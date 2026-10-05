Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?

'Nobody can say a quake will strike on a particular day or month. It remains a natural event, governed by factors that are only partly understood, even by researchers working on this across the world.'

Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

On Sunday afternoon, PTI reported, a tremor of 2.5 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, triggering panic among residents since it was the third in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The latest tremor was recorded at 1:31 pm, with its epicentre located between Siddheshwar and Dudhala villages in Aundha Nagnath tehsil, Sub Divisional Officer Vikas Mane said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area, the official informed. "The administration is monitoring the situation. Residents are urged to stay alert," Mane added.

Two mild tremors had rocked the district within hours of each other on Saturday morning, another official pointed out.

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil.

This was followed by a stronger jolt of 4.5 magnitude two hours later, which was experienced in multiple parts of the district, he said.

Earlier on October 1, the adjoining Pangra Shinde village had experienced similar rumbling.

The area has been experiencing seismic activities at intervals for the past six years. It had witnessed major tremors of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitude on July 9 and July 11 this year, which reportedly caused cracks in some houses.

The tremors in Hingoli and Nashik and Palghar earlier may be relatively small, but they raise a bigger question: How prepared are buildings in Maharashtra's Seismic Zone 3 to withstand an earthquake?

For Professor Deepankar Choudhury of IIT Bombay, a geotechnical earthquake engineer, the answer is not straightforward.

Key points Vulnerability of Non-Engineered Structures : While engineered buildings following IS 1893 codes can withstand moderate shaking, non-engineered structures like huts and unauthorised tenements remain vulnerable even to magnitude 3 or 4 tremors.

: While engineered buildings following IS 1893 codes can withstand moderate shaking, non-engineered structures like huts and unauthorised tenements remain vulnerable even to magnitude 3 or 4 tremors. Deccan Plateau Swarms vs Major Precursors : Tremors caused by hydro-seismicity (monsoon water entering fractured basalt) in the relatively stable Deccan Plateau are far less likely to be foreshocks to a catastrophic earthquake compared to activity at active plate boundaries.

: Tremors caused by hydro-seismicity (monsoon water entering fractured basalt) in the relatively stable Deccan Plateau are far less likely to be foreshocks to a catastrophic earthquake compared to activity at active plate boundaries. Seismic Amplification on Reclaimed Land : Seismic waves travel through hard basaltic rock with minimal amplification, but soft soil, clay, and loose reclaimed land can significantly amplify ground motion and increase damage risk.

: Seismic waves travel through hard basaltic rock with minimal amplification, but soft soil, clay, and loose reclaimed land can significantly amplify ground motion and increase damage risk. Importance of Mandatory Geotechnical Testing : Proper soil testing before foundation design is vital to determine ground stiffness and load-bearing safety, an assessment made mandatory by the BMC for new construction in Mumbai.

: Proper soil testing before foundation design is vital to determine ground stiffness and load-bearing safety, an assessment made mandatory by the BMC for new construction in Mumbai. Unproven Earthquake Triggers: Claims linking earthquake timing to solar eclipses or lunar gravitational pull remain unverified by peer-reviewed seismological evidence, keeping earthquake forecasting probabilistic rather than exact.

While engineered buildings designed and approved under India's seismic codes should account for significant earthquake forces, a large number of non-engineered structures -- including huts, tenements and unauthorised buildings -- can remain highly vulnerable. For such structures, he says, even a magnitude 3 or 4 earthquake can be a genuine concern.

Professor Choudhury also cautions against reading the current earthquake swarm as a definite warning of a larger quake.

If hydro-seismicity caused by monsoon water entering fractured rock is indeed behind the Nashik-Palghar tremors, he says, the sequence is less likely to be a precursor to a major earthquake than similar activity near tectonically active plate boundaries.

In the concluding part of an interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Professor Choudhury, who also sits on the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's high-rise building committee as an expert member and the chairman of the technical advisory committee (TAC) on disaster resilience and capacity building, being a member of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), government of Maharashtra, points to another often-overlooked factor: The ground beneath a building.

Mumbai's reclaimed and filled-up land can amplify seismic waves far more than the city's hard basaltic rock. Proper structural design and soil testing, he says, are therefore critical to reducing earthquake risk.

Eclipses, Tides And Rarthquakes: Are They Interconnected?

So are the buildings in these Zone 3 areas actually built to withstand a magnitude 6.5 tremor and above?

That's genuinely hard to know. There are two categories of buildings here. One is engineered construction -- plans sanctioned and approved by the respective municipal corporation or the relevant authority.

The other is non-engineered construction: Huts, tenements, and structures built without any formal design or plan, sometimes unauthorised. Those non-engineered buildings are highly vulnerable, and for them, even a magnitude 3 or 4 earthquake is a genuine worry.

We're also seeing earthquake activity globally -- devastating quakes in Indonesia, in Colombia.

Is there any scientific basis for linking these events, given how close together they've occurred, or are they entirely independent?

I can't give a blanket answer either way. That would need thorough study -- whether these follow a similar geological pattern along the crust, whether they sit on the same or different plate boundaries, and what the historical earthquake catalogue for each region shows.

What we do know is that earthquake-prone regions, especially near plate boundaries like the Himalayan belt, tend to show what seismologists call a seismic gap -- a rough interval between major events.

The 2015 Nepal earthquake is one example of that pattern playing out. But this is all probabilistic.

Nobody can say a quake will strike on a particular day or month. It remains a natural event, governed by factors that are only partly understood, even by researchers working on this across the world.

There's been a fair bit of talk on social media about solar eclipses triggering earthquakes. Is there any scientific link, or is that pure coincidence?

I can't comment on that, because I have no scientific evidence either way. What we do know is that earthquakes originate from energy stored within or below the Earth's crust, which eventually gets released.

Given the enormous temperature difference between the inner core and the surface, there's continuous convection happening deep inside the planet, and that process can lead to energy release, which is what ultimately produces an earthquake. Exactly when that release happens is only partly understood -- some triggers are known, many aren't.

'Less likely to be a precursor to a major quake, if...'

Following on from hydro-seismicity -- the sun and moon also exert gravitational pull on Earth, which is what causes tides.

Could that kind of stress ever be enough to trigger an earthquake on a fault that's already close to failure?

I haven't done detailed research in that specific area, so I'd rather not comment definitively. It may or may not be true -- I'm not aware of peer-reviewed work in recognised seismology journals establishing that link.

I do hear this claim quite often, as you're mentioning now, but until it's published and accepted in the wider scientific community, it isn't something we can treat as an established cause.

So, as things stand, there's no confirmed link between gravitational pull and earthquakes?

Not as of now -- though I wouldn't rule it out either. Something being unproven doesn't mean it doesn't exist. Equally, we can't say it does. It remains, at best, a probabilistic possibility.

Could the timing of the Nashik and Palghar tremors be telling us something about a bigger earthquake building up, or is that scientifically impossible to predict?

What you're really asking is whether small tremors can be a warning sign. In general, a major earthquake is often preceded or followed by a series of smaller ones. If the small quakes come before the main event, we call them foreshocks; if they follow it, aftershocks.

The 2011 Tohoku earthquake in Japan, a magnitude 9.1 event, was followed by aftershocks as large as 7 to 7.5 in magnitude.

The 2015 Nepal earthquake had both foreshocks and aftershocks around the main event.

So the question of whether the current swarm is a warning sign for something larger is a fair one to ask -- but I'd say that if hydro-seismicity is genuinely the cause here, it's less likely to be a precursor to a major quake, unlike what we might see near a plate boundary or in the Himalayan region.

The Deccan Plateau is relatively stable than the Himalayan belt, though not entirely immune. A larger earthquake here isn't impossible, but it's very hard to predict on that basis.

Are some structures in Mumbai more prone to earthquake damage?

Does this sequence warrant concern from authorities and residents? What kind of preparedness should follow?

Yes, it does warrant attention. The first thing anyone buying a house or a flat should do is ask the builder whether the structural and foundation design followed the standard earthquake code -- IS 1893, and the other relevant codes too -- with the additional seismic forces properly factored in for both the superstructure and the foundation.

They should also check whether proper soil testing was carried out, because that tells you a great deal about the strength of the ground beneath you.

Take Mumbai as an example. The city was originally seven islands, and those islands sit on hard basaltic rock, which is naturally stiffer and better suited to bearing structures. Earthquake risk there is comparatively low, and even if a quake strikes, the ground itself is fairly stable.

But large parts of today's Mumbai are reclaimed, filled-up land, and that changes the picture considerably.

You mean those landfilled areas are less earthquake-resistant?

Exactly. When an earthquake wave, whether a body wave or a surface wave, travels through hard rock, it barely amplifies, if at all. But when it passes through soft soil -- clay, loose fill and so on -- it can amplify significantly. There's a well-known historical example: The 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

The epicentre was actually far away, off the coast of California, but the seismic waves travelled hundreds of kilometres and passed through the soft clay strata beneath Mexico City.

That amplified the ground motion enormously and devastated the city, even though the source was so distant. This is what we call seismic amplification, and it's exactly why knowing your ground conditions -- whether you're on firm strata or filled land -- matters so much.

That can only be established through proper soil testing before construction, and it's often the very first thing people try to cut corners on to save a little money early. That can prove far costlier later.

Have municipal corporations across these Zone 3 areas made soil testing compulsory for new construction?

I can't speak for other corporations, since I'm not involved with them, but I can tell you that in Mumbai, geotechnical testing before laying any building foundation has been made mandatory by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

I couldn't give you the exact year it came into force, but it's fairly recent -- I joined the high-rise committee as an expert member in early 2023, and since then I've been pushing to raise awareness, both within these committees, policy makers and through social media, among builders, developers and BMC officials alike. I believe it became mandatory around 2024.

Are structures in Mumbai built on filled or reclaimed land, rather than the original island rock, more prone to earthquake damage?

Yes, absolutely -- if those structures haven't been properly designed following codal provisions to account for it.