'Himanta Biswa Sarma Is the Answer': Sushmita Dev

'Joining BJP is a bit uncertain. Let's see what happens.'

IMAGE: Sushmita Dev meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 10. She has resigned as the Trinamool Congress' Member of the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points: 'The BJP is back in Assam for the third term. If I need to work on the ground, I think Himanta Biswa Sarma is the answer. I consider him my guide.'

'I may have had ideological differences with the BJP, but one can't deny the kind of infrastructure in Assam.'

'Mamata Banerjee has her views. In a democracy there will be different views. I don't need to disparage her even if I disagree with her.'

Sushmita Dev's resignation as a member of the Rajya Sabha was accepted by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan with effect from June 10, 2026 -- a quiet, procedural end to what had been a turbulent political journey from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress and now, perhaps, to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

But Dev herself had little interest in dwelling on it. Minutes after walking out of Parliament, she was already thinking about what comes next.

"Nothing drastic happened," she tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff over the phone, in the measured tone of someone who had clearly thought this through for a while.

"Except for the results of Assam and West Bengal, both came out, which sort of provoked me to thinking -- what next? Because my politics is in Assam, and I'm not sure how much Trinamool will focus in Assam."

It was an honest admission from a leader who had spent the last five years as the TMC's point person for the North East. Dev is the second Rajya Sabha MP to quit the TMC in quick succession, following senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, deepening what is fast becoming the party's gravest internal crisis since its founding.

But where others have spoken of anger and betrayal, Dev was categorical she has nothing against the TMC or Mamata Banerjee. She didn't even pick up the phone to call Mamata Banerjee. "I haven't spoken to her," she said. "I simply sent my resignation."

When asked if the resignation had been accepted, she flashed dry wit. "Obviously. I mean, who's going to not accept it?"

'My Politics Was Never in Bengal'

Reports have emerged of around 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla expressing support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, raising the ghost of a formal split in the party's parliamentary wing.

Dev was asked repeatedly to explain the exodus. She refused just as repeatedly. "I can't speak for the others and why they are leaving. I can't comment on why others are doing what they're doing and what they plan to do. I can only speak for myself. I don't want to comment on it."

What she was willing to speak about was the electoral verdict that changed her calculations. The TMC was routed in the West Bengal assembly elections, reduced to 80 seats as the BJP swept to power in the state for the first time.

Combined with the BJP's consolidation in Assam, the results left Dev with a single question she couldn't answer from within the TMC.

"I just think that in these circumstances, and given the mandate that has come in Bengal and Assam, the path I've chosen (of continuing as a TMC MP) may not be appropriate for me. That's the reason I resigned."

She had been thinking about it for some time, she acknowledged, though she was vague about exactly when.

"A lot of things happened. It's just the way things are emerging. Maybe it's the mandate of Bengal and Assam."

Then came the sharpest line of the conversation: "I think it will be very difficult for the Trinamool Congress to go national."

For Dev, this was also personal geography.

"My politics was never in Bengal. I was handling Assam for them, and I was handling Tripura for them to whatever extent." Having built whatever base she had in the North East, she had no intention of watching it erode from a Rajya Sabha bench.

"I prefer to work where my base is, and I don't want to lose my base."

Meeting Himanta Biswa Sarma

The resignation was only half the story. Within hours, Dev had met Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma -- a meeting she described with deliberate openness. "I met him in broad daylight after tendering my resignation," she said.

When asked what was discussed, she was careful but not evasive. "I can't reveal, but I had a good fruitful discussion. We spoke primarily about Assam, obviously, and what could be the possible way forward to work together. But obviously it can't be a unilateral decision on my part. He said he'll consider it and let me know."

A video of the meeting circulated widely on social media, setting off intense speculation about her imminent induction into the BJP. Dev neither confirmed nor denied it, but she left little doubt about the direction of travel.

"It's (joining BJP) a bit uncertain. Let's see what happens. But he is the top man of Assam, and since my politics is in Assam, I thought it's best to seek his guidance before I take any decision."

On whether Sarma had agreed to take her into the party, she was careful: "He will probably decide or not decide. It's pretty indefinite. Once I have a definitive way forward, I'll let you know."

But pressed on whether she personally wanted to join, she dropped any pretence of ambiguity. "It's very simple -- they are back for the third term. The next five years, if I need to work on the ground, I think he's the answer. I consider him my guide."

'The Writing Is on the Wall'

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee and Sushmita Dev at a public meeting in Silchar, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Underpinning all of this is a frank assessment of what a decade of BJP rule has meant for her home region.

"I come from a very remote area of Assam, in the Barak Valley. I've seen the tremendous change when it comes to infrastructure and facilities in the last 10 years. I may have had ideological differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but one can't deny what you see -- the kind of infrastructure in Assam, Barak Valley. The writing is on the wall."

It is the kind of statement that her former colleagues will find hard to forgive. TMC loyalists have already begun calling departing leaders traitors. When that was put to her directly -- that pro-Mamata supporters were branding those leaving as gaddars -- she was calm.

"She's entitled to a narrative. Mamata Banerjee is a leader in her own right. She has her views. In a democracy there will be different views. I don't need to disparage her even if I disagree with her."

On whether this marks the end of Mamata Banerjee's political road, she paused. "I can't say. That's asking me to speculate, and neither do I have that much foresight to say what will happen. But given that the mandate was so decisive in Bengal."

The sentence was left unfinished, but the implication was clear enough.

What she did say, with more openness than most departing leaders managed, was this: "I never imagined that this would happen. You win some, you lose some -- but I didn't think it would turn out this way."