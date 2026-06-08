'Indians Have The Worst Metabolism, Diets High In Refined Carbs'

'Refined carbohydrates are the quiet troublemaker in our diet.'

'We eat plenty of calories, but not enough nutrition.'

Kindly note the images have been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Key Points Refined carbohydrates (maida, sugar, ultra-processed grains) are identified as the most harmful food category, rapidly spiking blood sugar and increasing diabetes and heart disease risk.

Indian diets are often high in refined carbohydrates and low in protein, fibre and healthy fats, contributing to poor metabolism and making India the 'diabetic capital of the world'.

Diabetes remission is possible in early stages with weight loss, but long-term diabetes (15-20+ years) makes full remission difficult due to pancreatic insulin production loss.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are highly detrimental, causing rapid glucose spikes and weight gain, with even 'zero-calorie' options potentially affecting metabolism.

For healthy individuals, a balanced diet with adequate carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fibre, combined with regular exercise, is recommended, focusing on consistency over restrictive fads.

The Covid pandemic was a time all of us would like to forget for its deleterious effects. But it was also a period put to good use by some.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, Delhi, and President, Diabetes Foundation (India), used this slack time to write a book, Smart Calories and Common Sense.

Released recently, it debunks various nutrition myths which Dr Misra was privy to during consultations and is an attempt to get people to use their common sense instead.

Dr Misra tells Shobha John that Indians have the worst metabolism as compared to other races and often, their diets are high in refined carbohydrates and low in protein, fibre and healthy fats.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andres Aryton/Pexels

The 'Quiet Troublemaker' in Our Diet

Your book Smart Calories and Common Sense gives valuable advice on a range of eatables. What is the one food item that causes immeasurable harm and which humans can do without?

If I had to single out one category, it would be refined carbohydrates -- foods made from maida, sugar and ultra-processed grains.

These are rapidly absorbed, spike blood sugar, promote weight gain and increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

If there were a 'quiet troublemaker' in our diet, this would be it. That said, carbohydrates themselves are essential.

The goal is not elimination, but replacement -- shifting from refined carbs to complex ones such as whole grains, millets, pulses and vegetables, while keeping portions controlled.

India is the diabetic capital of the world, with over 100 million diabetics. Besides the fact that Indians are genetically predisposed to it, what is wrong about their diet as compared to other ethnicities?

The issue is not just 'high carbohydrates', but poor quality and imbalance. Many Indian diets are high in refined carbohydrates and low in protein, fibre and healthy fats.

We often eat plenty of calories, but not enough nutrition. Compared to other populations, we consume fewer vegetables, less protein and inadequate good fats like monounsaturated fats (MUFA).

A healthier pattern would include moderate carbohydrates, higher protein, more fibre, better fats (high MUFA and Omega-3 fatty acids) and less saturated fat.

It is this imbalance -- not a single nutrient -- that drives disease.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels

Every celebration in India ends in sweets. Can this lifestyle be changed?

Celebrations are an essential part of our culture -- we are not going to replace laddoos with lectures anytime soon.

The problem is not sweets themselves, but how often and how much we consume.

Encouragingly, there is already a shift, with people opting for nuts and healthier options as gifts during festivals.

The solution is simple: Keep the celebration, trim the portion -- take half a laddoo and don't turn every day into a festival.

Understanding Diabetes Remission and Risks

Your book says that those with diabetes for more than 15 to 20 years cannot reverse it. Why is this so?

In early diabetes, the pancreas still produces sufficient insulin, and weight loss can significantly improve or even normalise blood sugar levels. However, after many years, the pancreas gradually loses its capacity to produce insulin.

At that stage, even with weight loss, remission becomes difficult because the 'engine' itself is failing. Control can still improve, but full remission is less likely. This is why early intervention is so important.

You mention 15 factors for diabetes. How dangerous are soft drinks in this regard?

Sugar-sweetened beverages are among the most harmful dietary components -- almost like delivering sugar directly into the bloodstream.

They provide empty calories, cause rapid glucose spikes, promote weight gain and increase diabetes risk.

Even 'zero-calorie' drinks are not entirely innocent and may affect metabolism.

Public health model studies in India suggest that even a modest tax on sugary drinks could significantly reduce obesity and diabetes -- few foods have that kind of measurable impact.

You mention that the right term is remission of diabetes, not reversal. Does that mean that once a person gets diabetes, it will never go away?

'Remission' is the correct scientific term because diabetes can return. Some individuals maintain normal glucose levels without medication for years, while others relapse.

Think of it as a condition that can go into 'silent mode', but not necessarily disappear forever. Long-term control is possible--but it requires ongoing vigilance.

For instance, in the DiRECT trial (best randomized trial for diabetes remission involving community), about 36% of participants achieved remission at two years, but only around 13% maintained it at five years.

This shows that while diabetes can be controlled very effectively -- and sometimes long-term -- relapses are a reality.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

What is the role of the liver in diabetes?

The liver plays a central role in glucose regulation. It produces glucose, especially during fasting. In insulin resistance, the liver continues to release excess glucose even when it is not needed -- almost like a tap that won't shut off.

Additionally, fat accumulation in the liver worsens insulin resistance. Improving liver health through weight loss, diet and exercise is therefore the key, particularly in Indians who are prone to fatty liver, and consequent irreversible liver damage.

For diabetics from different age groups, does the safe level of sugar also change? Why is this so?

Yes -- but not because glucose rewrites its chemistry after 60. It's because the risks on either side of the equation shift.

The younger patient (below 40 years): The time is long, and complications are the enemy.

Heart disease, kidney damage, retinopathy -- these take decades to appear but are influenced by years of high sugar.

Younger people also tolerate tight control well; hypoglycemia is an inconvenience, not a catastrophe. So we aim tight: Fasting 80 to 110 mg/dL, post-meal below 140 to 160 mg/dL, HbA1c ideally under 6.5 to 7.

The older patient (above 60 years): The arithmetic changes. Low blood sugar in an elderly person isn't just unpleasant -- it can mean a fall, a fracture, a cardiac event, or a confused trip to the wrong floor of the hospital.

When the cure becomes as dangerous as the disease, you loosen the grip.

Targets relax to fasting 100 to 140 mg/dL, post-meal up to 160 to 180 (even up to 200 depending on the age) mg/dL, and HbA1c around 7 to 7.5 -- or even 8 if the patient is frail or on a long list of medications.

Dietary Choices and Health

For those with no pre-existing illnesses, what is the best diet to follow and why?

There is no one-size-fits-all diet despite what social media might suggest.

For weight loss, a calorie-restricted, higher-protein, lower-refined-carbohydrate diet works well.

For healthy individuals, a balanced diet with adequate carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fibre, and variety is ideal.

The best diet, quite simply, is the one you can follow consistently without feeling punished. All this must be combined with regular exercise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Klaus Nielsen/Pexels

Your book says that all kinds of salt are the same. But it was always assumed that Himalayan salt and rock salt have more minerals in them. Is that wrong?

In practical terms, yes -- all salts are essentially the same when it comes to health.

In particular, the sodium content, which drives blood pressure and cardiovascular risk, is similar.

The trace minerals in specialty salts are present in such tiny amounts that they offer no meaningful benefit.

It is a bit like buying a luxury car for the keychain -- interesting, but not useful. What really matters is limiting total salt intake.

Your book mentions that proteins, especially through supplements, can strain the kidneys. How will one know how much protein to have as this can vary during sickness, gyming, etc? What are the tell-tale effects of too much protein?

Protein needs vary with body weight, age, activity level and kidney function.

For most adults, about 0.8 g/kg/day is adequate, with higher needs in the elderly or very active individuals.

Distributing protein evenly across meals improves its utilisation.

Excess protein -- particularly from supplements -- may cause digestive discomfort, dehydration, and in susceptible individuals, strain on kidney function.

If your protein shake is 1.5-2 times larger than your meal, it may be time to reconsider balance and ask your nutritionist.

Also, those who gym generally avoid rotis/rice due to their carbohydrate content. Is that wise considering both also have fibre and proteins?

Completely avoiding staple foods like roti is unnecessary and often misguided. These foods also provide fibre and some protein.

The issue is not their existence, but their excess. Fitness should not mean fear of food --the focus should be on portion control and overall balanced diets, not elimination.

How can rotis and rice be made healthy since they are considered carbs-heavy?

Rotis can be improved by mixing flours -- such as wheat with besan, jowar and bajra -- to increase fibre and reduce glycemic impact.

A practical mix could be 50% besan, 25% millets (jowar and bajra, avoid ragi), and 25% wheat.

For rice, reduce portion size and prefer brown or parboiled varieties.

Combining rice with dal, legumes, vegetables, rajma, or protein helps lower the overall glycemic load -- food combinations matter as much as food choices.



IMAGE: Dr Anoop Misra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Anoop Misra/Linkedin

There have been studies which show that having mangoes for breakfast is better than having white bread. This is good news for many but how does this work?

Yes, those are studies done by our group. Mangoes contain natural sugars but also provide fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Their glycemic impact can be lower than refined foods like white bread, which is rapidly absorbed and causes sharp glucose spikes.

Whole fruits tend to produce a more moderated glucose response -- especially in controlled portions.

Our studies show that the key is substitution, not addition: Replace the bread with mango, don't add mango on top of it.

What are the cons of vegetarian diets and non-veg ones? Would the ideal be to have a mix of all things?

Vegetarian diets are typically higher in fibre and lower in saturated fat but may lack vitamin B12 and sometimes adequate high-quality protein.

Non-vegetarian diets provide complete proteins and important micronutrients but can be high in saturated fat if choices are poor.

In addition, excess intake of specific non-vegetarian foods like read meat is associated with certain cancers.

In India, vegetarian diets often become unhealthy due to excess refined carbohydrates, high intake of saturated fat laden oils (ghee, coconut oil), and low intake of fruits and vegetables. The ideal diet is less about labels and more about balance and quality.

Your book mentions olive, canola and mustard oil as the best and coconut oil as bad. This is controversial; in south India, coconut oil is used for cooking without any damage.

Oils rich in MUFA such as olive, mustard, and canola oil have stronger evidence of cardiovascular benefits. Coconut oil is high in saturated fat, which raises LDL cholesterol.

This has been shown in multiple studies and is clearly stated by the American Heart Association.

Coconut oil lacks the cardioprotective data found in MUFA-rich oils, and may pose a higher risk in sedentary, carbohydrate-heavy dietary patterns.

It is worth noting that Kerala, with its tradition of coconut oil use, carries one of the higher burdens of cardiovascular disease in India -- though these data may reflect a complex interplay of diet, lifestyle and genetic factors.

Ghee is seen as another bad boy, but how much ghee can be used safely by someone who is active and has no health issues?

Ghee holds a cherished place in Indian cooking and tradition and unlike some dietary villains, it does not need to be banished entirely.

That said, being active does not neutralize the effects of saturated fat contained in ghee on liver and cardiovascular health; the liver processes dietary saturated fat regardless of fitness level, and cumulative intake over years matters.

For a healthy and active individual, small amounts -- about 1 teaspoon once or twice a week, within total daily fat limits -- are reasonable.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff