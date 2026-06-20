'Migrants Lost Confidence After The War'

'We thought everything will be back to normal within one month. Now it's four months and still a final solution is miles away.'

IMAGE: A firefighter works in the aftermath of Iranian drone attacks, according to Bahrain's interior ministry, in this handout image released on June 11, 2026. Photograph: Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Blue-collar workers remain the most vulnerable group, facing job losses and employment uncertainty during the crisis.

Families in Kerala initially made most distress calls, reflecting growing concerns about relatives stranded abroad.

Kerala's inward remittances have remained strong despite conflict, aided by fund transfers and currency movements.

Return migration has increased gradually, though authorities lack reliable mechanisms to track exact numbers.

Most returnees prefer re-migration, particularly younger workers whose salary expectations exceed local opportunities.

Other than the fuel price rise and logistical disruptions, the US-Israel joint war on Iran had the maximum impact on the people in the Asian region, particularly India.

Iran's retaliatory attacks on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, etc have shattered the confidence of many migrants.

With more than 10 million Indians working in the Gulf region, the attacks were a huge shock. Countries which were once considered the safest in the world suddenly became unsafe.

Many Indians had to come back home.

Out of the 10 million Indians in the Gulf, a majority of them are from Kerala.

How will Kerala, a state hugely dependant on petrodollars, tide over the crisis?

"The first set of people who are going to lose their employment, or who already lost their employment is the most vulnerable group like the blue collar workers," Ajith Kolassery, CEO, NORKA-Roots (Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs) tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Would you say those who are coming back are the low paid blue collar workers because they find it difficult to continue there without a job?

Yes. Naturally it is the blue collar workers' segment is affected the most.

The first set of people who are going to lose their employment, or who already lost their employment is the most vulnerable group like the blue collar workers.

Did you get any distress calls from them?

In the initial phase of the war, we received a lot of distress calls.

That was why we started helplines both in India as well as in the destination points. But majority of the calls were from within the country because it was the families that were more concerned about the people who were stuck in the GCC.

When we started receiving calls from the GCC countries also, we understood that something serious was happening there.

We knew an economic meltdown was happening there, and people were losing their jobs.

Right now, we are not receiving as many calls compared to what we received in the beginning of the war.

IMAGE: Smoke rises over a hotel damaged in Dubai's famed Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Reuters video grab

Have these remittance also come down? It is said around Rs 200,000 crore remittances comes to Kerala every year.

In fact, in Dr. Rajan's report, it is mentioned that the average inward remittance to Kerala is 2.1 lakh crore rupees.

In the initial phase of the war, I had a meeting with all the managers of the NRI branches of SBI.

The interesting thing is, at the beginning of the war the remittance had substantially increased. That increase is still there.

There are two reasons for that. One is, people thought it was unsafe to invest, and keep their financial assets in those countries. So they transferred funds to India, and reinvested it here.

The second reason is the exponential increase in the foreign currency rate against the dollar. So, it is beneficial for them to send foreign currency to India.

Our people made use of the situation and channelised their investment back to India.

The banks tell us that they are still not seeing any dip in the inward remittance, and it is continuing.

If there will be a lot of job losses and repatriation, definitely there will be a dip in the inward remittance. But we have not started seeing the dip.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Are people coming back to Kerala in large numbers?

Yes, people are coming back. And we see a slow and steady increase in the number.

I will not say a large number of people are coming back, or the number has increased.

Unfortunately we do not have the exact number of people who have come back.

There is no mechanism to get the real numbers.

In fact, 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh Malayalis come back every year. If 3 lakh to 4 lakh Malayalis go abroad every year, almost 2 lakh migrants come back too. That is because the migration to GCC is a cyclic labour migration.

During the COVID pandemic outbreak, 1.7 million Keralites came back. But then that was only a temporary phenomenon.

When this war started, people were hopeful of the war ending soon.

When their families are there, when their children are studying there, they can't just fly back even if they have lost their jobs.

So everybody is still hopeful.

That is the information we are receiving information from the diaspora and the associations.

From your interactions, are they hopeful of going back?

Definitely. If you ask this question to any diaspora returnee, the first choice will be re-migration.

Because in India or in Kerala, if you try to fetch an employment in our job market, their expectations won't match with the local reality in salaries.

So the first choice always will be re-migration.

The demography is also important. If the persons are in the less than 50 age bracket, then the natural choice will be re-migration.

If they are above 50, then they have less chances to get re-employment in the Gulf countries. So, they will opt for some self-employment programmes in Kerala.

Initially we thought everything will be back to normal within one month. Now it's four months and still a final solution is miles away.

We see that the migrants have also lost a lot of confidence after this war.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff