ALL You Want To Know About Maharashtra's SIR!

'The final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.'

'If someone who is otherwise eligible does not find his/her name in that electoral roll, they can fill Form 6 along with other necessary documents to enrol his/her name in the electoral roll after the final publication of the electoral roll also.'

IMAGE: Booth level officers (BLOs) sort enumeration forms during the door-to-door special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter enumeration drive in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'If a person is a voter for decades, his/her name would be there in the 2002 electoral rolls and that can be mapped (called self-mapping).'

'However, if the person is unable to find his/her name, their parent's name in the electoral roll of previous SIR from anywhere in the country can be mapped (called progeny mapping).'

'It is important that the enumeration form needs to be filled with the available details, signed and handed over to ensure that the elector's name finds a place in the draft electoral roll.'

As Maharashtra undertakes the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, many voters have questions about how the exercise will affect them.

From residents who have been voting for decades but cannot locate their names in the 2002 voter rolls to first-time voters, from married women who have changed their surname to citizens who have shifted homes over the years, the revision has prompted widespread queries.

There are also concerns about documentation, the role of booth level officers (BLOs), and what voters should do if they do not find their names in the updated electoral rolls.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff spoke to Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam to get answers to the most frequently asked questions on the SIR process.

In this interview, Mr. Chockalingam -- an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1996 batch -- explains the rationale behind the 2002 mapping exercise, clarifies the procedures for different categories of voters, and outlines the steps citizens need to take to ensure their names remain on the electoral roll.

A citizen who has been resident in a city for decades and been a voter since long but who missed the 2002 SIR exercise and hence is unable to find his/her name in the list, what does he/she need to do?

If a person is a voter for decades, his/her name would be there in the 2002 electoral rolls and that can be mapped (called self-mapping).

However, if the person is unable to find his/her name, their parent's name in the electoral roll of previous SIR from anywhere in the country can be mapped (called progeny mapping).

The electoral roll of the previous SIR for the entire country is available here (external link).

If the parents' name is also not available, then the person needs to provide one of the documents or equivalents. The indicative list of documents is:

Every citizen has the right to vote

Any identity card, certificate, or document issued by government, local authorities, banks, post offices, LPG agencies, or PSUs before July 1, 1987

Birth certificate issued by a competent authority

Passport

Matriculation or any educational certificate from recognised boards or universities

Permanent residence certificate issued by a competent state authority

Forest rights certificate

Caste certificate (OBC/SC/ST) issued by a competent authority

National Register of Citizens (NRC) entry, wherever applicable

Family register prepared by state or local bodies

Land or house allotment certificate issued by the government

Aadhar (as an identity document)

Understanding the Role of BLOs

How does one know who is your booth level officer when most of the time people are busy in their work schedule on weekdays?

They can download the ECINET mobile app and can book a call with the BLO.

The BLO would return the call and they can fix a date/time mutually convenient. BLOs may also visit their home on holidays.

Can you explain to a layman what the BLOs do? How will they help citizens?

BLOs distribute the enumeration forms (EF) to each elector and collect the same after getting the details filled.

Enumeration forms contain three parts: First part contains the current (2026) details of the elector.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Second part is mapping part.

Details related to either self or progeny mapping with previous SIR need to be given here.

Third part is for providing other relevant information like mobile number, Aadhar number (optional), etc.

To reduce the hassles of electors, BLOs have mapped nearly 76% of the electors.

The BLO would give the mapping information to the elector and ask for confirmation.

If the mapping is correct, the elector can simply accept it.

If it is wrong, he/she can give correct mapping details.

Even if the mapping details are not available, enumeration forms needs to be filled with the rest of the details, signed and handed over.

It is important that the enumeration form needs to be filled with the available details, signed and handed over to ensure that the elector's name finds a place in the draft electoral roll.

Of course, mapping in urban areas is lower as electors have moved to different locations and hence it is not possible for the BLO to map without inputs from the elector about the location where their name needs to be searched in previous SIR.

Why SIR 2026 is Crucial for Mumbai Voters

Mumbai city is known for its low voting percentage. Can you inform voters why it is essential to get themselves registered under SIR 2026?

One of the reasons for the low voting percentage is the presence of electors who are either absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.

Cleaning of electoral rolls which would happen during SIR would result in better voting percentage in the next elections.

Every citizen has the right to vote. Procedurally, the eligibility to vote comes from the presence of their name in the electoral rolls.

During the special intensive revision, a new roll is prepared based on the enumeration forms collected.

Hence, giving enumeration forms and providing necessary documentation is essential to ensure the presence of the elector's name in the new roll.

Often people shift homes and later they find they are registered as voters at two places. In this scenario, what do they need to do? Should they map themselves at their old address of 2002 or at the 2026 address?

They should sign the enumeration form only at the current location.

Previous location is used only for mapping with previous SIR, details of which need to be filled in the enumeration form.

If their names are in two places in the current electoral roll, they should sign the enumeration form at the place where are they are currently resident and should return the other enumeration form as 'already enrolled'.

We have also given a list of possible 'already enrolled' electors to the BLOs.

The Maharashtra SIR is coinciding with the monsoons, which makes it difficult for both BLOs and citizens. Is there a chance of the final date being extended, or is July 29 the final date?

It is true that the monsoon is affecting house to house visits.

Depending on the progress, necessary proposal would be submitted to ECI for extension of time.

Understanding the 2002 Cut-off and New Voters

For a layman, can you explain the logic of choosing the year 2002 as cut-off date for mapping in order to vote in future elections?

We have two types of revision: Summary and intensive.

IMAGE: Special intensive revision being carried out by booth level officers. Photograph: ANI Photo

During summary revision, the existing electoral roll is retained and only additions, deletions and modifications (Form 6, 7 and 8) are taken up.

In intensive revision, the voter roll is prepared afresh based on enumeration forms received.

Previous SIR (2002 to 2004) is chosen as that was also an intensive revision and the presence of an elector's name in that roll proves that he/she is born before 1987, which is the first cut-off date under the Citizenship Act.

If my parents are not mapped in the 2002 SIR list and I am a GenZ voter who has never voted, how do I become a voter? What is the procedure?

Will my parent's passport or birth certificate or domicile certificate help to get me in the voting list?

New applications for inclusion would be accepted once the draft rolls are published (scheduled on August 5, 2026).

Form 6 contains all the details of documents needed.

Documents related to self, father and mother would be needed.

What about orphans, what would they need to do to get their names included?

Special procedures would be adopted to take care of vulnerable groups like this.

Mapping Progress and Addressing Discrepancies

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections 9.5 crore (95 million) people voted. How many of them have been mapped so far by the ECI? Is there any figure from your side?

Around 76% of the electors are mapped.

A colleague of mine from Mumbai was not on any voter list in 2002 and her name was entered in the 2009 voter list of Mumbai. Now her mapping has been done on progeny basis through her father in the Bihar SIR list though she never voted in Bihar. Will she be able to vote now as she is already a voter in Mumbai in 2009?

A person is an elector only if he/she is an elector in the current list.

Enumeration forms would be given at the place where her name appears currently.

Mapping of self or progeny with last SIR is taken up only for verification.

Her name would continue to be in Mumbai if verification is successful.

Another friend of mine from Mumbai whose family is on the 2002 SIR list including her father, but her name is not in it and she never got a voter ID card. Now she is married with a different surname.

Will she be able to get a new voter ID card as her father is mapped in the 2002 list?

If she never got a voter ID card means that she is not an elector currently.

Enumeration forms are generated only for current electors.

She needs to apply once the draft electoral roll is published.

If a married woman has changed her surname after the 2002 SIR, what should she do? Can she be mapped to the 2002 SIR under her married surname?

Yes. It will be mapped but it will be shown as a 'logical discrepancy' or 'anomaly'.

She needs give proof for the change of surname.

Where can one see one's name when the draft roll of the 2026 SIR exercise is published?

The draft electoral roll will be published on the ECI/CEO web site and copies would be available with the BLO and also with the representatives of recognised political parties.

And if you don't find your name in the final electoral roll, what should one do to get your name included after that?

As per schedule, the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

If someone who is otherwise eligible does not find his/her name in that electoral roll, they can fill Form 6 along with other necessary documents to enrol his/her name in the electoral roll after the final publication of the electoral roll also.