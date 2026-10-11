'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

'If Gyanesh Kumar had some shame he would have resigned and would have taken agni pariksha.'

IMAGE: The protest in New Delhi, October 10, 2026, demanding Chief Election Comissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points 'The government has been lying all along, which is very evident.'

'If this was a flop show there was no need for such a huge police bandobast.'

'Every government is scared of political movements directed against them. Be it the Modi government or the Manmohan Singh government or even the Vajpayee government.'

Delhi witnessed an unprecedented security clampdown on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the national capital to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision which led to deletion of 13 crore (130 million!) voters across India.

More than 250 trains were cancelled, entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations were shut, and hundreds of protesters were detained as authorities moved to prevent demonstrators from reaching the protest site.

In a dramatic development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained inside their aircraft moments after landing in Delhi.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, co-founder of satyahindi.com, political commentator Ashutosh offers a scathing critique of the government's handling of the protests.

Drawing on his three decades in journalism, he argues that the restrictions imposed in Delhi raise serious questions about the suppression of political dissent.

Ashutosh challenged the government's claim that the protest was an attempt to create anarchy, draws parallels with the Emergency under then prime minister Indira Gandhi, and questions the credibility of claims that electoral processes remain free and fair.

How do you see the high-handedness of police action against CJP protestors in Delhi on Saturday?

As a journalist, I have never in my life seen this kind of suppression of a political movement.

The government cancelled 250 trains. No trains came to Delhi from 4 am till 2 pm.

Have you ever heard this happening in India?

Metro stations were shut in spite of the fact that the Supreme Court of India said they should not do it.

And today 45 metro stations were shut in Delhi.

30,000 policemen have been deployed and no one has a right to move in the protest area.

Journalists are being detained and people who are trying to send transport to their loved ones in hospitals are also being detained by the police.

Three leaders of Cockroach Janta Party were detained from inside the aircraft when it landed in Delhi. The police did not even wait for these leaders to come out of the airport to detain them.

Government's Message to Protesters

What message is the government sending by arresting CJP leaders inside the aircraft?

The message that the government is sending is, don't mess with us and if you do you, face dire consequences.

This is a very simple message to everyone who wants to protest against this government or voice their opinion against them.

Even during Indira Gandhi's Emergency we didn't see these thing happenings or even during the Anna Hazare movement of 2011 when he was protesting against the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government.

IMAGE: Protesters raise slogans near the Bangla Sahib gurdwara in New Delhi, October 10, 2026, during the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The same protest happened in Mumbai and no one was troubled, no violence broke out.

If the CJP protest could take place in Mumbai last week, why not in Delhi then?

Is it because Mumbai is run by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Delhi police is run by Home Minister Amit Shah?

No violent incident was reported in Mumbai, so how do you expect violent incidents to take place in Delhi?

On top of that the Delhi police said they had identified 2,000-plus troublemakers who could create violence during the protest.

And if this was the case, then why not arrest these people? Why are they not in custody?

In other words, the government has been lying all along, which is very evident.

I have never seen this scenario in my 30 years of journalism.

BJP leader Sambit Patra gave a press conference where he called the protests a flop show.

If that is the case, then why stop trains and Delhi metro? Why did the police detain protestors in advance?

If this was a flop show, there was no need for such a huge police bandobast.

Anarchy Claims and Historical Parallels

We saw in Bangladesh and Nepal that unelected people want to spread anarchy in the country. If you were to draw parallels, don't you think the CJP is an unelected outfit which wants to spread anarchy in India?

When the government feels that they are working against the interests of the people, then they start getting scared of the public.

This is the same Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was hugely popular among the masses and no one dared question his popularity.

And today, the same people have turned against him.

When he was being praised he felt very good, but now he is not feeling good because he is being criticised.

The same history repeated during Indira Gandhi's time.

Unfortunately, political leaders learn nothing from history.

When Indira Gandhi showed high-handedness then the people of India taught her a lesson.

This entire theory that a foreign hand is involved and the Opposition wants to spread anarchy in the country is a false theory.

Every government is scared of political movements directed against them.

Be it the Modi government or the Manmohan Singh government or even the Vajpayee government.

All the governments will speak in the same tone against political movements, that anarchy is being spread in the country.

Indira Gandhi used the phrase 'foreign hand' is destabilising India, and Modi is using the same language.

IMAGE: Protestors raise slogans against Gyanesh Kumar during the protest in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Questioning Electoral Fairness

But the fact is the BJP is winning elections, and we just saw that happening in West Bengal where they won with a record margin in by-polls in Muslim-majority constituencies.

You see the way elections were conducted in those by-elections.

The day nominations were to be withdrawn that day only the Trinamool Congress candidate pulled out of the election.

The other Opposition candidate of the Congress party was sent to jail.

And then the BJP says there is free and fair elections going on.

Another BJP opponent in Rejinagar withdraws his candidature and says later that he is contesting the elections.

The BJP then says we won the seat with a huge margin in free and fair elections.

They have made a joke out of electoral democracy.

These things never happened in the history of electoral politics of India.

And you cannot keep your eyes shut, especially after The Indian Express report which clearly stated that two Election Commissioners said illegal decisions were being taken by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They are still saying elections in India are being conducted in a free and fair manner.

Arre, ho rahey hain toh kam se kam free and fair hotey hue toh dikhey.

The situation had become so bad in the Election Commission that both Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had to openly come out and speak against Gyanesh Kumar.

The Indian Express report was denied by the Election Commission which said that disagreements do not mean that Gyanesh Kumar took unilateral decisions.

I am sorry, but they did not give any answer.

The real issue was how voters lists across India were being centralised.

The powers of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were snatched away.

Seema Khanna, director general (IT) of the Election Commission of India, was given all powers and she was taking decisions on her own (making the EROs role redundant).

The Supreme Court of India too said, don't misuse their name for making changes in Form 6.

In Goa 97 voters name were deleted in spite of the fact that the ERO had added their names in the voter list.

The Election Commission never responded to this allegation.

If the Election Commission was clean then all three Election Commissioners should have come out and given a press conference.

They should have openly stated that The Indian Express was is false and they are going to sue them.

Calls for Resignation

Do you feel the CJP was over-confident in asking for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation after they got Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over their NEET protest?

If Gyanesh Kumar had some shame he would have resigned and would have taken agni pariksha.

L K Advani, when he was accused of hawala dealings, resigned and only came back to contest elections when he was discharged in the case.