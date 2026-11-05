'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'

'In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is a minor player. The Samajwadi Party is the number two party.'

'Every time there are some good tidings for the Congress, it oversells itself. They need to be prudent about the number of seats they claim and be able to convert them to victory.'

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs aarti at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, November 2, 2026. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'If BJP loses UP, then that will be a prize catch for the Opposition.'

'The outcome of the elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will be very important.'

'In the event AAP retains Punjab and the remaining three states go to the BJP, a section of the critical mass of people will become more apprehensive.'

"Rahul is an unconventional politician. He may want to have an umbrella of youth leaders with various political affiliations, some kind of political diversity, and bring them together by the 2029 general election," says Political Commentator Rasheed Kidwai who has written several books on Indian politics including The House of Scindias, Sonia - A Biography, 21 Akbar Road, Leaders, Politicians, Citizens: Fifty Figures Who Influenced India's Politics and several others.

"These youngsters don't have the baggage of the past and what they say would find traction," Mr Kidwai tells Rediff's Archana Masih in the concluding part of the interview.

The CJP first gave the protest call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in September which was subsequently taken up by the Congress and INDIA bloc.

What distinguishes both these entities in their campaign against the CEC considering both would want to leverage this agitation for their political gains?

The Opposition should not try to merge with the CJP or their agenda. The CJP has a different agenda.

But there should be some sort of accommodation and some learning for the Congress from this. I don't see why the Congress cannot give a go-ahead to a number of its youngsters in the NSUI, Youth Congress and make them the party's voice on television and other media.

These youngsters don't have the baggage of the past and what they say would find traction. On many issues, they will be on the same page as Neha Bora.

Neha Bora brings a sense of freshness to politics and a new perspective, but her political affiliation is to AISA, a left-wing student organisation.

Or maybe Rahul thinks he is an unconventional politician. He may want to have an umbrella of youth leaders with various political affiliations, some kind of political diversity, and bring them together by the 2029 General Election. Maybe that is his plan.

The Congress has spent decades trying to establish Rahul Gandhi as the topmost leader of the party.

Why would he be willing to accommodate different people with varying political agendas?

That's a fair and important question. Politics is too complex a field to be guided by a script.

It cannot be planned. Look at Sonia Gandhi or similarly, even Narendra Modi.

In the 1990s, Modi did not have the stature of Sushma Swaraj or Arun Jaitley, but he went on to become chief minister and prime minister.

So, politics cannot be scripted. I don't think Rahul Gandhi is a person whose motto is 'I, me, myself'. Like I said, he is an unconventional politician, and as the need arises, he will be accommodating towards not just a Neha Bohra, but many others, including Abhijit Dipke and Saurav Das and others.

There is no acceptability of Neha Bohra within the Congress party, NSUI or Youth Congress. Yet, because of Rahul she's treated as the first among equals.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with INDIA Bloc leaders at the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at the Ramlila maidan in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

In the last few months, we've seen freshness emerge in the Indian political scene with young articulate players participating in protests. How do you interpret this churn?

Every time there's been a change in Indian politics, we have seen young people come to the forefront -- and they are not traditional political workers.

In the march towards the Supreme Court in October, I saw there was a large participation of women. Broadly speaking, in the Congress and other parties, women account for about 10-15 per cent.

So, if their rises to around 30 per cent, that is refreshing because women traditionally are not given that kind of role, particularly in a grand old party like the Congress.

Similarly, whenever the presence of lawyers, students and other civil society members goes up, it signifies something far more serious.

So, Mr Modi should take this point seriously.

Floating voters make qualitative changes. In India, the core voters of the BJP or Congress are actually few. Assuming that 30/100 are for the BJP 15-20 for the Congress, still you have around 50 who are neither here nor there, and it is this group who eventually make up their mind and decide what is fair and what is foul in an election.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain lady protesters in New Delhi, October 23, 2026, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and the scrapping of the SIR. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Like you said there has been no middle ground between the government and the Opposition on the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR.

Do you see anything emerging from these rallies or will the Election Commission continue to function as it is apart from some changes that have been made in Form 6?

The status quo cannot continue.

I don't see a solution coming from the Supreme Court. I have consistently said that this is a political issue, not a legal one. Political problems require political solutions.

The outcome of the elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will be very important.

From MLC elections to Delhi University elections -- all election have become a barometer about competing narratives. There is always a contest going on.

The forthcoming election results will indicate what people are thinking. Obviously, the losers are not going to accept if the BJP sweeps all four states. At present they are in power in three of the four, except Punjab where AAP is in power.

If the Congress fails to edge out AAP in Punjab, questions will be asked because the BJP is the third or fourth party in the state.

Similarly, the Congress is among the top two parties in Goa and Uttarakhand. If they miss coming to power, sharp questions will be raised against Rahul Gandhi.

Finally, the most important state of Uttar Pradesh: If Yogi retains power, then it's like the end of the Opposition.

If the BJP loses UP, then that will be a prize catch for the Opposition because the other state results will then become less significant in terms of messaging.

In the event AAP retains Punjab and the remaining three states go to the BJP, a section of the critical mass of people will become more apprehensive.

There is still an institutional integrity in India. People have faith in institutions like the RBI or even to a lesser extent, the Election Commission and CBI.

The common person has a certain regard for law enforcing agencies and other institutions. That is how the system is working. It's actually healthy to have respect for institutions.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: @samajwadiparty X/ANI Photo

How do you read the electoral landscape of UP? How will the recent surge by the INDIA bloc play out?

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is a minor player. The Samajwadi Party is the number two party. Every time there are some good tidings for the Congress, it oversells itself. They need to be prudent about the number of seats they claim and be able to convert them to victory.

Alliance politics is based on the position of strength, not of weakness.

If the Congress gets 60-70 seats and are able to win more than half, it will enhance their stature. It will give the Samajwadi Party a better chance to edge out the BJP and Yogi Adityanath.

What Rahul Gandhi is doing, and this may not be an apt example, but he is creating an atmosphere like Gandhiji did during Independence.

But he needs the Nehrus, Patels and Azads, powerful members of the party who could deliver electoral victories. He needs very powerful regional satraps.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff