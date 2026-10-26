How The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Can Be Crushed

'Before the Tiger Shroff incident, the gang announced that it had 70,000 shooters. Why say that? Because you want to give a message to the people who are likely to be extorted.'

IMAGE: Punjab police's Anti-Gangster Task Force takes Karamveer Singh, fourth from right, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at Delhi airport following his deportation from Canada, September 15, 2026. Photograph: Punjab DGP X/ANI Photo

Former Mumbai police commissioner D Sivanandhan believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- who is currently imprisoned in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail -- is deliberately cultivating publicity to send a message to his target audience.

In the concluding part of this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff

Mr Sivanandhan insists there is no underworld, only one gangster, explains why cybercrime and technology make organised crime harder to dismantle, and suggests keeping tabs on Bishnoi's communication network, mopping up illegal guns and invoking MCOCA.

Key points Why Bollywood is targeted : 'Bollywood is a soft target. They are out in the open and vulnerable.'

: 'Bollywood is a soft target. They are out in the open and vulnerable.' Crime without guns: 'Today, if you run a cybercrime gang, you do not have to shoot anybody.'

'Bishnoi is gaining a brand and publicity image, and he is generating all of it deliberately'

So Lawrence Bishnoi has become a brand now. Would you agree?

Former Mumbai police commissioner and retired Maharashtra director general of police D Sivanandhan. Photograph and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

He may have become a brand because of the publicity given by the press. Thanks to social media and TV news channels, he is gaining a brand and publicity image, and he is generating all of it deliberately because he has to send a message to his target audience: If I can reach Tiger Shroff in a BMW, I can reach anybody.

I would like to recall that when Rakesh Roshan was shot (in the year 2000), Bollywood reacted with great anger. They came and called on the chief minister. We were all there; I was there. They threatened to move Bollywood to Hyderabad, taking away lakhs of jobs.

Today their response seems to be very muted. I wonder why.

The mood was different then and they could call on the chief minister (Manohar Joshi of the Shiv Sena) and say all sorts of things.

Since I am away from direct policing, I have not understood why Bollywood is keeping quiet. Are they terrorised? Are they more knowledgeable than anybody else? I really do not know. I have no access.

At that time, I was at the receiving end as Joint CP Crime. We went to the drawing board, came up with different strategies and delivered the results.

For a quarter of a century there was no fear of gangsters, and now it is returning. Why are only Bollywood personalities and political leaders increasingly vulnerable?

Political leaders are not vulnerable. Tell me which politician has been killed or targeted? Baba Siddique is the only exception. Other politicians have not been targeted.

It is two years since Baba Siddique's killing, and till the end of October 2026 no politician has been touched. So let us not generalise.

Now we are talking about Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Aamir Khan getting calls, and this attempt on Tiger. The focus today is not on politicians. It is on Bollywood only.

Why? Bollywood is a soft target. They are out in the open and vulnerable. They are artists who have to emote in front of a camera and a crowd, and 100 per cent protection is not possible.

Many of them have private security, but when it comes to an armed attack, how many can protect themselves is a question.

Are gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi testing the limits of police response?

The police have to answer that. I cannot. It is however clear that it is high time that the police come up with a plan or strategy to tackle this (Lawrence Bishnoi) menace.

'There is no underworld. There is one gangster called Lawrence Bishnoi'

Are we dealing with a stronger underworld or a more fragmented one? Is there decentralisation?

There is no underworld. There is one gangster called Lawrence Bishnoi. There is no need to create any 'world'. It is not an army of people working, shooting, firing and killing. Nothing of the sort.

Why is so much importance being given to him?

You and your team cracked the back of organised crime in Mumbai. Today there is a lot of decentralisation, and anybody can operate from anywhere, as Bishnoi does.

It is all possible because of the advancement in technology, Internet, dark web, etc. Thanks to this anyone can operate from anywhere and be equally effective and remain elusive and anonymous.

Does this decentralisation make organised crime harder to dismantle?

Yes, of course. If you are talking about cybercrimes, technology, quantum computing and so on, it is very difficult.

Take 'digital arrest', a term that does not even exist in law. The Supreme Court has said around Rs 3,000 crore has been lost. When we dealt with gangsters earlier, we never talked about Rs 3,000 crore or Rs 5,000 crore. It was much less.

Today, if you run a cybercrime gang, you do not have to shoot anybody. Technology gives them anonymity, superiority and immunity, and they are not caught.

What Bishnoi is doing is different. He comes forward and says, 'I am the one who has done it. Now come and do something about me.' That is the difference between cybercriminals, who want anonymity, and these men, who do not.

Before the Tiger Shroff incident, the gang announced that it had 70,000 shooters. Why say that? Because you want to give a message to the people who are likely to be extorted. All of us must see the clear picture and appreciate what is on the anvil.

In your book The Brahmastra Unleashed, you mention six measures the police can take against organised crime. In the current context, could you list two or three important ones?

Watch: Beyond Encounters: D Sivanandhan's 'Brahmastra' Strategy To Crush Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

It is being alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi has been operating from inside Sabarmati jail. If this is true, then it would be a good idea to keep a tab on his communication network. Find out how he is communicating with his cronies outside and put a lid on that network.

Then there is mopping up all illegal guns, detaining the criminals floating around for petty jobs at Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, and using MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) effectively and bringing that man (Bishnoi) under it.