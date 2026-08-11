'Delimitation Bill Is A Done Deal'

'The BJP has all the instruments with them and they do have a sense of purpose, so I don't think there will be a challenge.'

IMAGE: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal chair the Centre's all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, July 19, 2026. Photograph: @KirenRijiju X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'The INDIA bloc is not a cohesive group of like-minded parties. They are together with a single objective, to remove Narendra Modi as prime minister.'

'The Congress is isolated now.'

'Someone has to make DMK supremo M K Stalin see reason that he should not cause self-harm by supporting the delimitation bill. The DMK cannot punish the Congress by doing hara-kiri.'

After falling short by 54 MPs in its bid to push through the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill (131st Amendment Bill) in the Budget session of Parliament in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance appears determined to use the monsoon session to settle the unfinished legislative business.

At present the Constitution provides that the Lok Sabha will have a maximum of 550 members, with up to 530 members from the states, and up to 20 members from the Union territories.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill increased the number of members to 850, with up to 815 members from the states, and up to 35 members from the Union territories.

Three months ago, when the bill was defeated by 54 votes, there was a strong sense of unity among Opposition parties led by the Congress in the INDIA bloc to ensure the Narendra Modi government could not get the 2/3rd majority needed to have the legislation passed in the Lok Sabha.

However, the political landscape has changed significantly since then. Cracks within the INDIA bloc, the weakening of key regional parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress after election losses, and shifting equations among Opposition parties have fuelled speculation that the government now has carved a realistic path to securing the numbers it previously lacked.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, political commentator Rashid Kidwai explains why the Congress finds itself increasingly isolated on the delimitation issue, how the INDIA bloc's internal contradictions have strengthened the NDA's hand, and why he believes the government is now well placed to push the Bill through Parliament.

The Congress seems to be losing its battle against the BJP on the delimitation bill, after a major victory in April, with its allies in the INDIA bloc giving mixed signals, making it seem that the delimitation bill will be passed in the monsoon session.

The INDIA bloc is not a homogeneous working group of Opposition parties. It is a very loosely knit conclave which often meets during the Parliament session.

It has various components which have very diverse political, ideological and socio-economic thinking.

The INDIA bloc is not a cohesive group of like-minded parties. They are together with a single objective, to remove Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Otherwise at many times in the short history of the INDIA bloc you will see how different partners have worked against each other.

For example, in Tamil Nadu the Congress dumped the DMK to join hands with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government though they contested elections in alliance with the DMK.

So there is a lack of purpose and there is no common programme that is in sight, which is leading to a lot of conflicting signals.

Does it mean the Congress is isolated now?

Yes, the Congress is isolated now.

Let us take the yardstick of April when the delimitation bill was defeated after which the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections happened on May 4. The results were shocking in terms of verdict in Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

So, each INDIA partner, instead of working together, went on doing things in their own separate way.

No talk of merger between the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar or Trinamool Congress with the Congress party happened.

All merger talks with these smaller parties and the Congress remained in speculation.

Nothing substantive happened on the merger front and in the midst of it Rahul Gandhi went abroad.

Soon after which the disintegration of the TMC, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and now talks are on of an NCP-SP split happening.

All these dynamics were going on and the Congress did not act swiftly to prevent a counter strategy against the BJP.

IMAGE: Congress leaders meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why was nothing done in the last three months?

There is no sense of purpose in the Opposition parties, as I told you.

Let us start with the Congress party.

They started seeing themselves as gaining ground in West Bengal after the downfall of Mamata Banerjee and the breakaway TMC having a tacit understanding with the BJP.

They felt that this could lead the Congress to find its past glory.

This is a lucrative argument but not substantive because if you see the vote share of the Congress party in the West Bengal assembly elections, it is not even in double digit (2.97%).

For a single digit voter share party to consolidate is difficult.

Suppose they had taken the 60 rebel MLAs of TMC and joined hands with them the Congress would have found its feet in West Bengal.

They would have got some working capital but that did not happen.

Downfall of non-NDA partners is not good news for the Congress.

How?

Let me elaborate.

There are seven states -- Delhi, Andhra, West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- where the Congress' vote share is less than 10 percent, it is 4 percent or 6 percent depending on state to state.

All these seven states together elect 254 Lok Sabha MPs.

If there are 254 MPs, the Congress is non-represented in these states as they are a single digit party in terms of vote percentage and they cannot win more than 20 or more Lok Sabha seats.

That is the reason why I said this is a flawed argument where the Congress believes it can revive its past glory in West Bengal.

Why is the Congress not becoming the glue for attracting other INDIA bloc parties? Is it something to do with Rahul Gandhi?

It is unfair to criticise Rahul Gandhi as it takes two to tango.

It is an open fact that be it Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar, they lack that warmth or rapport with Rahul as they had with Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul also needs to protect the interests of the Congress party.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress does not have a mechanism where they can bring in senior leaders like Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal or Abhishek Singhvi who could work with the NCP or TMC etc.

Once Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had asked his defence minister Sharad Pawar, what is 2 plus 2 and Pawar replied it depends whether you are buying or selling.

So if that is the kind of attitude, then it is very difficult for Rahul to negotiate.

Mamata always had this sub group in the INDIA bloc with the Aam Aadmi Party and Akhilesh Yadav.

They were always helping each other and countering the Congress in their respective states.

On the contrary, if you look at the NDA, they have a sense of purpose in the group and they are ideologically driven.

Whatever happens, things get executed in NDA.

Look at the INDIA group, there is a lot of chaos.

The same thing is happening within the Congress in states like Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

This happens in a democratically run political party when there is no fear.

This is not unusual as the BJP of the Vajpayee era too had a lot of disquiet within the party.

And this happens especially when you are in the opposition as you become more vulnerable.

The INDIA grouping has 20-25 parties. How many of them are with the Congress right now on delimitation?

The Congress has not done anything to change its stance on delimitation.

It is actually the bulk of TMC who have gone to the other side, that is to the side of the NDA.

There was even merger talk of the Congress with the TMC on May 6 or May 7.

If Mamata Banerjee had merged with the Congress this (split in her party) would not have happened. She could have saved her party.

The same thing can be said now about the NCP-SP group too.

But they all are mavericks. They do not have respect for the Congress leadership.

They wanted to negotiate and precious time was lost.

So, how can the Congress, that too which is out of power, ensure that the MPs be loyal to their respective regional leaders?

Last time the BJP fell short of 54 votes to pass the delimitation and women's bills. Can the BJP bridge that gap now after the TMC split and considering the DMK is giving mixed signals?

If the BJP can break a party that was in power for 15 years with a leader like Mamata Banerjee heading it, I don't see any problem (in bridging that gap of 54 MPs).

As a journalist I have covered Parliament and I have seen how the ruling party manages by getting abstentions to get their bills passed.

The BJP has all the instruments with them and they do have a sense of purpose, so I don't think there will be a challenge.

However, the Congress can still prevent the delimitation bill from being passed if Sonia Gandhi opens a line of communication with the DMK and regrets whatever has happened in the past to begin some functional relationship.

If you look at contemporary history it is not unusual for two warring political parties to be on the same side.

On the Kashmir issue both the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP are on the same side though they are politically against each other in Kashmir.

In the UPA era both the SP and BSP supported Dr Manmohan Singh on issues like the US nuclear deal but were opposed to each other politically in Uttar Pradesh.

Was it wrong for the Congress to join hands with Vijay and dump the DMK in Tamil Nadu?

I don't think it was a wrong decision.

You can always question the manner of it, but you've got to know that Indian alliance politics is highly opportunistic.

Look at the Congress and DMK relations from 1967 on, you will see both sides ditching and dumping each other many times only to come together eventually.

Still, all is not lost but someone has to make DMK supremo M K Stalin see reason that he should not cause self-harm by supporting the delimitation bill.

The DMK cannot punish the Congress by doing hara-kiri.

Why is the government hell bent on passing the delimitation bill?

It is a matter of prestige for them.

Look at the history of Parliament in the last 75 years or so, there are only seven-eight instances where a government-sponsored bill was defeated.

The BJP must have been in Opposition four times to defeat the then government's bill.

Like, they opposed the Constitution Amendment Bill of 1976 when they were in the Opposition.

These are facts and you don't look at the national interest.

The BJP is doing it because it is part of their agenda and they in their wisdom believe in the delimitation bill and women's reservation bill.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets NDA MPs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Once you have the numbers you can do anything.

They may go ahead and do one nation one election too.

There is also one contentious bill which says that if the prime minister or chief minister is in jail for more than 30 days s/he has to resign.

Now, this is a very alarmist bill for Opposition MPs.

We have seen in the past Opposition chief ministers like Arvind Kejriwal going to jail and not resigning from his post.

This bill is a big threat to the Opposition.

Do you believe the delimitation bill can be passed at this stage?

Unless the government itself in its wisdom tries to bring about a consensus with a special session being called at a later date, otherwise it is a fait accompli.

It is a done deal.

The NDA fell short of 54 MPs for a 2/3rd majority the last time. Even if you say the TMC breakaway group and DMK will support the delimitation bill this time, the government will still fall short of 5 TO 10 MPs. Isn't it?

I don't see that happening once they are close to that number -- and I am telling you this from my experience.

You cannot throw a member of Parliament out of the party if he falls ill.

Somebody shows some emergency at home -- what will the party do in Parliament?

So to get 6 to 10 MPs more from the Opposition to the government side is not unusual and not a difficult task either.