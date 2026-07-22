'Battles Of Tololing And Tiger Hill Were Among The Toughest Battles Ever Fought'

'I was fortunate enough to be associated with two of the most important battles fought by the Indian Army, the Battle of Tololing and Battle of Tiger Hill.'

'Sometimes, I think how I survived those battles on Tololing and on Tiger Hill.'

IMAGE: The Kargil War Memorial with Tololing in the background at Drass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashoosaini2002/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points 'Everyone fought with extraordinary courage, but there were some who didn't get recognised.'

'Soldiers don't fight for medals. We sent many citations and felt bad for those who were not with us to celebrate victory and those whose bravery remained largely unseen and unrecognised.'

'The camaraderie, regimentation, ethos and self-esteem of the army always keeps us motivated.'

'I was fortunate to be associated with two of the most important battles fought by the Indian Army -- the Battle of Tololing and the Battle of Tiger Hill,' says Colonel Balwan Singh, who was awarded the Mahavir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award for bravery during war.

"When I came to know that I had been awarded the MVC, it was a moment of joy, but my thoughts were with those who fought alongside and were no longer with us," Colonel Balwan tells Rediff's Archana Masih in a must read interview.

After the victory of Tiger Hill -- one of the most difficult and decisive battles in the Kargil War -- when were the bullets taken out of your body?

And when did you know that you had been awarded the Maha Vir Chakra?

The bullet was taken out after a minor operation. I was in hospital for about 15 days, and then I went on leave for a month.

It was during this time that the citations for bravery were written. I put on record the extraordinary bravery of those who fought with me. The boys had done wonders, and Grenadier Yogendra Yadav was recommended for a PVC (Param Vir Chakra).

The unit got 21 gallantry awards for Tiger Hill.

When I came to know that my name had also been recommended, I told my CO, 'I am alive. That itself is the biggest honour for me.'

The gallantry awards were announced on August 15. I was on leave at that time. The CO called me, and I also heard the announcement on radio.

Four Param Vir Chakras and 10 Maha Vir Chakras were announced for the Kargil War. Of the Maha Vir Chakras, four were awarded to living soldiers and six were posthumous.

You continued to fight with a bullet inside your body for three days?

Yes. It was very difficult to get down from that height. Three-four soldiers were required to carry a stretcher downhill. We evacuated Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav first who had sustained 7-8 bullet injuries.

Our first priority was bringing down those who laid down their lives.

As for me, after the Field first dressing and pain killer injections, I felt fine. The blood flow was arrested. By then the doctor was en route.

It took him 6-7 hours to reach and he administered first aid to everyone.

IMAGE: Indian soldiers on a mountain peak during the Kargil War. Photograph: Rediff

'Those who didn't return will always be on my mind'

What were your emotions when you came to know that you had received the MVC?

It was a moment of joy, but I was thinking of those who fought together and were not there with us.

Everyone fought with extraordinary courage, but there were some who didn't get recognised.

There was another Yogendra Yadav with me in the battle. He was killed in action. His citation was sent for a Vir Chakra, but he didn't get the gallantry medal. Later on he was awarded the Sena Medal.

There was another such instance -- like my radio operator, who displayed tremendous courage during the battle when a bullet struck our radio set. He repaired the broken wire under enemy fire so that we could continue calling for artillery support.

He was shot in the finger and eventually lost it.

His citation also went forward, but he did not receive an award.

These things happen in war. Soldiers don't fight for medals. We sent many citations and felt bad for those who were not with us to celebrate victory and those whose bravery remained largely unseen and unrecognised.

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force MIG-29 during the Kargil War. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikemedia Commons

When you look back, what were the greatest lessons you learned from the Kargil War?

Information: Whenever such things happen, one should get information and intelligence about enemy positions.

Equipment: We did not have proper climbing shoes and mountain equipment.

Acclimatisation: Soldiers need to adapt before such high altitude missions.

Junior leadership: Only if you lead from the front will your troops follow you.

Small teams operate best in mountain warfare.

Where do you keep your MVC medal? You must be wearing it on ceremonial occasions?

I wear it on ceremonial days. On other days, it is kept in the almirah along with my other medals.

People usually ask, 'Are these the original medals?'

Recently, when I visited my unit in Delhi, someone from the media noticed the medals and asked me about each one.

I explained that the first was the Maha Vir Chakra, then the War Wound Medal, followed by the Operation Vijay Medal, the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal from Sierra Leone, and several other service medals that I received during my career.

IMAGE: Colonel Balwan Singh, MVC, left, with former army chief General Ved Prakash Malik, centre, and Grenadier Yogendra Yadav, PVC. Photograph: Kind courtesy Colonel Balwan Singh

'Tiger Hill will be a landmark in my life'

How did your family cope when you were at war?

They were seeing the news on TV and were aware of the extreme weather conditions and terrain. But, you know, the nation and the safety of the nation comes first.

The Indian Army had to do the task at hand. The camaraderie, regimentation, ethos and self-esteem of the army always keeps us motivated.

When I got injured, a telegram was sent to my family. They were worried, but this is what goes on in the house of every soldier during war.

I was fortunate enough to be associated with two of the most important battles fought by the Indian Army, the Battle of Tololing and Battle of Tiger Hill.

Sometimes, I think how I survived those battles on Tololing and on Tiger Hill.

Your son also joined the army?

He got admission in Punjab Engineering College in computer science, but he wanted to join the army. He cleared the NDA exam and joined the army recently.

Would you say that the battles of Tiger Hill and Tololing were the landmarks of your life?

It's a big landmark. If you see these features from National Highway 1 Alpha, it stands just on top of the road. It will be part of my permanent memory.

How many times have you been to Tiger Hill and Tololing after the war?

Five, six times.

IMAGE: Then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee along with then defence minister George Fernandes, crouching, third from left, then Jammu and Kashmir governor Girish Chandra 'Gary' Saxena, standing second from left, and then army chief General Ved Prakash Malik, fourth from right, meet the troops in Kargil. Photograph: Rediff

There are very few serving Maha Vir Chakra awardees. What responsibilities come with that honour? How has life in the army been since then?

The award comes with responsibility. There are expectations, and rightly so.

Over the years, I had the opportunity to serve in many different appointments.

I was posted as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for two-and-a-half years, where I trained future officers.

Later, I served as a Group Testing Officer at the Services Selection Board in Allahabad for three years and was involved in selecting more than a thousand candidates for the armed forces.

I also served on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone.

When I joined the Army, I wanted to serve the nation and live a life that was challenging, adventurous and meaningful. I got exactly that.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff