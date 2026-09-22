'India-China Ties Can't Be Repaired In 1-2 Modi-Xi Meets'

'Eastern Ladakh set the relationship back by about 10 steps. So far, especially since Galwan, we may have taken just 4 steps forward.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet during the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, September 12, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Chinese military action in Eastern Ladakh in 2020 continues even till this day.'

'Disengagement has taken place in that sector; de-escalation and de-induction have still not happened.

'Overall, the relationship is still in the deficit.'



"There is a fundamental difference of opinion between India and China. India believes that peace on the border is the fundamental underpinning of the rest of the relationship.

"In other words, if there is no peace on the border, the rest of the relationship will also be affected adversely," says Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, India's former envoy to China who served four tenures in China.

The ambassador has dealt with China for 15 of his 34-year distinguished diplomatic career. It was during his tenure that the 2018 informal summit took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China.

Ambassador Bambawale is proficient in Mandarin Chinese and is inarguably one of the leading experts on the complexities of India-China relations.

"China wants to compartmentalise the border from the rest of the relationship. In other words, they want the rest of the ties to move ahead merrily even if there are border incidents.

"These differing perspectives indicate a fundamental difference of approach of the two sides. It shows our differences run deep," Ambassador Bambawale tells Rediff's Archana Masih in an e-mail two-part interview.

How far has the Modi-Xi meeting, the first on Indian soil since 2019, helped rebuild trust between the two nations, especially since there was a feeling that after the post-Galwan tensions, relations could only improve if the two leaders personally met?

Has the Delhi bilateral engagement on September 12-13 set in motion an earnest repair in the India-China relationship?

Or should we tread with caution and view this as another temporary, tactical thaw?

The visit to India of Chinese President Xi Jinping on 12-13 September 2026 for the BRICS Summit and a bilateral meeting with PM Modi is a welcome development in the relationship.

However, we should keep in mind that the Chinese military action in Eastern Ladakh in summer 2020, which continues even till this day, was a major setback to ties between our countries.

They cannot be repaired in 1 or 2 meetings even between the top leaders of our nations. However, it is a welcome step in the process of rebuilding ties. Hence, we should welcome the Modi-Xi bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Delhi Summit.

However, please do remember that Eastern Ladakh set the relationship back by about 10 steps. So far, especially since Galwan, we may have taken just 4 steps forward.

Therefore, overall the relationship is still in the deficit. We are not even back to where we were in 2019. There is still a long way to go. Trust can only be rebuilt slowly, step by step, with a lot of effort and work from both sides.

At least both governments are showing that they have the will to rebuild ties and are moving ahead with this work. That by itself is something we should welcome.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi delivers closing remarks during the BRICS session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', September 12, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

What is your assessment of the recent Special Representatives talks, the rare joint statement on the 8-point consensus on boundary delimitation and the differing official readouts?

What signal do these developments send -- both immediate and in the long term -- towards progress on the boundary question?

The Special Representatives (SR) process deals with 2 separate things regarding the boundary -- one, is the search for a boundary resolution; and the second is measures and steps for border management.

As far as a boundary resolution is concerned we still seem to be far away from one.

As far as border management is concerned, the steps taken in the past and which worked for 20-25 years seem to have fallen by the wayside in the wake of the PLA's aggressive moves in Eastern Ladakh in 2020.

So, there is a need to work together to find out which of the older border management measures are still working and continue to be agreed by both sides.

Also, is there a need for new measures to be put in place? All this work will take time and hence we need not celebrate the 8-point consensus till we are amply sure what it implies.

Caution is the right word in taking our relations with China forward. Let us not read too much into the recent meeting of the SRs, but at the same time let us fully support the work being done by them to repair and rebuild the relationship.

You have correctly pointed out a fundamental difference of opinion between India and China about the relationship. India believes that peace on the border is the fundamental underpinning of the rest of the relationship.

In other words, if there is no peace on the border, the rest of the relationship will also be affected adversely.

China, on the other hand, wants to compartmentalise the border from the rest of the relationship.

In other words, they want the rest of the ties to move ahead merrily even if there are border incidents.

These differing perspectives indicate a fundamental difference of approach of the two sides. It shows our differences run deep.

IMAGE: Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh in February 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PLA and Indian Army continue to be in forward locations and tensions persist in certain areas on the LAC, especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

This begs the question of how much substance there is to this current engagement? Or is this a diplomatic/political stabilisation while the thrust and parry along the LAC will continue?

You must keep in mind that due to the fact that the two sides have not agreed to a common LAC or boundary, and due to the fact that infrastructure on both sides is so much better in recent times, border patrols of the two armies sometimes come into close proximity to each other. This happens at certain points on the border with small numbers of troops.

This is entirely different from what the PLA did in Eastern Ladakh, where they used large numbers of troops (2 Divisions or more) over a large chunk of the LAC. So, please differentiate between the two.

As far as the Eastern Ladakh incident is concerned, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. While, disengagement has taken place in that sector, de-escalation and de-induction have still not happened.

Hence, as you rightly stated, both the Indian Army as well as the PLA are in forward locations in fairly large numbers.

Efforts by both sides to further normalise the situation along the LAC continue.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff