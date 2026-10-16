Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?

'Nearly two-thirds of Maharashtra has been drought-prone on and off, and climate change is making it worse.'

IMAGE: Sugar mill workers load harvested sugarcane in Sangli district, Maharashtra. Photograph: Rajendra Jadhav/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Key points 'Every district has uneven development, with some parts irrigated and others drought-prone.'

'We know that small and marginal farmers and labourers get impacted much more than the resourceful. Drought does not impact everybody equally.'

'Instead of building roads, can we not use the employment guarantee scheme for soil and water conservation, so that next year is better as a result.'

'Even in a normal year, the drinking water problem tends to begin around March, and many areas have to be supplied by tanker. This time I would expect it to start three or four months earlier.'

'We have been arguing for years that every village should keep a dynamic water balance, so that it can decide collectively what to grow and how much water is needed.'

'Crops that need little water, such as jowar, bajra and other millets and pulses, should be encouraged through better purchase prices, and their produce should be used in the mid-day meal and other government nutrition programmes.'

'If farmers get a better price for low-water intensive crops, they have a reason to grow them. But today they do not.'



In the first part of the interview, K J Joy -- a founding member of SOPPECOM (Society for Promoting Participative Ecosystem Management), the Pune-based research group that works on water and natural resources, he is currently leadS hydrological fieldwork in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri -- described a state where the rain has failed unevenly and where the government's remedies look, to him, too short-term.

In this concluding part of this interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Mr Joy turns to the relief package itself. Who should receive help first? Should the money go into bank accounts or reach farmers in kind?

What happens to farmers if the rabi season fails as well?

He also sets out the three permanent changes he would make to the way Maharashtra deals with drought.

'Drought does not impact everybody equally'

Entire talukas have been declared drought-hit, but a taluka is a large area, and one village in a given village may have water while its neighbour goes short.

Will this help individual farmers, and how should the government identify those who need help most?

The government has asked district collectors to assess the crops as they stand today and report back. We all know how such assessments are done.

What is needed is a micro-level, participatory assessment that takes people into confidence. No centralised agency can do this.

It is also true that in many places water bodies have been created and one must ask how they are to be used.

Every district has uneven development, with some parts irrigated and others drought-prone. So I agree that a more disaggregated approach is needed.

Do you have a blueprint for identifying the people who need help urgently?

The government should apply some qualifier. Smaller farmers, the landless and other vulnerable groups should be identified and given economic or other support immediately. We know that small and marginal farmers and the labourers get impacted much more than the resourceful.

Drought does not impact everybody equally. So you could use landholding, or the area a household has irrigated, or some other composite index/ criterion developed for the purpose.

The Kelkar Committee (The Maharashtra government set it up around 2011, under economist Dr Vijay Kelkar, to examine regional imbalances in the state. The main concern was the gap between Vidarbha, Marathwada and the rest of Maharashtra [Western Maharashtra, Konkan and North Maharashtra]. It submitted its report in 2013), which looked at regional imbalances in Maharashtra, offered a method for assessing developmental backlog, something like a composite index. That kind of index should be taken into account when an area is declared drought-affected.

Is the relief package enough to keep a farmer going until the rabi crop?

We do not even know that the rabi will be sown. Maharashtra depends mostly on the south-west monsoon, this present one.

If it fails, very often there is no rabi at all unless there is irrigation support from dams, because groundwater also gets depleted. Even the rabi is very doubtful.

In most places the kharif crop has been planted, so the government should at least give one protective irrigation now so that this crop is saved.

For that, an assessment is needed at village level, or at the scale of a watershed, of the water balance: how much water there is and what the critical demands are. Reserve only that much for drinking and domestic use and the rest can go to crops.

Beyond that, there are three immediate steps.

First, identify the villages with drinking water shortages and find ways to supply them.

Second, livestock. The Mukti Sangharsh Movement (a precursor to the Samanyayi Pani Vatap Chalwal) in the 1980s during one of the severe droughts demanded free cattle camps, and the first ones were set up in Khanapur taluka (Sangli district), where the government supplied fodder and water. That worked well.

Third, employment.

Instead of building roads, can we not use the employment guarantee scheme for soil and water conservation, so that next year is better as a result? That also needs to be done.

'Farmers go for sugarcane because it gives them an assured income'

Suppose a small farmer has lost his kharif crop, owes money and cannot afford to sow rabi. What should reach him? Would a direct transfer help?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ezeu/wikimedia Commons

I do not have a straightforward answer. But if the retreating monsoon brings rain in October and November, or due to some disturbances in the Bay of Bengal sometimes bring rain to certain parts of Maharashtra, then there is a chance of a rabi crop.

In that case, the government can use the public distribution system, or the cooperative societies, which has a good network in Maharashtra to distribute seeds and other inputs.

Good quality seed, fertilisers and organic inputs can be supplied through them, free to the needy, especially marginal farmers.

Farmers have no money to buy seed. Most of it is hybrid now, so it has to be bought from the market, and that is an expense they simply cannot meet.

Should money go straight into bank accounts, given that the government wants panchnamas and crop-loss surveys, which take months?

I am not sure a direct transfer would work well. It basically goes into the account of the male head of the family. The women will have no control over that money, and we very often know where it ends up.

Supplying inputs in kind through the public distribution system or the cooperatives, on time, is better, along with employment.

The survey process is cumbersome, and it cannot be done in the centralised manner the collectors have been asked to follow.

One could simply say that every farmer below a certain holding, say ten acres, receives support in kind and through employment. You could also devise an index, though any index can be manipulated, and it takes time.

Is Maharashtra growing the wrong crops in the wrong places? Sugarcane and rice take a great deal of water, and ethanol production has now been added to the mix.

Many of us who work on water in Maharashtra have been saying this for years. We say it after every drought, and it never happens. There is no crop planning of that kind.

But we also need to understand why people grow sugarcane. Other crops may be more remunerative, but farmers go for sugarcane because it gives them an assured income. It is a cash crop, there are factories nearby, and there is procurement.

So that will not shift unless the procurement policy changes.

Crops that need little water, such as jowar, bajra and other millets and pulses, should be encouraged through better purchase prices, and their produce should be used in the mid-day meal and other government nutrition programmes. This offers a huge market for such produce.

If farmers get a better price for low-water intensive crops, they have a reason to grow them. But today they do not.

The government should look at which crops and which agronomic practices are better suited to the local agro-ecology.

There are crops that can be grown with far less water, and the state has a huge agricultural extension network. That network needs to be reoriented, because its people have worked in a high water intensive agriculture regime in which water was never seen as a limiting factor.

We also need to build value addition around these crops. Then, I think, people will shift on their own.

Do you have figures on how much stored water goes to sugarcane and rice as against other crops?

Roughly, only five to six per cent of Maharashtra's cropped area is under sugarcane, but something like sixty per cent of irrigation water goes to it.

'From the rabi season onwards the problem will intensify, and employment support and drinking water will become urgent'

What worries you most over the next six months: The lost kharif, farmers unable to plant rabi, drinking water, or the effect on farm labourers?

IMAGE: People fill containers with water at a village in Osmanabad. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Drinking water is not the immediate problem, as the shortage has not started yet. There have been some sporadic rains, and there is some water in wells and in the public irrigation and drinking water schemes.

I think it will begin to bite around October and November. The rabi may take a huge hit, which will show up in the hot weather. So I think the worst will come from November onwards. That is my assessment.

There are still standing crops. Kharif harvesting begins around the middle of October. If, through the public irrigation schemes or whatever groundwater remains, farmers can get one more assured irrigation, I think the kharif could be saved in many places. That is better than reserving every drop for drinking and domestic use.

From the rabi season onwards the problem will intensify, and employment support and drinking water will become urgent.

Even in a normal year, the drinking water problem tends to begin around March, and many areas have to be supplied by tanker. This time I would expect it to start three or four months earlier.

One good thing is that the soil partially saturated from the rain we did get. If more rain comes, there will be better stream flow and better recharge of groundwater.

Two or three good rains can change things. But the government has to be alive to these realities and assess water balances at village level.

We have been arguing for years that every village should keep a dynamic water balance, so that it can decide collectively what to grow and how much water is needed.

Hiware Bazar, in Ahilyanagar district, did just that. It carried out good watershed work with socially accepted rules of water use and cropping pattern, framed according to its rainfall regime.

If you could change just three things in the state's approach to drought, permanently, what would they be?

First, we must accept that at least nearly two-thirds of Maharashtra has been drought-prone on and off, and that climate change is making it worse.

We have to take a hard look at the water we have. Every family that depends on land and water for its livelihood should be assured of a minimum quantity in the year, through groundwater and surface water together, apart from drinking water.

We call it equitable access to water, as a human right, as a right to livelihood and to life.

Second, we need agro-ecologically suitable cropping patterns and agronomic practices, matched to the water actually available.

Third, the procurement policy must change, so that low-water crops are rewarded and people earn cash income from pulses and coarse cereals.

The nutrition programmes should also be reoriented, so that there is a market for this produce. We have been working on these suggestions for years.

Also, creation of non-farm incomes through agr0-processign and value addition.