'Mamata Banerjee Will Go To Jail'

'You think it is written somewhere that she will not? She might escape for two months, perhaps a little longer. But she will go.'

IMAGE: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points: 'Whether or not Bengal becomes number one, at the very least may the lotus bloom in this desert.'

'Before I depart from this world I pray that our employed brothers and sisters find dignified work; that Bengal moves forward.'

'Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee -- people say he assembled what some call a 'Kolkata Club,' bringing in outsiders -- the likes of Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, Sagarika Ghose -- people with no roots in Bengal's soil, giving them Rajya Sabha seats.'

In the concluding segment of his interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray -- who resigned as a Trinamool Congress member of the Rajya Sabha on June 8 -- settles into the part of the conversation he had clearly been waiting for -- the verdict, delivered not by a court but by the people of Bengal, in an election that shattered a party he had devoted fifteen years to building.

By the time Ray resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the TMC's collapse was no longer a matter of speculation. In the West Bengal assembly, 58 of the party's 80 MLAs had walked out and formed a separate bloc, aligning themselves with expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee's faction.

Ray's public criticism of the TMC's handling of the R G Kar rape and murder case cost him his position as chief whip in the Rajya Sabha. He was then summoned by the Kolkata police over his social media posts on the matter, and in September 2024 resigned as editor of the party's mouthpiece, Jago Bangla.

His tweet demanding accountability had, by his account, drawn 300,000 views before he was compelled to take it down. 'Power had gone to their heads to such an extent,' he told reporters on the day of his resignation, 'that they believed no one in the world could touch them.'

Part 1: Why I Resigned As A TMC MP

'I wanted the government to fall'

When did things come to such a pass that you finally decided to resign?

I told myself -- let us see till the next assembly election, and by then the internal rot within the party will surely have become visible to everyone. And the public verdict came. It is done.

Was Mamata Banerjee's greatest failure her inability to deliver justice in the R G Kar rape and murder case, and, as you are alleging, is guilty of preventing the truth from emerging?

After the party fell from government, all three of the officers who were at the centre of that affair were suspended and their phones were seized. This (the Suvendu Adhikari) government will definitely pursue their investigation to its logical conclusion.

Talking about the Mamata government's investigations into the R G Kar case, those who had newly arrived to investigate the case, through one means or another, made certain that the truth did not come out.

The female police officer who was handling the initial interrogation told one story -- that there had been a romantic entanglement between certain individuals, and the act was committed because of that, a transparent attempt to frame the crime in a way that diminished its gravity.

And the officer who was actually investigating the case -- also a woman -- was immediately sidelined (so that truth would not emerge). There are many such stories, each one more damning than the last.

What I wanted, in the end, was for the government to fall. And it has fallen.

So, would the 'truth' in the R G Kar case come out now?

Before I dwell on it there's the third thing I want to say -- the last point -- is about Bengal in a larger historical sense. After 49 years, the government that has formed in Bengal belongs to the same party that governs at the Centre. What they call a double-engine government.

After 49 years. For all those 49 years, the refrain from Bengal's political class was always negative -- burn this, erase that, this will not work, that will not work. Bengal kept absorbing this relentless pessimism.

The Left Front for 34 years and our party for 15 since 2011) -- together, these people turned Bengal into a desert. And so now there are those sitting with nothing left. Many, many people have left Bengal entirely.

'Even God does not permit sin to go unpunished in Bengal'

Now that the double-engine government has arrived, do you think the youth will finally find work?

That is why there is hope in our hearts. A new government has been formed in Bengal -- with central support, with a different energy -- and I hope our people will reach their proper place. Whether or not Bengal becomes number one, at the very least may the lotus bloom in this desert.

The lotus has already arrived...

Progress, progress, progress -- yes. That is my one wish before I depart from this world. I pray that our employed brothers and sisters find dignified work; that Bengal moves forward. That is the wish with which I carry on.

Do you think Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will go to jail?

She will go to jail.

She will go to jail?

You think it is written somewhere that she will not? She might escape for two months, perhaps a little longer. But she will go. Because even God does not permit sin to go unpunished in Bengal -- sin does not spare even one's own father.

'She ignored everybody'

Would you like to send a message to Mamata Banerjee?

Those who were close to her -- like her nephew Abhishek Banerjee -- people say he assembled what some call a 'Kolkata Club,' bringing in outsiders -- the likes of Derek O'Brien, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, Sagarika Ghose -- people with no roots in Bengal's soil, and giving them Rajya Sabha seats.

And remember what the Rajya Sabha represents. To fill those (Rajya Sabha) seats with people who live in Delhi, who have never truly agreed with the people they are supposed to represent -- that is a profound misuse of the institution.

So you feel these outsiders who came in -- because of them, the grassroots workers who had been with the TMC since the beginning, from the villages, the districts, the blocks -- they grew furious. Did anyone make Mamata understand this?

They did tell her. Many people did. We all did. But she ignored everybody.

There is widespread speculation that you may join the BJP. Are you considering such a move?

No decision has been taken. As I said at the beginning, I am reflecting on my future. Health considerations are also important. For the moment, I am not making any political announcement.

I am simply trying to determine the most responsible course forward.