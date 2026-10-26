'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'If you ask Prime Minister Modi prove you are Indian, as per the Election Commission's criteria, he may not be able to prove that he is an Indian.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others, witness the Air Force Day aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, October 25, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points 'I was born in India. I had applied for the UPSC, and they had accepted my date of birth. I did 39 years in government service, and became the Union home secretary. And now you are asking me, prove, you are Indian.'

'It is for the Election Commission to show me why I should be removed from the voters' list. I don't have to prove as I am already on the voters' list, and I have voted in so many elections.'

'The whole purpose of doing all this to detect and find foreigners and illegal migrants is just shadow boxing. They are such a small percentage of India's population that to catch one person, you are making 99 people suffer.'

While the young people of India protested on the streets of India demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a group of 15 retired civil servants and rights activists issued a public Chargesheet and Notice of Impeachment against the CEC.

Prominent names in the group include former Union home secretary G K Pillai, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former secretary to the Government of India Amitabha Pandey, retired IAS officer Jayashree Mukherjee, activist Yogendra Yadav etc.

G K Pillai explains to Rediff's Shobha Warrier why they decided to serve the notice.

You and 14 other former bureaucrats and activists issued a notice of impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar though a formal impeachment can be conducted by Parliament.

Was it because you were outraged by the Election Commission and the CEC's actions that all of you decided to serve this notice?

Yes. We thought what the Election Commission has done, particularly the Chief Election Commissioner, is totally illegal. It's violative of the current representation of the People's Act.

Therefore, we listed out six points in the chargesheet. We then mailed to him because he was not willing to accept the petition from us. That is primarily the reason behind the chargesheet.

Of course, we know impeachment is not going to be done by Parliament. With the government in the majority, it is unlikely that any impeachment process will succeed.

Were you expecting any positive outcome by the chargesheet?

There is some element of what we call public pressure.

It has already made the Chief Election Commissioner make some small changes to what he was doing, like he said Form 6 submission will apply to non-SIR states also.

He has put up an enquiry committee on the centralisation of the ECINet system.

Because of pressure, he also extended the date for the submission of the SIR forms.

Also, people were just randomly submitting thousands of Form 7 forms for deletions if they didn't like some minorities, your neighbour, etc. That has been capped at 10 per voter.

But even that, I think, is too high, because 10 per voter is also not correct as it is actually the job of the Election Commission.

In the past, Form 7 notices were a handful in the whole country. Now, it has become lakhs and lakhs.

Then the Election Commission itself is deleting voters on its own.

So, we wanted to maintain public pressure on the Election Commission, so that some of the retrograde steps are taken back, and it became a little bit more transparent.

Last week, he said, machine readable voter lists would be put out. It is so archaic that in the digital age, you give all the political parties non-machine readable voter lists!

At least some positive steps are taken, but we still have a long way to go to correct all the wrongs.

The basic assumption, which I mentioned at the press conference, is that the CEC has turned the whole system upside down.

For example, I was born in India. I had applied for the UPSC, and they had accepted my date of birth. I did 39 years in government service, and became the Union home secretary. And now you are asking me, prove, you are Indian.

This is ridiculous.

If you ask Prime Minister Modi prove you are Indian, as per the Election Commission's criteria, he may not be able to prove that he is an Indian.

IMAGE: Special Intensive Revision work in Saran, Bihar. Photograph: @CEOBihar X/ANI Photo

Do citizens have to prove to the Election Commission who they are? Is voting not the right of every citizen who lives in the country?

We don't have to (prove). Once you are on the voters' list, it is presumed you can vote.

If you are going to remove me from the voters' list, you have to show me the proof that I was born outside India, or I am not a citizen of India, and I have the citizenship of another country...

It is for the Election Commission to show me why I should be removed from the voters' list. I don't have to prove as I am already on the voters' list, and I have voted in so many elections.

What they're saying is the whole purpose is to detect what they call illegal migrants.

That's why I said, who is an illegal migrant?

How many illegal migrants have you detected as a result of SIR in Bihar, in West Bengal?

All the RTI applications say they don't have any data.

Even the Supreme Court said you should report all those who you detect are not Indians to the home ministry, and the home ministry would then take action under the Citizenship Act.

The Bihar election is over now, not one name has been referred to, which means, they couldn't detect a single foreigner.

So, the whole purpose of doing all this to detect and find foreigners and illegal migrants is just shadow boxing.

They are such a small percentage of India's population that to catch one person, you are making 99 people suffer.

13 crore voters were deleted...

Yes, 13 crores were deleted. Along with that, 100 crores or 120 crores of people are being made to run around.

In 1951, when the first elections were happening, Sukumar Sen (the first chief election commissioner of India) was getting people into the voters list; people who were domiciled, people who were born in India, people who were there, to include in the voters list.

At that time, literacy was 12%.

And 80% of the people were in the rural areas, and if you ask them what year they were born, they wouldn't know.

In those days, children's birthdays were given as August 15, November 14, October 2, etc!

I saw a case in Delhi of one Srivastava, who had voted in five elections and now they're asking him what the P stands for in his father's name P N Srivastava, and his father had died 30 years ago.

He said, he was only 36 when his father died, and he only knew his father's first name. And he had his father's voter ID card which also said P N Srivastava.

It is the first time that something like this is happening.

There's been intensive revision of electoral rolls, which takes place periodically.

It has happened in the past too, at least 10-15 times, but you have not seen this sort of a controversy.

Every time you revise the electoral rolls, you are looking to see the people who have died so that you remove them from the rolls.

If somebody has moved out from one address to another, and if it is in the same town, you note the change in address. If he has left the state and goes to another state, which in India is very common, then you put him in that other state electoral roll and delete from here.

This sort of exercise has been going on.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Photograph:@ECISVEEP/X

Till now, people have been encouraged to enrol and vote. For the first time, you are asked to prove your identity before you could vote. If it was inclusion that was happening till now, exclusion is the most important thing now

Yes, it is exclusion now.

The Election Commission's job is primarily to see that every eligible Indian votes.

Instead, they are saying now, we want to make sure that no ineligible citizen votes.

It doesn't matter to them even if eligible citizens are not allowed to vote.

That is a fundamental mistake they are making.

You have seen this in West Bengal, that 92% of the appeals against deletions have been included, but they couldn't vote in the assembly election because you deleted them.

That is wrong. You can't have 92% mistakes.

When I interviewed Parakala Prabhakar, he said, SIR is a bloodless political genocide...

Yes, it is very unfair on the Indian citizen.

People have not realised the implications because voting is your fundamental right in a democracy.

And you can't be deleted from the voters list. Whether you vote or not vote, that gives you the power to say, I can vote and remove the government or the MLA or the councillor or the MP.

That is the citizen's right.

It is the people's power

If you remove 130 million voters, it is not correct.

IMAGE: A protester holds the National Flag during a demonstration demanding the scrapping of the SIR of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's impeachment near the Bangla Sahib gurdwara, in New Delhi, October 23, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

The Election Commission said it had the Supreme Court's approval regarding Form 6 but the Supreme Court said the court had not given any approval.

They are taking advantage of technicalities.

I think the Supreme Court itself allowed all this to happen.

They themselves said, okay, if so many lakh voters are deleted, they can vote in the next election.

This is a very casual statement by the Supreme Court.

When the by-election took place, they said, oh, it is only a by-election.

The Supreme Court itself is partly responsible for this mess.

By their acts of omission and commission, they allowed all this to come.

Assuming that the deletions were genuine, and 90% of the deletions were correct, even then, you have to give the right of appeal to the 10% and the appeal process must be finished before the election.

You can't say the election process is finished, and you vote in the next election.

First-time voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Uttarakhand municipal general elections in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Is voting not a fundamental right?

It is a fundamental right in a democracy. We the people is a very fundamental right.

That right is being denied to many...

That is where the Supreme Court has failed.

They should have asked the Election Commission, why are you denying the right to the people who are on the voters' list?

That's what some Supreme Court judges also said. If you are on the voters' list, if you've been on the voters' list in the past, the presumption is, you are an eligible voter, you are a citizen of India.

You can't say, there is some spelling mistake in your name or between the Aadhaar name and the voter's list or the ration card, and you can't vote.

In India, spelling mistakes happen all the time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff