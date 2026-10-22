'Murugan Was Told To Quit'

'Murugan did not come back voluntarily. He was asked to leave. He had a lucky run as a minister.'

IMAGE: Former Union minister L Murugan. Photograph: ANI/X

First it was Kuppusami Annamalai, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu chief, who decided to leave the party and carve out his own independent path.

Surprisingly, his predecessor, Loganathan Murugan, who was ensconced in New Delhi as a Union minister and Rajya Sabha member, too decided to give it all up and return to his home state to 'strengthen the organisation'.

While Murugan may not have left the BJP unlike Annamalai, their decision has led to speculation if they sense change afoot in the state that recently saw a rank newcomer, actor Vijay, do the impossible: Defeat a Dravidian party in the elections and come to power.

Dr Sumanth Raman, a seasoned observer and commentator of state politics, tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor A Ganesh Nadar, "There is space for an Opposition that is non-DMK, non-AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and that is the space these politicians are aiming for."

First Annamalai and now L Murugan. Why this urge to get back to Tamil Nadu?

Murugan did not come back voluntarily. He was asked to leave. He had a lucky run as a minister.

Annamalai had everything going for him as did Murugan. What can they do in Tamil Nadu where any space left for a third force has been cornered by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam?

There is space for an Opposition that is non-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, non-All India Anna DMK in Tamil Nadu. That is what they are aiming for.

But Annamalai has not received the fraction that he expected.

Murugan resigned as minister because he thought he was going to be dropped but why did he resign his Rajya Sabha seat when he had quite a lot of time left in the Upper House?

He was asked to resign his Rajya Sabha seat because his party, the BJP, wanted it for another person. Maybe for someone from Madhya Pradesh.

He has said he wants to return to grassroot politics but he did nothing noteworthy for Tamil Nadu when he was Union minister. What difference can he make here?

He cannot do any major thing here.

The only thing Murugan is remembered for in Tamil Nadu was his Vel Yatra when he was state BJP president. Is it enough to take him forward?

The only positive of him having been the state BJP president was that the BJP was promoting a Dalit.

Can Annamalai achieve more in Tamil Nadu as an individual than as a BJP state president?

Not possible! Even as state president he had hit a plateau. He did not win any election even with AIADMK support.

Within a few days of launching 'We the leaders' movement Annamalai claimed a few lakh registrations on his web site. Did the number surprise you?

The initial enthusiasm did not last. After a few days he stopped talking about numbers. He has had three meetings after that. He did not get the expected results.

He was in Mannargudi, inaugurating the planting of 15,000 saplings. Who is financing such activities?

That is the big question. He has a good rapport with industrialists in the Kongu region.

Annamalai has said he will put up candidates in all constituencies in the local body elections. Is his party that well spread out in the state?

Or is he overestimating his popularity?

His party is not that well spread out. Not at all. He is overestimating his own capabilities. He doesn't have the bandwidth.

The TVK won the assembly elections without distributing money to voters. Did the AIADMK defectors who contested the by-elections on a TVK ticket also do the same?

There were one or two reports of money being distributed but there was no widespread distribution of money in the by-elections.

Will the victory of defectors in the by-elections fuel more defections?

Not immediately though the AIADMK is in a state of flux.

The heavyweights in the AIADMK who defected to the TVK are not being treated well. This is being watched by the AIADMK leaders and so they will wait.

Of the two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK seems more affected by the TVK's grand success. What is its future?

That is the big question. If they do get a new leader it will be good.

It is an important party because it is centrist, free of divisive politics, unlike the DMK and the BJP.

The AIADMK itself was an offshoot of the parent DMK. The differences between them was over personalities, not ideology. Is there any chance of the AIADMK merging with the DMK?

No! The AIADMK voter will never vote for the DMK. AIADMK cadres will never agree.

How can the DMK reclaim its space in the state? What should it do?

One of the reasons for their loss was over-confidence, arrogance and loose statements.

It is about them not realising that they have lost. They need to look at themselves and see what they are doing wrong.

Udhayanidhi (Stalin) is still giving statements with double meanings.