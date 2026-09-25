'He Shot Down One Aircraft, Damaged The Second, Got The Third, Fourth To Flee'

'I can't imagine anybody else doing the kind of things he did in the war,' Group Captain Deb Gohain asserts about Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cook, the 1965 War hero who passed into the ages last week.

IMAGE: A painting by Group Captain Deb Gohain of Flight Lieutenant Alfred Cooke destroying a Pakistani Sabre jet in the 1965 War. Photograph: Kind courtesy Group Captain Deb Gohain, retired

Key Points 'He was very knowledgeable about fighter flying.'

He passionately loved his aircraft, the Hunter -- and his squadron -- the No 14 Squadron'

'He deserved at least a Maha Vir Chakra.'

A hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke's air action in the war has been described as one of the greatest air battles in the history of air combat in the Indian subcontinent, according to a lucid account in the book The India-Pakistan Air War 1965 by P V S Jaganmohan and Samir Chopra.

Twenty six years old and over six feet tall, Flight Lieutenant Cooke was his squadron;s best air defence pilot. He received a Vir Chakra for his daring aerial engagements with four Pakistani Sabre jets when the Kalaikunda air base in West Bengal was under enemy attack.

Flight Lieutenant Cooke shot down one enemy aircraft which exploded mid-air, killing the pilot. The aircraft crashed near IIT Kharagpur.

He then got behind the tail of the second Pakistani jet causing extensive damage to the Sabre with parts of the aircraft falling off. He chased the enemy aircraft out of Indian airspace.

He then took on the third and the fourth in a masterful display of military combat flying which saw the enemy aircraft making a narrow escape.

He was decorated with India's third highest gallantry medal in wartime, but believed that he did not get his due. Many military observers concur that his daring air battle was deserving of a higher military honour.

Flight Lieutenant Cooke left the Indian Air Force four years after the war and migrated to Australia.

Despite staying away from India for nearly 60 years, he stayed in touch with his beloved No 14 Squadron, popularly known as the 'Bulls' in Ambala. He presented his Vir Chakra to the No 14 Squadron a few years ago.

Flight Lieutenant Cooke was in India this month to celebrate the platinum jubilee of the 14 Squadron in Ambala. Unfortunately, he passed away in Delhi, a day before the event.

He was 87.

The man who had protected his country's skies in war died beneath the same sky he once defended.

The school that he attended as a boy in Lucknow -- La Martiniere College -- lowered its college flag in his honour.

IMAGE: The names of La Martiniere College alumni honoured with gallantry awards. Flight Lieutenant Cooke's name is third from top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Warren Hopkins

His last rites were conducted with full military honours at Brar Square in New Delhi designated for military personnel on September 23.

IAF veteran Group Captain Deb Gohain, a former MiG-21 pilot and an aviation painter, had several conversations with Flight Lieutenant Cooke while working on a painting of his famous dogfight with Pakistani Sabres.

He later presented the painting to the Air Force Museum Palam, New Delhi.

Group Captain Gohain served in Kalaikunda for two years himself -- the same air force station where Flight Lieutenant Cooke was stationed and defended with utter disregard for his life in the 1965 War.

Group Captain Gohain served the IAF for nearly 30 years. He now lives in Assam. He spoke to Archana Masih/Rediff about his memories of one of India's greatest fighter pilots.

IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Alfred Cooke as a young fighter pilot in the IAF. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/X

What are your memories of your association with Flight Lieutenant Cooke? You joined the IAF so many years after him -- how did your interest in him ignite?

I never met him physically. Of course, I knew about this air battle, but never knew in detail till I read the book by P V S Jaganmohan and Samir Chopra.

He lived in Australia and I wanted to get in touch with him because I wanted to paint that aerial encounter.

Jaganmohan helped me and one fine day, Alfred called me on Skype. He came on the line and said, 'I believe you are looking for me?'

I said, 'Of course, I am looking for you. I want to know first hand about your encounter because I am a hobby painter and aviation artist and I want to paint your epic battle.'

We then had a number of conversations over Skype.

From your interactions with Flight Lieutenant Cooke -- what kind of a person did he come across as?

Yes, he liked being called by his first name. He was modest. A passionate flyer, he loved flying.

He was a very confident flyer. Military pilots mostly fly at high levels because low level training is risky. But he had the fortune of being trained by one of the finest pilots -- Squadron Leader O N 'Piloo' Kacker who trained him in low level flying which helped him a lot in the war.

Alfred was the best in flying in his course. He was very knowledgeable about fighter flying.

He passionately loved his aircraft, the Hunter -- and his squadron -- the 14 Squadron. Sometimes he would visit Ambala [home of the 14 Squadron].

He was extremely proud of his tenure in the IAF.

When the Indian Air Force was inducting the Sukhoi-7 from Russia, Alfred was in the panel to go to Russia to bring the Sukhoi, but by then, I think he had made up his mind to leave the Indian Air Force. [He resigned in 1968.]

Was he a cheerful, friendly person?

Very cheerful, very friendly. I was so much junior, but he insisted I called him Alfred. He spoke to me like he was my colleague.

Initially, his aerial battle was not well publicised, but later it was. Now everyone knows about Flight Lieutenant Alfred Cooke.

He liked coming to India to attend commemorations at his squadron.

It's very unfortunate that he is no longer with us.

He is an icon for his squadron and the Indian Air Force.

IMAGE: The IAF pays tribute to Flight Lieutenant Alfred Cooke, Vir Chakra, who passed away while on a visit to India. Photograph: Kind courtesy @IAF_MCC/X

You've spent your life in the air force, met so many air force officers and stalwarts. What set him apart?

He was frank and forthcoming.

It was very difficult to reach senior officers and ask them what happened in the war, but he told me in great detail what he experienced.

When I got into the drafting of the paintings, I was amazed with the details. He remembered the aerial combat so well even after so many years.

I can't imagine anybody else doing the kind of things he did in the war. He shot down one aircraft, damaged the second and got the third, fourth to flee.

Lately journalists have been saying that he should have got a higher medal than a Vir Chakra.

At least a Maha Vir Chakra. He deserved it.

I served in Kalaikunda myself in 1980-1982 so when he described the ground, the features, the airspace, the runway, I had seen it and could add those elements. I could imagine it.

That helped me also a lot to compose the ground. Like those palm trees very prominent in West Bengal.

How did he describe the aerial battle to you for your composition? How did that process evolve across the distance?

At every step of painting and composing, he would provide corrections so that I could recreate the image accurately.

I would show him my composition draft. Then he would say the Hunter aircraft was here; the Pakistani Sabre was there -- and at what low levels they were flying. He would make those corrections.

After he was fully satisfied, I did the final painting. It was completed in 2013. It took about 5-6 months.

Whatever he saw was from the cockpit and my painting is what I perceived from the ground.

So my perception was not exactly what his perception was. There were no photographs of the jet encounter from the ground.

So when he said yes, 'I think this is the closest that we can go to it', I thought that was quite perfect.

Was he happy with the painting?

After I completed the painting, I showed it to him. He was happy with it.

The only thing he was not quite happy about was that I had not mentioned the aircraft number in the painting. [BA 152]

I told him, 'Alfred, I am sorry, I cannot paint the aircraft number at that angle.'

So he said, you write the number somewhere in the tail and I did that.

He was quite happy.