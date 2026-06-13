'Gulf War Has Been The Worst Crisis For Indians'

'It will take a long time to recover from the impact of this war.'

IMAGE: Kuwaiti officials inspect damage inside a terminal at the Kuwait international airport following a drone and missile attack, June 3, 2026. Photograph: Kuwait News Agency/Handout via Reuters

Key Points 'The 1990 Kuwait war affected only Indians living in Kuwait. But this war has affected the Indians living in all the GCC countries.'

'Till this war happened, everyone believed that the Gulf region especially the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are the safest regions to work as well as invest.'

'Small businesses that shut down will not reopen just because the missiles have stopped.'

'Tourists won't start their vacations in the Middle East just because the missiles have stopped.'

'And the job loss that began during this conflict are now becoming permanent.'

Other than the fuel price rise and logistical disruptions, the US-Isreal joint war on Iran had the maximum impact on the people in the Asian region, particularly India.

Iran's retaliatory attacks on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, etc have shattered the confidence of many migrants.

With more than 10 million Indians working in the Gulf region, the attacks were a huge shock. Countries which were once considered the safest in the world suddenly became unsafe.

Many Indians had to come back home.

Out of the 10 million Indians in the Gulf, a majority of them are from Kerala.

How will Kerala, a state hugely dependant on petrodollars, tide over the crisis?

"The largest concentration of the Kerala diaspora as well as the Indian diaspora is in the UAE followed by Saudi Arabia. We started seeing people coming back. We were told workers were on forced leave, and some were given termination notices. What we heard next was small businesses were getting closed. I don't see any future prospects for these small vendors there," Ajith Kolassery, the CEO of NORKA-Roots (the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs) tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

When I interviewed Dr Irudaya Rajan, he said there were more than 2 million Keralites in the Gulf region...

Actually we don't have any credible data on the number of expats in the six GCC countries comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

We depend on the Kerala migration survey conducted by Professor Irudaya Rajan.

Dr Rajan has been doing this survey from 1998 onwards, that is, every five years.

The latest survey was conducted in 2023, and as per the survey, the number comes around 2.1 million.

But the reality is different. We expect around 3 to 4 million Malayalis in these six GCC countries

Unfortunately even at the Government of India level also, there is no credible data on the number of expats.

Why is there such a difference in the number?

Dr Rajan's methodology is a sample survey. His sample size is 20,000. Then he applies the statistical estimation and comes out with an approximate number. It's only an indicator.

And we fund this Kerala Migration survey done by Dr Rajan. Other than that, we don't have any comprehensive data of Malayalis across the countries.

We collect the data of Malayalis from those who have subscribed to our schemes and who use our services. So, what we have is only indirect data.

For example, we have one scheme called the NORKA id card. The idea is to issue an id card to every Malayali expat. So based on the id card, we have a data of 1 million Malayalees.

This is based on the number people spread across 182 countries.

Another important factor is 80% of our diaspora are still in these six countries where the conflict looms large.

IMAGE: Indian passengers arrive safely from a flight from Jeddah amid flight disruptions in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

How much have they been affected because of this war, and is it any different from earlier wars?

The major war, Iraq attacking Kuwait, happened 36 years ago, and it mainly affected those in the Kuwait region.

That was the first time not just Kerala, India also faced an unusual influx of migrants from the Middle East.

But it only had a short-term impact.

Everything went back to normal soon after the war ended.

In fact, there arose a lot of opportunities after the war especially in the construction industry.

The difference this time is, the entire region is affected.

The Kuwait war was between two countries, and it affected only the Indians living in Kuwait.

But this war has affected the Indians living in all the GCC countries.

Not only GCC, even those who are working in Israel also are affected. There are around 25,000 Malayalis in the Israel region.

Not just that, what we're seeing is not a temporary economic disruption.

The sectors most affected by the conflict are hospitality, retail, events, construction and domestic work.

The main focus of the UAE is tourism and tourism is the worst affected sector because of the war.

In my opinion, it will take a long time to recover from the impact.

IMAGE: A satellite image of an industrial area in Dubai covered in smoke, March 1, 2026. Photograph: 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

Would you say this is the worst crisis that has happened in the Gulf region?

I think so. It has affected the confidence of a lot of investors.

Till this war happened, everyone believed that the Gulf region especially the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are the safest regions to work as well as invest.

In fact, a lot of investors from Kerala are in the UAE, and it takes time for the investors' confidence to return.

Tourism also will not bounce back overnight. Because the fear factor will be there for some time.

Many who witnessed the drones attacking the UAE and other Gulf countries and they getting neutralised by the missiles from these countries, are traumatised.

And the small businesses that are already shut down will not reopen just because the missiles have stopped.

Tourists won't start their vacations in the Middle East just because the missiles have stopped.

And the job loss that began during this conflict are now becoming permanent.

IMAGE: Ajith Kolassery shakes hands with then Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan in the presence of then Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajith Kolassery

When did you start seeing the changes? Immediately after Iran attacked the Gulf countries in retaliation?

The largest concentration of the Kerala diaspora as well as the Indian diaspora is in the UAE followed by Saudi Arabia.

And the hospitality sector was the first give out the signals.

We started seeing people coming back. Not just that, we were told workers were on forced leave, and some were given termination notices also.

What we heard next was small businesses were getting closed. I don't see any future prospects for these small vendors there.

See, the economic contractions in the non-oil sectors of the GCC is real.

The only sectors which are not affected are oil and gas and healthcare. But in all the other sectors, we can see the impact of this war.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff