election Commission of India went unanswered.

The second press release gives you a couple of things which are very important.

One, the press release said that henceforth, minutes of the meeting would be recorded. When they say henceforth it will be done, what does it mean? That they were not doing it? This is absolutely against the norms.

On a lighter note, why couldn't they give us a photograph of a full Election Commission meeting in progress?

On the investigative report on dissent by the two election commissioners was also not addressed in the press release.

Let me employ 'what if kind of logic. What if all the three election commissioners were on the same page about denying access to EROs. Is it okay? It's not okay.

What if all the three election commissioners are okay with the submission of Form 7 on behalf of the Election Commission to delete the voters already back on the voters list in Bengal? Is it okay? It's not okay.

What if all the three election commissioners are okay with a full-fledged meeting not conducted? What if all the three election commissioners are okay when some of the misgivings, and objections are not addressed?

Is it okay? It is not okay. It's not okay with me as a citizen.

Even if the two election commissioners have objections, the Election Commission as a full body is at fault.

They have compromised the integrity of the Election Commission.

My issue with the Election Commission is not only because of SIR. Of course, it is also to do with SIR.

I have been questioning the way they conducted the elections, about the way they decided the phasing of elections, about the way they implemented the model code of conduct, about the way they did not announce the polling figures.

IMAGE: A protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, October 3, 2026. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Thats why I asked whether they have the moral right to be in office..

No, they don't have.

They have to quit. They are shameless that they're not quitting. The body has to be dissolved. The Election Commission needs to be disbanded.

IMAGE: The Shivaji Park protest in Mumbai to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Quite a few former CECs expressed the opinion that this Election Commission has lost the trust of people as it was functioning not as an independent body. Do you think people do not trust this Election Commission anymore?

That is very clear. I have mentioned this before also.

In 2023, there was a very big survey by the Lokniti CSDS about the credibility of the Election Commission of India. Over 30% of the people felt that the Election Commission was functioning as according to the wishes of the government.

Compare that with the 2001 speech of then President K R Narayanan during the golden jubilee of the Election Commission of India. He said that the Election Commission'S credibility is much higher than even the judiciary.

Compare the downfall of the Election Commission of India today.

Looking at the way the Election Commission is appointed and constituted by the executive, with two to one majority.

A Supreme Court judge recently said, the presence of the Leader of the Opposition is only ornamental now in the selection of the Election Commission of India.

It means the election is flawed, their functioning is flawed, and they are not accountable, they are opaque, they are non-transparent, they are unresponsive, and they have lost credibility.

So, it calls for the immediate disbanding and dissolution of the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Parakala Prabhakar IMAGE: Parakala Prabhakar

Do you think SIR should be scrapped and they should go back to the old voters' list? Was there anything wrong with the old voters' list, and how elections were conducted till then?

Let me start with this. The Election Commission of India is saying that the old voters' list had too many irregularities, too many dead people, etc etc.

So, they are in a way blaming all the previous election commissions that they have not done their job.

The second one is that if all the elections conducted on the basis of the old electoral roll are unsound elections, including the 2024 election, 2019 election, and 2014 election, it has very, very serious implications.

If you are now deleting 13.5 crore people who exercised their franchise in 2024, doesn't that render the Government of India today, the Cabinet and the Lok Sabha absolutely illegitimate? It does.

The other thing is, what it does in its wake is, it creates two classes of people in India.

One with franchise, the other without franchise.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff