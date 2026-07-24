Param Vir Chakra Yogendra Singh Yadav: 'When Youth Stand Up, Governments Have To Listen'

'These are children of our own country; they must be heard.'

IMAGE: The ongoing youth protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 24, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points 'Whole nation stands with the students.'

'The students' demands are legitimate. The way the police used force against the students, especially the treatment of young girls, was wrong.'

'Those responsible should be identified and face the strictest punishment so that such incidents are never repeated.'

"The government has opened a door for dialogue. Once that door opens, every issue can be discussed. Once a dialogue starts, then I am sure all their demands will be accepted," says Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, retired.

The brave soldier is the youngest recipient of the nation's highest gallantry award. He was only 19 when he braved multiple bullets in the capture of Tiger Hill, one of the most difficult battles ever fought by the Indian Army.

Two living Param Vir Chakra awardees awarded the nation's highest gallantry medal for bravery in war, have supported the protesting students.

Honorary Captain Bana Singh received the honour for capturing a post at a height of 21,000 feet in the Siachen Glacier. The post was subsequently named after him as Bana Top.

"Once the conversation with students begins, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will also be taken up with them, I am sure. The government is responding to their demands. It indicates that the thought process is changing," Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

Your reaction to what the prime minister said last night?

I welcome what the prime minister has said in the video last night and that efforts are being made to start a dialogue.

If this had happened 10 days earlier, the student protest would not have spread and the country's image would not have suffered.

I am also happy that Sonam Wangchukji has broken his hunger strike.

I want to say to the children that if your prime minister has given this assurance, then you must trust him.

When the prime minister stands with you, what more could you ask for?

IMAGE: The protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 24, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

But sir, there is no mention of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, which is the number one demand of the students.

The government has opened a door for dialogue and that is a welcome initiative.

Once that door opens, every issue can be discussed. Confrontation does not lead to results. Solutions come through dialogue.

Once a dialogue starts, then I am sure all their demands will be accepted.

Students should return to their studies as soon as possible and secure their future. The longer a movement continues, greater the possibility of anti-social elements taking advantage of it -- politically or for vested interests.

Nothing is greater than the nation and we must preserve its dignity. I want to tell the students that peace is the greatest strength.

Peace is the weapon in front of which the whole world bows down.

The prime minister has spoken about fast track courts and reforms. Earlier, there was confrontation because the government made mistakes in handling the demands of the protest.

When the children of a household are angry, it is the elders' responsibility to calm them down and guide them.

Our scriptures warn us against stubbornness -- whether it is the stubbornness of a king, a child, or anyone else.

A ruler must remain humble and patient.

These youth are the power, strength and energy of this nation. They have to take our nation forward.

The most important test for the government is Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and accountability for Monday's police brutality against the students.

Those issues will also be discussed. The government has indicated that once dialogue begins, every process can be discussed.

Once the conversation with students begins, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will also be taken up with them, I am sure.

Up till now, there was no conversation at all. At least now, talks have started, and once dialogue begins, every issue can be addressed.

The students' demands are legitimate. The way the police used force against the students, especially the treatment of young girls, was wrong.

Those responsible should be identified and face the strictest punishment so that such incidents are never repeated.

These are the children of our own country, not outsiders. They came to seek their rights.

At the same time, whenever there is such a large gathering, some anti-social elements infiltrate the crowd and provoke violence. When security forces are attacked, they respond with force. Students and police personnel were both injured.

But the mistreatment of those girls was unacceptable.

Earlier, when such protests happened in other countries, we used to comment on their governments. Today, people from other countries are commenting on videos from India in the same way.

India speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and aspires to be a Vishwaguru. These values should not remain just words. They should be reflected in action.

Only then will the strength of our democracy truly be visible.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said in Parliament: 'Governments will come and go, parties will be formed and dissolved, but the nation must endure.'

These Constitutional offices belong to the Constitution and the people who elect representatives for five years. Ministers will come and go, but the institution remains.

How many education ministers will come, how many have come and gone?

The chair will remain, ministers will keep changing.

IMAGE: The youth protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 24, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Many peace marches and dharnas have been organised throughout the country. What is your message to the students whose demand you have supported on Instagram?

The government is responding to their demands. It indicates that the thought process is changing.

The students should be cautious that they are not used as political tools and the movement is not exploited for political benefits.

The Anna Hazare movement established the Aam Aadmi Party; the Jayaprakash Narayan Movement benefitted the BJP and the freedom movement benefitted the Congress.

The issues that have been raised by the students are very important. Their rightful demand is the improvement of the education department.

The education system is crumbling and creaking. More than 90,000 government schools have been shut down.

The whole nation stands with the students.

The government has to build trust among the students. All governments know that that when the youth stand up, governments have to listen.

My message to the students is simple: I stand with you, and the entire nation stands with you. Maintain peace. When the prime minister himself is willing to engage, there is hope that solutions will emerge.