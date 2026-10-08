'Every Time The Rains Fail, We Talk About Drought; By Next June We Have Forgotten About It'

'With climate change, we know the rains are going to be erratic. Unless we take a much longer view and work towards it, these short-term, knee-jerk measures will not take us anywhere.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with farmers during the inspection of the drought-affected Jaulka, Malegaon taluka area, in Washim, September 24, 2026, here and below. Photographs: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Key points 'The monsoon had been erratic, and there had been global predictions of a poor season as well. The government could have advised farmers on how much area to sow.'

'The district collector has issued an order that all the water be reserved for drinking. The government does not seem to have made a full assessment of how much water drinking and domestic use actually need. Instead there is a blanket ban on irrigation and I fear a blanket ban will only accentuate drought here.'

'The number of drought-affected talukas and villages has in fact been rising. The guidelines are comprehensive in themselves, but the work on the ground comes down to three things. Streams and rivers are deepened, widened and straightened with heavy earth-moving machinery. Imagine straightening a river.'

The monsoon arrived late, stuttered, and then more or less lost interest.

On September 26, the Maharashtra government formally declared drought in 265 of the state's 358 talukas, across 32 districts and roughly three-quarters of its area.

It did so by invoking 'Trigger 1' of the state's Drought Management Code. That is the first formal alert, and it applies where rainfall is more than 25 per cent short and a dry spell of 21 days has set in.

Official figures put the state-wide deficit at 18.8 per cent between June and September 18: 755.9 mm against a normal 932.3 mm. El Nino is being held largely responsible.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has since promised that 'no farmer will be left out'. The government resolution lists 12 measures. They include land revenue exemptions, restructuring of crop loans, a moratorium on recovery of farm loans, waiver of current electricity bills for agricultural pumps, exam-fee concessions and the reopening of employment guarantee works.

Cash compensation, however, must wait until collectors complete crop-loss surveys, and a separate resolution is promised for that. The Opposition has been quick to attack the delay.

Sharad Pawar had written to the chief minister on September 16 seeking compensation of at least Rs 50,000 a hectare. Aaditya Thackeray spent last weekend touring Marathwada, and the Kisan Sabha says payments under central disaster-response norms cannot compensate farmers who have now suffered two poor kharif seasons in a row, following last year's floods.

K J Joy has watched all this from the field. A founding member of SOPPECOM (Society for Promoting Participative Ecosystem Management), the Pune-based research group that works on water and natural resources, he is currently leading hydrological fieldwork in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

By his reckoning, that part of the Konkan has received about a third of the rain it should have by now, and its streams have already run dry. The picture across the state is uneven.

The dams in Sahyadri catchments (or the Western Ghats) and reservoirs such as Koyna are full, while the districts to their east wait for a return monsoon that has not come.

In this two-part interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Joy explains why he thinks the state's response, however well meant, is short-sighted, and what he believes a lasting answer would look like.

'The rice fields are standing, but nobody knows whether they will survive unless...'

Maharashtra has declared drought in 265 talukas, about three-quarters of the state. You have just come back from the field. How bad is it? Is this simply a poor monsoon, or something deeper?

The government's decision rests mainly on the rainfall deficit in many parts of the state and, to some extent, on the condition of the crops, especially the kharif crop that ought to be standing now.

The trouble began with a late monsoon. Then came burst of rain, and then it turned dry again. There are regional variations, of course.

Marathwada seems to be far more affected, but many talukas in southern Maharashtra are also among the 265. As things unfold, the situation looks extremely bleak.

There is one odd feature.

In the Ghats section, the Sahyadris and the Western Ghats, there has been a good deal of rain. Pune's catchments are full, and so is Koyna, one of the major reservoirs in western Maharashtra. Beyond that belt, though, there is a deficit.

Even September has ended and the return monsoon did not arrive. There is nothing.

Tell us about your study.

My colleagues at SOPPECOM are doing a hydrological study in the Konkan -- in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. We are looking at the lateritic plateaus. Once the rain falls, what happens to it, and how much recharges the ground, how much remains as soil moisture and used directly by the vegetation and how much would be surface run off?

We are trying to measure the stream flows, but there is no stream flow to measure. We have also installed automatic weather stations that give us daily rainfall. This region should have received something like 3,000 millimetres by now. It has received about 1,000, roughly a third of what it should have got.

Most of the streams should be full by this time. Apart from the first spell of rain, when we could still measure some flow, everything has dried up. That is very worrying, because there is a lot of rice cultivation here.

The rice fields are standing, but nobody knows whether they will survive unless one or two good rains arrive. These are purely rain-fed crops, with very little irrigation. It is largely a single-crop economy, with orchards of coconut and mango. Mangoes are quite famous here. What this will do to the orchards we cannot say yet, because we do not know how the monsoon will end.

'A blanket ban on irrigation will only accentuate drought'

Is it only Marathwada and Vidarbha that are facing a bleak situation?

No. We are working in one of the 265 talukas, Atpadi in Sangli district, and that brings me to a point I wanted to raise with you. Under the Krishna Tribunal Award, Maharashtra received a certain share of the river's water. The state then built huge lift irrigation schemes to use that share, with the idea of carrying water from the western part of the basin to the drought-affected east.

There is a belt of talukas there, Atpadi, Tasgaon, Khanapur-Vita Khanapur, Sangola, Jat and Kavathe Mahankal, which have been drought-affected for as long as anyone remembers.

Rainfall runs between 300 and 500 or 600 millimetres. People used to migrate in search of work. There was the employment guarantee scheme, which gave them work for two or three months.

Many of these talukas now receive Krishna water through lift irrigation. These are high lifts, and very expensive in terms of energy and money.

A farmers' movement -- Samanyayi Pani Sangarsh Chalwal or equitable water distribution movement (launched by the farmers in the Krishna basin of Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts) struggled against the government for fifteen or sixteen years from the 1990s, arguing that the schemes were meant to eradicate drought for the people, so the water should be shared equitably and every household dependent on land water for their livelihoods should get access to water to meet their livelihood needs.

It should not work like conventional irrigation, where some get water and others get none. After that struggle the government agreed to a pilot project in which every family would receive a fixed quantity of water in three talukas of Atpadi and Tasgaon (Sangli district) and Sangola (Solapur district).

That is really the long-term strategy. The Krishna basin has built enough storages of water, and if the water is used far more judiciously and equitably, every family can be given some protection.

The government would not have done this on its own. It happened only because the movement pushed for it. In Atpadi, one of the pilot areas, people did get two rotations of water this year during Kharif. If they get one more rotation then they will get an assured Kharif crop.

Now the district collector has issued an order that all the water be reserved for drinking. The government does not seem to have made a full assessment of how much water drinking and domestic use actually need.

Instead there is a blanket ban on irrigation (in Krishna lift-scheme talukas), and I fear a blanket ban will only accentuate drought here. Farmers have already had a couple of irrigations. If they could be given one more for the kharif crop, they would get a good harvest.

So the movement is now saying: Do not withdraw irrigation altogether, give us one more rotation. Without that one critical irrigation, the entire crop can be lost.

Koyna is full, and so far irrigation has been drawn only from the flow in the river. With one more rotation, farmers would at least get some grain and some fodder. Fodder and drinking water are the critical problems for livestock. That is the demand, and we are monitoring how it develops.

'We are only destroying rivers and streams'

The monsoon was uneven from the start. It came late and then poured and then stopped completely in areas which have been traditionally rain-deficient. Could the government have seen this coming and prepared, instead of waiting for crops to fail?

Photograph: ANI Photo

It could have planned somewhat better from the beginning. By the end of July, I think, the picture was reasonably clear.

The monsoon had been erratic, and there had been global predictions of a poor season as well. The government could have advised farmers on how much area to sow. Some had to sow twice because the seed did not germinate for lack of rain. More careful planning was possible, though I suppose that can be said of governments everywhere.

The Fadnavis government launched the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan in 2014, and it is now in a second phase. How successful has it been?

It is a controversial subject. When Mr Fadnavis first came to power he announced this scheme, committed a huge outlay to it, and said he would make Maharashtra drought-free within three or four years.

SOPPECOM carried out a critical study in Beed district, which was at the heart of the programme, and our empirical findings are very different. The number of drought-affected talukas and villages has in fact been rising.

The guidelines are comprehensive in themselves, but the work on the ground comes down to three things. Streams and rivers are deepened, widened and straightened with heavy earth-moving machinery. Imagine straightening a river.

A few farmers near those streams may have gained temporarily, since their wells got a little recharge in the short run. But there are scientific studies showing this is not a good programme for Maharashtra. We are only destroying rivers and streams, and exposing our aquifers to polluted water.

There is no regulation. Anybody can enter a riverbed and start work, and a great deal of corporate social responsibility money is being poured in.

There is no village-level committee to oversee it, unlike the watershed development programme, which had watershed committees and associations to supervise the work. We saw some of it for ourselves. The material dug out is dumped on the bank, and with the next rain it all washes back into the river.

So the scheme had potential but has failed badly in its purpose?

Even conceptually, the scheme has a problem, and the way it has been implemented only adds to it. Unfortunately, a great many NGOs and funding agencies came in, and I would say quite uncritically. In the long run I think it will only make matters worse.

What we needed was a longer view, and the movements and civil society efforts have brought out many interesting ideas about drought-proofing. The government does not pick them up. Every time the rains fail, we all talk about drought, and by next June we have forgotten about it. As P Sainath, many years back said, 'Everybody likes a drought'.

Drought is not about rainfall alone. What matters is your production system, and what agro-processing and value addition exist around it. A shortage of rain does not hit every area equally.

Where there are significant non-farm incomes, the impact is far smaller than in a region that depends on agriculture alone.

Y B Chavan (the legendary Maharashtra politician) dreamed of an agro-industrial Maharashtra, but in practice it was confined to the sugar industry and nothing else.

We need a different strategy on water, land use and crops, one that rewards crops needing less water. The ethanol business has only added to the incentive to grow cane.

Under pressure, the government has announced its measures. No land revenue will be collected, and crop loans will not be recovered this year. The resolution lists a good many other steps, including employment for people. But all of these are short-term.

With climate change, we know the rains are going to be erratic. Unless we take a much longer view and work towards it, these short-term, knee-jerk measures will not take us anywhere.