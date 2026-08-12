'Lungiwala Slur': Why BJP MP Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down

'Where is the official record? Media bytes are not parliamentary records. What matters is what is recorded on the floor of Parliament. I am not denying that we had a heated exchange.'

'If he has any genuine proof, he should bring it forward as well. This entire episode is political.'

IMAGE: CPI-M MP John Brittas has moved a privilege motion against the BJP's Sushmita Dev. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key points Susmita Dev denies calling Brittas 'lungiwala', calling the charge a 'total misrepresentation of facts'.

She says Brittas made a remark about members' religion at 4.34 pm on Monday, prompting her own privilege notice.

Both MPs have filed privilege motions; the matter now rests with the Privileges Committee.

Dev links the row to the Left's declining electoral fortunes and its reliance on polarisation.

She refuses to say whether she would apologise if a video surfaces, calling it a speculative question.

The Rajya Sabha has rarely witnessed a row quite like this one.

What began as a sharp exchange on the floor of the House on Monday while CPI-M MP John Brittas was moving a resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, has now snowballed into a full-blown privilege battle.

Brittas alleges that BJP MP Sushmita Dev repeatedly called him 'lungiwala' while he was on his feet, a remark he says mocked his attire, his Malayali identity and, by extension, South Indians at large.

Brittas has since moved a privilege notice against Dev, accusing her of using a derogatory regional slur.

Dev has hit back with a privilege notice of her own, firmly denying the allegation and accusing Brittas of making an objectionable, religiously charged remark moments earlier, while his microphone was still on. She insists the video footage of the proceedings should be examined to establish what actually happened.

The controversy has already disrupted proceedings. On Wednesday, protests over the alleged remarks forced an adjournment of the Rajya Sabha before lunch, with Chairman C P Radhakrishnan (a South Indian from Kerala's neighbouring state Tamil Nadu from where he has been a two-time MP from Coimbatore) stepping in and summoning both MPs to his chamber.

Leader of the House J P Nadda and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that the dignity of Parliament must be preserved.

With both sides now seeking the intervention of the Privileges Committee, the political battle has moved beyond the floor of the House.

Dev, in an interview with Rediff, denies using any anti-South Indian slur and argues that the controversy has been politically manufactured by a declining Left Front seeking to regain ground in Kerala through polarisation.

While acknowledging that an altercation took place, Dev alleges Opposition members' unparliamentary conduct is often allowed to go unchecked.

The feisty BJP MP was in no mood to back down.

'I categorically stated that a wrong message should not be sent to the people of Kerala, because no such slur was used'

What actually happened inside the House regarding this controversy?

Listen, the House is in session right now, so please call me after 5 pm. But let me state upfront that what is being reported is a total misrepresentation of facts.

In fact, it was Mr Brittas who, at around 4.34 pm while the Income Tax Amendment Bill was being discussed, made a deeply objectionable statement about the religious identity of certain members while his microphone was on.

Following that, I filed a breach of privilege notice against him.

He has also filed a privilege notice against you over the alleged 'lungiwala' remark. How do you respond?

Yes, he has filed one, and I have filed one too.

When it comes to a question of facts, he will claim I am misrepresenting, and I will say he is. Let the matter go to the Privileges Committee. I will present the video footage showing what he said.

If he has any genuine proof, he should bring it forward as well. This entire episode is political.

The Left has unfortunately lost ground across the country, so creating this kind of regional polarisation helps them retain voters who have deserted them. Having said that, I have known Mr Brittas for over two or three years, and we share a cordial personal relationship.

In the House at 2 pm (on August 12), I categorically stated that a wrong message should not be sent to the people of Kerala, because no such slur was used. It is a complete fabrication.

'I told Mr Brittas in front of everyone that if he feels aggrieved, he is welcome to come and speak to me directly'

If nothing happened, why is he going on record alleging that you called him that?

Where is the official record? Media bytes are not parliamentary records. What matters is what is recorded on the floor of Parliament. I am not denying that we had a heated exchange.

He said something demeaning at 4.34 pm, to which I reacted. We had an altercation inside the House, yes.

Every single day, we witness the Opposition hurling un-parliamentary slogans against the prime minister and the home minister, none of which makes it to the official record.

By that logic, shouldn't Opposition members like Pawan Khera also face breach of privilege notices? You cannot have it both ways.

So you maintain that you never used that term against Mr Brittas?

It is a complete misrepresentation. Today in the House, I told Mr Brittas in front of everyone that if he feels aggrieved, he is welcome to come and speak to me directly. I am more than happy to have a conversation. What is unfortunate is the narrative being built in Kerala. I strongly condemn that.

When you spoke in the House, was there any discussion on an apology?

I did not speak to him privately today; he spoke at 11 am in the House and I spoke at 2 pm. I made it clear that no message should go out from Parliament suggesting that any member is dividing the country based on attire, culture, or traditions. That is wrong.

I can also share the video of what he said at 4.34 pm (on August 11 during the Income Tax Amendment Bill discussion). If I repeat his words publicly, it would fuel religious division, which is why I am maintaining restraint.

In a previous interview, you mentioned that even when you disagree with political opponents like Mamata Banerjee, you don't believe in disparaging them. How does that square with this incident?

Look, the Left has lost power across states and is fighting for political survival. Struggling to rebuild a party in a democracy is fair, but it should not come at the cost of dividing the nation along regional lines.

If video evidence emerges showing you used the term, would you apologise?

Let him produce that video first. I am aware of what he has submitted in his privilege motion -- he is relying on witnesses who are his political friends.

What happens off-camera and what is on record are two different things. I will not answer speculative questions. Let the Privileges Committee convene. I will establish what was actually said.