'We have become so unequal that we are among the most unequal countries in the world.'

IMAGE: Homeless people cook food along a roadside in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Sometimes the government says we don't believe in international indices. When it suits them, then suddenly the international estimates are very nice, and very correct.'

'The evidence seems to suggest that the government changes parameters to present distorted figures.'

'If you look at children under five, malnutrition rates are very high in our country. They haven't come down very much over the years.'

The World Bank's India Poverty and Equity Brief (October 2026) writes, Over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty across both monetary and non-monetary dimensions, recording one of the fastest poverty declines in the world.

Between 2011 and 2023, the share of the population living below the Lower Middle-Income Country line ($4.20/day, 2021 PPP) fell from 57.7 percent to 16.1 percent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty, while extreme poverty ($3.00/day) declined from 27.1 percent to 2.6 percent.

Poverty is projected to continue declining, albeit more gradually, with the poverty rate at the $4.20/day line expected to fall from 14.2 percent in 2026 to 12.1 percent by 2028.

Though the Modi government has consistently rejected reports on India's poor showing in inequality, press freedom, hunger, to name a few, it has happily accepted the World bank report to showcase the government's success.

'India has recorded one of the fastest poverty declines in the world,' Narendra Modi wrote. 'A historic fall in poverty. A generational rise in opportunity.'

But experts are questioning the methodology followed by the report.

Has India eradicated poverty to this extent as claimed by the World Bank report?

Professor Santosh Mehrotra, visiting professor at the Higher School of Economics, Moscow, and a former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier, "The claim that poverty has come down from a pre-existing level of 26% which itself is not in the Indian poverty line, down to 2.6% is not credible, and tenable."

According to the World Bank report, poverty in India has declined dramatically from 27.1% to 2.6% in the last decade.

But in the Global Hunger Index, India ranks 100 out of 122 countries with a score of 24.1 placing India in the 'serious' hunger category. Where does the truth lie?

The truth lies in the fact that extreme poverty would have fallen to some extent but as you rightly note, hunger still survives.

Hunger may have also come down only because cash transfers plus free rations are given. But the bottom line is the rations that are given are only rice and wheat.

And the rice or wheat given is only 5 kilograms per person when average consumption per person in a month is 10.5 kilograms. It means they get only half of what is required.

So, an ordinary poor household has to buy from the open market and that is very hard on a poor household when real wages have not been increasing.

The reality is much more complex than what is revealed by this very low poverty line.

There is another reason why this so-called decline is not credible.

For the last 60-70 years, India has had its own poverty line which it has now abandoned. And the Government of India has not come out with its own poverty line, and has chosen to use the World Bank poverty line.

This is inappropriate because there are issues around the conversion of the rupee value into purchasing power parity (PPP) and the quality of goods is never captured by purchasing power parity.

Also, India's poverty line always used to differentiate between rural and urban as the rural poverty line used to be lower than the urban poverty line.

The PPP poverty line used now is just one poverty line for the whole country regardless of rural or urban. Therefore, it's not credible for that reason also.

Finally, methodologically it is not credible because the comparison it is making that poverty fell from 26% in 2011-2012 to 2.6% in 2023-2024 is actually not comparable.

That is because the manner in which the consumption expenditure survey was done makes it non-comparable methodologically.

The 2011-2012 survey and all the previous surveys used to be carried out based on one visit to the household.

But the more recent consumption expenditure surveys, the household which is in the sample is visited three times. So more detailed information is collected. There is evidence to suggest that when three visits are made, recall is better and more information about consumption is captured.

Therefore, there is an upward bias in the consumption being recorded for the recent period.

For that reason, the comparability between 2011-2012 and the recent surveys is weakened.

So, the claim that poverty has come down from a pre-existing level of 26% which itself is not in the Indian poverty line, down to 2.6% is not credible, and tenable.

These are the methodological reasons why there is a problem with the claim.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Do you feel this government tends to change the methodology to show distorted figures whether it is the GDP growth or hunger index or poverty line?

My short answer is that the evidence seems to suggest that is the case.

For instance, I just told you that India always had for 60-70 years its own poverty line.

But it does not have any poverty line of its own now as this government has not come up with its own poverty line.

So, changing the parameters is the name of the game.

I have already said that why the two numbers are not comparable.

Secondly, it has not come up with a consumption expenditure poverty line which is how poverty has always been measured in our country.

It has begun to use a multidimensional poverty indicator or index, and the composition of the indicators which is taken from the UNDP's Multidimensional Poverty Index.

Even there, the government has actually changed the indicators which are included in the UNDP one.

The NITI Aayog has different indicators, instead of 10, it has 12. It has included indicators in areas which the government has programmed so that it gives a biased and better impression to whoever is looking at the data.

Firstly, it doesn't have its own estimate of household consumption poverty, money metric poverty.

Then it comes up with a non-money metric poverty design using MPI. And even with MPI, it makes the changes that have just been mentioned.

So, all this suggests that like with the GDP numbers, it tries to fudge on many things.

Sometimes the government says we don't believe in international indices.

When it suits them, then suddenly the international estimates are very nice, and very correct.

For instance, they reject the Global Hunger Index number.

They reject everything related to the Global Freedom Index indicator.

But when it comes to the World Bank's estimate on poverty, it certainly finds it acceptable.

That's highly problematic.

IMAGE: Homeless people cover themselves with blankets to keep warm during the winter morning in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

As per this World Inequality Report also, inequality is one of the highest in India where 1% of the population holds 42% of the nation's wealth with top 10% earning 58% of the total income.

How can a country with so much inequality wipe away poverty so dramatically?

Correct. That is an additional problem.

Again, the economists in the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council are not happy with the way the estimation is done by the World Inequality Survey in Paris by the World Inequality Lab of Professor Piketty and the others.

The point is that the government doesn't have its own estimate of inequality, and yet it wants to reject anything that an international organisation which does serious work comes up with.

The World Inequality Lab's data suggests that we have become extremely unequal in the last 10 years.

Much more unequal than we were 12 years ago.

We have become so unequal that we are among the most unequal countries in the world. Like Brazil, like South Africa. We are as unequal now as we were 100 years ago under the British Raj.

But the government wants to believe the best about what it is doing and keeps pointing to the inequality is not on income and wealth which is what the World Inequality Lab focusses on, but in respect to consumption.

Here, we are talking about the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey.

In any country other than India, if you do an income survey, you also do a consumption survey of the same country. And the income survey inequality will be higher than the inequality shown by the consumption expenditure survey.

In India, we don't do an income survey because in the most poor and in low middle income countries, you have highly informalised economies.

And in the highly informalised economies, doing a robust income survey is not easy. You don't get good data or good results.

Therefore, a consumption expenditure survey is done in most low income countries or in low middle income countries, and India is a low middle income country.

We know that consumption expenditure inequality, or inequality in respect of consumption expenditure, tends to be less than inequality in income or inequality in wealth.

So, the government wants to point to this.

What it doesn't recognise or doesn't tell the readers is that inequality that is revealed by the consumption expenditure across the globe is much lower and relatively equal than the inequality estimates that emerge from income surveys.

IMAGE: Children living by the roadside playing on a deserted road in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Many reports say that close to 42.9% of Indians cannot afford a healthy diet.

Yes, we have evidence on that also.

The National Family Health Survey gives us information on that.

If you look at children under five, malnutrition rates are very high in our country. They haven't come down very much over the years.

The stunting rate in India in 2021 was about 35% and in 2024 it was 32%.

It shows that 32% of all the under five year olds are stunted, and suggests clearly that they suffer from long term hunger and deprivation of basic food and care.

This 32% is much, much higher than in China, where this same number is under 5%.

In Africa, it is less than 5%.

Even more worrying is that while stunting has to do with how tall a child is relative to age, wasting has to do with how thin a child is relative to his size and age.

And one finds that 19% of all children are wasted.

That is an indicator of extreme hunger.

Wasting can be very easily reduced if you give children under five regular food, quality food, proteins, and micronutrients.

So we are not even able to address under- five malnutrition.

If you look at adult malnutrition, it is defined by someone having a body mass index of under 18.5. Tragically, 19 to 20% of India's adults- both men and women- are below a BMI of 18.5. That means they are also undernourished.

Clearly, people are not being able to afford quality diet.

So, I am not surprised by the number that you are mentioning.

IMAGE: Professor Santosh Mehrotra

Do you think the claim by the government that poverty has reduced to just 2.6% will be accepted by the hungry and poor people of India?

First of all, let's not forget that this is an estimate of the World Bank.

And the government has accepted it because it suits them.

Of course, the poor and the relatively badly off.

They have seen that their real wages not increasing over the last 10 years.

Data also very clearly shows that their real wages have not increased.

It means that even though inflation is rising, their nominal wages are not rising fast enough to actually enable them to increase their standard of living.

The real wages have remained constant over the last 10 or 12 years.

Obviously, they are not going to believe this kind of a number.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff