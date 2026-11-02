'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

'In 2013-2014, Modi was asking for regime change. In fact, the words he used were, they should be pulled out and thrown away; ughadke phekna hai. That is part of democracy.'

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' maha rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points 'In the long term, no such autocratic government can survive for long. They will go.'

'In democracy, you must allow dissent and protest. Protests work to correct the system. Always.'

'We are unnecessarily creating a lot of social conflict. And it is not good for the country, it is not good for India's development because people who want to invest in India look for stability.'

While the young people of India protested on the streets of India demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a group of 15 retired civil servants and rights activists issued a public Chargesheet and Notice of Impeachment against the CEC.

Prominent names in the group include former Union home secretary G K Pillai, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former secretary to the Government of India Amitabha Pandey, retired IAS officer Jayashree Mukherjee, activist Yogendra Yadav etc.

"They wanted to send the message that we don't tolerate dissent. We will not allow any protests. They want to say we are the elders and you should listen to us. Today's youngsters won't listen to that. They say, 'You have to convince me. You can't just say I'm in government, therefore, I'm doing this'. The young say you have to show us what you're doing is correct. That is why they are rising up," Mr Pillai tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

In India, you are named in your mother tongue and when you write in English, in some places, they may add an H and in some places, the H will not be there..

I remember my son's name is Sujit, S-U-J-I-T but in one of the ids, somebody put an H by mistake and his name became Sujith, S-U-J-I-T-H. Only later on, he realised the spelling had been changed.

Your whole aim should be to include as many voters as possible in the list, and not exclude.

If your intention is to exclude, then you are creating a problem for the people.

About the current uprising of young people, and the protests. Have you seen anything like this before?

This is the first time I am seeing protests like this by youngsters.

They see that the whole education system and conduct of examinations are in a mess. They see that their future is at stake. You spend a lot of money on coaching classes and study for examinations and after the test is done, you find that the papers have been leaked. This is such a shock for them.

It is easy to say, we have cancelled it, we will have a fresh examination.

Everybody agrees that the education system is a mess.

So, they are worried about the entire education system. That is how the first agitation started in June.

Now it is about democracy.

Yes, now it is about democracy. That is because they are worried about their names in the voters list.

As a result of this agitation, the Election Commission said they would do this special summary revision to include all those who have turned 18.

Some small changes have taken place but major changes like for example, the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer), the man on the field not allowed access to the web site.

He is the one who takes decision on the names of the voters, but you are saying every decision will be taken in Delhi.

This is not correct.

IMAGE: An aerial view of Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, capturing massive crowds gathered for the INDIA bloc's mega rally, November 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The way young protesters were manhandled by the Delhi police has shocked the entire country.

They basically wanted to send the message that we don't tolerate dissent. We will not allow any protests. It is like my way is the highway.

They want to say, we are the elders and you should listen to us. Today's youngsters won't listen to that.

They say, 'You have to convince me. You can't just say I'm in government, therefore, I'm doing this'. The young say you have to show us what you're doing is correct.

That is why they are rising up.

This sort of repression and hardline is not good, and will not work.

In democracy, you must allow dissent and protest.

Protests work to correct the system. Always.

I have grown up in Kerala. And I am from the Kerala cadre (of the IAS).

You see protests all the time in Kerala. Not a day passes without some protest in front of the secretariat. That is the hallmark of democracy.

When people ask questions, the minister is forced to reply. Sometimes the government may not be able to do what they ask for, but you still have to talk with them. You tell them, this is what we have done. And this is the reason. You tell me any reason why you want my thing is to be corrected and so on.

That dialogue must take place now.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc party workers and supporters at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi for the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' maha rally, November 1, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The ruling party wants people to accept whatever they do. And when you criticise or air your opinion, you become an 'anti-national'. How can you identify a government with the nation?

That is true. Government is not the nation at all.

And the government has to be answerable first to Parliament. Then they are answerable to the public at large.

You saw that happening, for example in the farmers' agitation. Why did Parliament pass the bill? Why did they, after 18 months of agitation, withdrew the bill? Why? Because they felt there was something wrong with the bill, and it needed correction. Then they withdrew it.

They could have done it earlier, if they had a dialogue with the farmers. Then you could have avoided the agitation. If they just had a discussion in Parliament and sent it to a select committee, and invited objections, they could have got a bill which would have been acceptable to everybody.

The ruling party and its supporters criticise the protesters by saying, they want a regime change. Is there anything wrong in asking for a regime change?

There is nothing wrong because that is part of democracy.

Every Opposition party's aim is regime change. In 2013-2014, Modi was asking for regime change. In fact, the words he used were, they should be pulled out and thrown away; ughadke phekna hai. That is part of democracy.

Every Opposition party's aim is to regime change. They are not there for regime continuation.

What these people are saying is just part of diversionary tactics.

IMAGE: A protest demanding the scrapping of the SIR of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in New Delhi, October 23, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Are you optimistic about India's future, democracy and for the future generation?

At the moment, (I am) a little pessimistic because the government is not willing to talk, not willing to open any dialogue, not just with the Opposition or with the youngsters.

To an extent at the moment, I am a little pessimistic about India's outlook.

But then in the long term, no such autocratic government can survive for long. They will go.

Even Hitler, who spoke about a thousand year Reich, lasted only 13 years.

So, I am hopeful that it will change. Because India is too diverse a nation.

The only thing is we are unnecessarily creating a lot of social conflict.

And it is not good for the country, it is not good for India's development because people who want to invest in India look for stability.

If they find so much of violence and protest, they will not come to invest.

IMAGE: A protest in New Delhi, October 23, 2026, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and the scrapping of SIR. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

We see protests happening all over the world now. Do you think one of the major reasons is the inequality that is there in society, and lopsided growth whether it is France or Albania or many countries in Europe?

Rising inequality and joblessness or not enough jobs are the main reasons.

There are a lot of jobs available but most of them are in the very low paying category, 15,000 to 20,000 rupees a month. That is not really sufficient.

That's why malnutrition is very high in India. When you have so much of malnutrition, you cannot expect the population to develop the way you want it to develop and become an intelligent and progressive nation.

Though some aspects of extreme poverty have come down, inequality and low wages are still very high.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff