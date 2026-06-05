'Mamata Banerjee's Comeback Is Impossible'

'Mamata was more feared than loved, and in politics when people start fearing you then they start hating you.'

'So Mamata's comeback now is impossible.'

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at a protest over post-poll violence in Kolkata, June 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'As long as the TMC was in power Abhishek Banerjee was used to this style of functioning where everyone followed his diktat, which was agreed to by everyone in the party.'

'Sooner or later TMC leaders without ideological holdings will move towards Ritabrata Banerjee and in the coming days they will become the original TMC and Mamata Banerjee would be something like Trinamool Lite.'

'Mamata will end up like former chief ministers Buddhadeb Bhattacharya or Jyoti Basu. People will remember Mamata's name with disgust and contempt.'

The political landscape of West Bengal has undergone a dramatic transformation.

After years of dominating the state's politics, the Trinamool Congress has suffered a crushing electoral setback, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party's rise to power.

What was once considered an unassailable political machine under TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has suddenly found itself grappling with an existential crisis.

The party's defeat has not merely cost it power -- it has exposed deep fissures that had long been concealed beneath the authority of its central leadership.

In the weeks following the election debacle, those internal contradictions have erupted into open rebellion.

A large group of TMC legislators has broken ranks with the party high command, with a majority of MLAs backing a rebel faction.

The revolt has raised fundamental questions about the future of Mamata Banerjee's leadership, the growing influence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee within the party, and whether the TMC in its present form can survive the transition from ruling party to Opposition.

Against this backdrop of growing hostility towards Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's leadership style, Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff spoke to Darjeeling-based political analyst and editor-at-large at the Darjeeling Chronicle news portal, Upendra M Pradhan, on the TMC and Mamata Banerjee's future after the split in the party.

The TMC has split with 58 out of 78 MLAs supporting the rebel group.

Before the election results when the counting was happening I was telling you if the TMC loses they will never come back to power again in West Bengal.

Any party that is not anchored in ideology of any kind will always be swayed by the epoch of times.

They will always follow the direction of wind where the power follows.

We knew that there was lot of factionalism in the TMC and all of this factionalism did not surface because the TMC's central leadership was extremely powerful.

Mamata Banerjee ruled like 'Mera vachan hi mera shaashan hai (my word is law)'.

Whatever Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said, that was the rule of law.

The previous governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had observed during Mamata Banerjee's tenure that West Bengal was not run according to the rule of law but according to the rule of the ruler.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee were not only powerful in the offices that they held but also dominated every sphere of public life in West Bengal.

Plus, they had power inside their own party.

As long as the central leadership was powerful there was gravitational pull but the moment the central leadership became weakened things fell apart.

In the words of Irish poet W B Yeats, 'Turning and turning in the widening gyre, the falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; The centre cannot hold.' This is what is happening right now in the TMC, as it is falling apart and the central leadership is unable to hold the downward spiral of the party.

Abhishek Banerjee's Influence and Party Factionalism

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

But the blame for the TMC's downfall is more on Abhishek Banerjee than Mamata herself. Why is it so?

What happens is that if you see the Mahabharat, Dhritarashtra suffered from putra-moh (excessive attachment to son).

Similarly, Mamata Banerjee suffers from nephew Abhishek Banerjee's moh (excessive attachment).

She sidelined many senior TMC members so that she could secure room for Abhishek Banerjee.

She was projecting him as next in line to the throne. So eventually what happened, all the senior TMC leaders who were extremely loyal to Mamata Banerjee got gradually sidelined one by one.

I am not sure how far this is true, but there is a conspiracy theory that after the 2021 assembly elections there was a lot of internal feud between old TMC members versus new TMC leaders who wanted Abhishek Banerjee to be in charge.

Leading the charge (against Abhishek) was Partha Chatterjee, the very power education minister at that time. Gradually what happened, those who sided with Partha they were either arrested by the Enforcement Directorate or some other misfortune befell upon them.

The old party members who took on Abhishek Banerjee gradually started losing power within the party.

Similar parallel you can see in the Congress party too. Anyone who speaks against Rahul Gandhi gets sidelined. And in West Bengal, those who took a stance against Abhishek Banerjee, no matter how loyal they were to the party, they got gradually sidelined.

I-PAC's Role and the 'God Syndrome'

These rebel MLAs have also expressed their anger against I-PAC, the consulting agency for the TMC in the assembly elections. What went wrong for I-PAC?

You always need a scapegoat.

As long as the TMC was winning elections not a single TMC leader spoke against I-PAC or the way they were functioning.

As soon as the TMC lost the election they are realising that I-PAC was more dictatorial. They were running the party and it was not the other way round of TMC running them.

The problem with I-PAC was because of the absolute power they were given by the TMC.

They were a private agency working for the government who started believing they are the government.

When you lose professional objectives and start thinking 'apunich Bhagwan hai (we are god)', it was the god syndrome that brought them down, which also brought the TMC down.

The TMC's Future

The rebel MLAs say Mamata Banerjee is their leader. What does it mean?

At this point of time Ritabrata Banerjee brought everyone together by saying we are not rebelling against Mamata Banerjee because they are still Mamata loyalists.

The question is, what will Mamata Banerjee do now?

This is a direct challenge to her because if they wanted to follow her they would have been okay with Sobhandeb Chattopadhya's appointment as leader of the Opposition and the issue was closed.

But these rebel leaders did not do so and just said Mamata Banerjee is the official leader of our party.

This is just a short term (strategy) to bring all (rebel) TMC MLAs on board who otherwise would not have dared to cross the line.

A two-third majority was needed for these rebel MLAs (to beat the anti-defection law). A parallel example would be the Shiv Sena split in Maharashtra.

The only difference is that these rebel MLAs consider Mamata, who is alive, as their supreme leader, and the Shiv Sena leaders consider Bal Thackerayji, who is dead, as their supreme leader.

Mamata Banerjee is not an MLA now so she will not be inside the assembly. It will be Ritabrata (as the leader of the Opposition).

Sooner or later these TMC leaders without any ideological holdings will move towards Ritabrata and in the coming days they will become the original TMC and Mamata Banerjee would be something like Trinamool Lite.

IMAGE: TMC rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ritabrata was a CPI-M leader who joined the TMC.

Yes, he was in the Rajya Sabha for the CPI-M and came to the TMC much later, in 2017 (after being expelled from the CPI-M for anti-party activities). Ritabrata himself is not anchored in any ideology.

Right now the BJP is in power so all the TMC MLAs are terrified that the BJP will start digging into their past financial dealings.

These TMC MLAs are thinking that by cutting ties with Mamata and Abhishek maybe the BJP will go soft on them versus how hard they will come if they remain loyal to Mamata Banerjee.

This is hedging of bets by these MLAs by sending a message to the BJP that they are not with Mamata so don't put the law agencies after us now. They are just trying to save their skin.

The Leader of Opposition Controversy

What about Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who was elected leader of the Opposition by TMC leaders on May 9? Why did this trigger a rebellion in the party?

I don't know how far the allegations are true, but it is said Abhishek and Mamata unilaterally decided that Sobhandeb has to be made leader of ther Opposition and they gave an order.

This triggered a rebellion because Ritabrata and other MLAs said that their signatures were forged as they did not give consent to Sobhandeb to become leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

As long as the TMC was in power Abhishek was used to this style of functioning where everyone followed his diktat, which was agreed to by everyone in the party.

But now the TMC is not in power and the remaining MLAs perhaps expected that the party leadership would consult them and decide who should be the leader of the Opposition and who should not be. But then the same old fashion of diktat was issued from the party high command.

The MLAs didn't like this move in the changed scenario where the TMC has lost power. Sobhandeb is to Abhishek what Mallikarjun Kharge is to Rahul Gandhi. He is an old man (he is 82 years old) who would be the symbolic Opposition leader of the TMC in West Bengal whereas the real power would be with Abhishek.

So this is not rebellion against Abhishek alone but rebellion over how the TMC used to function.

Ironically, even after the BJP has come to power in West Bengal, TMC MLAs are asking for democracy within the party system which did not exist.

West Bengal was in doldrums for the last 15 years under the TMC. This is not a fight for the LoP post but also a fight for inner party democracy within the TMC.

These MLAs are now saying we too are (human), at least listen to what we have to say, you are just forging our signature and sending it to the speaker. This is not done.

IMAGE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee being roughed up during his visit to Sonarpur to meet post-poll violence victims' families, May 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab

You think Ritabrata's and others' signatures were forged as they claim and sent to the speaker?

I don't know whether it was forged or not as I cannot testify to it as I have not seen it.

But there is a very strong indication that those signatures could have been forged and therefore the CID came in to interrogate Abhishek Banerjee.

He coincidentally got attacked the next day. Now even though the hospitals have said he is fine, apparently he is very unhealthy.

His house has been turned into a medical college and he cannot face the CID inquiring against him.

If you add the dots then you can say the signatures could have been forged, but I cannot absolutely say they are forged.

The Future of West Bengal Politics

Are these rebel MLAs against the BJP?

Right now West Bengal is in a state of flux.

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. But it is in the interests of the West Bengal that some semblance or some form of Opposition remains.

Having one party absolutely rule the state according to their whims is not good for democracy.

I am hoping that the Opposition will remain, but who knows what will happen next. Maybe these rebel MLAs will become a splinter group or merge with the BJP. I don't know as it is too early to speculate on that.

What about the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha members and 13 Rajya Sabha members?

Like I said, the central leadership cannot hold so the parts will start to move on and they have already started moving.

Some TMC MPs may be in touch with the BJP. If you recall, in the past some TMC MPs resigned from their post. And today, the people who have founded the TMC are distancing themselves from the party.

Either they have got a signal of sorts or they are giving a signal or sorts to the rebel MLAs or the BJP. There are indications that the TMC which we knew or were aware of, it may not be the same in shape or form.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at a press conference in Kolkata, June 1, 2026, announced that the CID has called Abhishek Banerjee over two MLAs' complaint that their signatures had been forged. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mamata Banerjee's Legacy and Comeback Prospects

What is Mamata Banerjee's future?

She will end up like former chief ministers -- the CPI-M's Buddhadeb Bhattacharya or Jyoti Basu.

People will remember Mamata's name with disgust and contempt.

She will be making noises here and there but I am pretty sure the people of West Bengal will not elect her again.

Knowing Mamata Banerjee, she can join the BJP as she was in alliance with them in the past.

The people of West Bengal rejected the Congress in the 1970s and never looked back at them by bringing in the CPI-M.

Later they never looked back at the CPI-M by bringing in the TMC. And now they will never look back again at the TMC after bringing in the BJP. Once the TMC is done it is done.

What about Mamata's fighting spirit? Can't she hit roads again to take on the BJP like she took on the CPI-M government?

She got the support of the people in the past as she was fighting against the menace of the CPI-M.

The CPI-M then had become a monster killing people and not listening to people's grievances.

West Bengal was in a state of chaos and complete economic disaster. The people brought Mamata to power in the hope that she will present a different side of politics.

Mamata came to power and became worse than the CPI-M.

People tolerated her for 15 years but now the people have seen everything what they had to see of her.

She was feared in the last two assembly terms.

Mamata was more feared than loved, and in politics when people start fearing you then they start hating you. So Mamata Banerjee's comeback now is impossible.