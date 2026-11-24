'India will become number one. There is no doubt about it. Andhra Pradesh will be number one in India.'

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, October 8, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Our prime minister enjoys the people's trust. He is more respected than any other politician in the country.'

'You know how I developed Hyderabad. I competed with Bangalore then. We will work together with other states whenever possible.'

'I want to convert Tirupati into a global design capital, Vizag into an AI data centre and hub of allied industries, Amaravati into a quantum manufacturing and port-led economy hub, and Tirupati and Rayalaseema into a knowledge hub.'

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu talks to Shine Jacob/Business Standard about his investment ambitions, development priorities, and vision for his state.

Andhra Pradesh had announced huge investments during the industry summit last year. How much of those have materialised?

Last time, we signed 740 MoUs (memorandums of understanding) involving nearly Rs 22.6 trillion, having the potential to create jobs for 1.93 million.

Of these, 526, involving Rs 17.2 trillion and with a potential employment generation for 1.29 million, have materialised.

Major investments on track include Google's $15 billion artificial-intelligence (AI) hub, the Rs 1.36 trillion ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's India steel plant at Nakkapalli, Reliance's AI data centre of approximately 1.5 gigawatts, and Tata Power Renewables' Rs 49,000 crore.

I am confident that investments of Rs 31 trillion-Rs 32 trillion have been undertaken through MoUs or they are in various stages so far.

Speed, security and certainty are the concepts we are working on. Our target is a $2.07 trillion economy by 2047, with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh at that time.

My aim is to grow at a rate of 15-20 per cent, more than double our country's 7.5 per cent.

IMAGE: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh and others at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, November 13, 2026. Photograph: @VPIndia X/ANI Photo

In the recent polls in the United States, data centres and AI played a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

If the US comes up with restrictions, what will be the implications for India? Will it bring more investment?

India is the country after China. Now, China will have a disadvantage because of its population ageing, while India has a good advantage for the future.

I am talking about a new concept. India will become number one. There is no doubt about it. Andhra Pradesh will be number one in India.

That is our aim. Now, we are not depending on anybody or any technology. We are moving up the stack.

I am looking at data centres, AI, quantum, space, drones, electronics, aerospace and semiconductors as focus sectors.

I want to convert Tirupati into a global design capital, Vizag into an AI data centre and hub of allied industries, Amaravati into a quantum manufacturing and port-led economy hub, and Tirupati and Rayalaseema into a knowledge hub.

Hyundai and Kia have chosen Andhra Pradesh over Tamil Nadu for their expansion in India. What are your views on competition among states for investment?

Competition will be there. Competition, along with complementary efforts, will have to happen. Only then will things move forward.

You know how I developed Hyderabad. I competed with Bangalore then. We will work together with other states whenever possible.

With data centres coming up, power requirements will increase. How do you plan to make power reliable, affordable and climate-resilient?

We are growing faster in renewable energy. Solar, wind, pumped storage and, if necessary, nuclear power will become a reality. Batteries will also play a role.

Green energy is the future.

Amaravati is going to become one of the best centres in consuming green energy. I will also have advantages in pumped storage.

Even in Polavaram and some other areas, I am analysing my projects. In irrigation projects, I can develop pumped storage. That is a five- or 10-year plan.

IMAGE: Naidu and Modi, October 8, 2026. Photograph: @PMOIndia X/ANI Photo

Your views on protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and movements by organisations such as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

These things are temporary. SIR is a matter of registrations once in 20 or 25 years. You have to revamp everything. Even deceased voters are there; you have to remove them.

Genuine voters have to be included. Foreigners or immigrants cannot have voting rights in India.

About the CJP movement, it started with one issue, but they (the participants) are doing something else. Ultimately, all these things are about people's trust.

Our prime minister enjoys the people's trust. He is more respected than any other politician in the country.

Small issues of this type will not help the nation. According to me, they are unnecessary. But politically, you can face them and fight them.

Since you came in, Centre-state relations have improved. How has this helped Andhra Pradesh as a state during your current term?

I am always for the stability of this nation. Today, in Centre-state relations, there are no differences except in promoting one another.

Earlier, there were ideological differences. Now, there are no ideological differences, only differences in performance. You have to create wealth and empower people.

What do people want? Basic amenities such as water, sanitation, housing, clean energy, nutrition, digital access, health care, infrastructure and affordability.

I consider human resources very important to be more productive.

We are giving students educational support. We are also providing one of the best pension schemes. We are covering around 6.4 million people through direct benefit transfer.

Which are your dream infrastructure projects to be completed before the 2029 assembly polls?

I want regions to develop equally. It is going to be a blend of services, manufacturing and agriculture.

Today Rayalaseema is drought-affected. We want to make it a global horticulture hub.

By March, I am going to complete the Polavaram project (a multipurpose irrigation and hydroelectric scheme located on the Godavari river).

At the CII summit, your government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are planning to launch a 'Coal-to-Clean Transition Deep Dive'. How will it help repurpose ageing coal plants for clean energy and storage?

The WEF has always been a knowledge-sharing platform. They are working with us on green energy. Whatever we are doing here, they want to take it globally, and they want to bring global best practices here.

That is the continuous exchange we are having. CII is going to set up a global leadership centre in Amaravati.

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Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff