'Dalai Lama Loved Repairing Mechanical Watches'

'Only the Dalai Lama could have kept the Tibet issue alive the way he did.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Cartoonists on Tibet

Key Points 'His Holiness is a very sincere person, but very blunt and determined.'

'He has seen a lot of controversies because of that bluntness. His true nature is that of a Buddhist monk.'

'People listen to the Dalai Lama. They understand his humour.'

His Holiness The Dalai Lama turns 91 today, July 6.

The temporal and spiritual leader of Tibet had to flee the Patola Palace in Lhasa on foot in 1959 after a failed uprising against China.

For 67 years, he and his people has lived in exile in India. He has been the force behind the Tibetan movement and travelled extensively abroad to increase awareness about his cause.

"The whole world knows about his compassion, love and affection, but I would say something different. He was a great negotiator," says Sethu Das, Founder, Friends of Tibet Foundation.

"He can be tough and really strong. He is not the smiling Buddha character at all when it comes to work," he tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

The Dalai Lama is a "professional laugher", states Das. The Friends of Tibet Foundation has brought out a book of cartoons, Indian Cartoonists on Tibet 1950-2025. The curated collection traces seven decades of Indian cartoonists' response to the Tibetan issue and India-China relations.

A graduate from the Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, Das went to Srinagar for an assignment and accidentally reached Dharamsala, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Moved by the stories of Chinese atrocities in Tibet related to him by former Tibetan political prisoners, he founded the Friends of Tibet, a pressure group, in 1999.

In this conversation, he speaks about his association with His Holiness and how it changed his life.

How did your association and your journey with the Tibetan cause and His Holiness begin?

I didn't know much about the Dalai Lama or the Tibetan community in exile in India before starting the organisation.

I had a lot of respect for him. I had only seen him in a documentary Compassion in Exile. He plays the role of a watch repairer because His Holiness happened to be a very good watch repairer.

He loves repairing mechanical watches. So, I was very fascinated by a Buddhist monk in exile, a refugee who repaired other people's watches.

But I never wanted to meet with him then -- because certain personalities, we love to see them from a distance.

I had that love and admiration for his work, but I never made an attempt to meet with him personally.

I started an e-mail club informing people about Tibet, the Dalai Lama in exile, His life and his cause.

The Friends of Tibet officially became an organisation in 1999.

Till then, I was never very keen meeting with the Holiness.

But later I met him because of the organisation's work in Dharamsala and several other places.

Wherever he travelled in India, we used to organise an audience.

IMAGE: His Holiness The Dalai Lama speaks at his 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamsala, July 6, 2026. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

When was your first meeting with him?

In Mumbai, during the Festival of Tibet in 2000 organised by the Friends of Tibet.

I mostly accompanied him to different venues of the festival.

He was healthy and fit. He had a child-like excitement and charm. He would ask the photographer to take pictures with people.

His health has deteriorated now, and today as he completes 91 years, he has obviously changed.

When did you have your first real interaction and converse with him?

I lived near Dharamsala for almost four years. Those days I used to have regular meetings with the Holiness in Dharamsala.

Sometimes we have been called to discuss issues about the Tibetan issue or things related to the community in exile; or we requested an audience with him.

The meetings were mostly about work. We hardly went to seek blessings because everyone wants blessings.

He, however, would bless us and often gave us small gifts like coins or thangkas.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama, second from right, arrived in India on a yak on March 31, 1959. Photograph: Kind courtesy Claude Arpi

What are the most striking qualities of His Holiness for you?

If you ask the same question to others, they will mention his compassion, love and affection.

The whole world knows these qualities, but I would say something different. He was a great negotiator.

He can be tough and really strong. He is not the smiling Buddha character at all when it comes to work. He's a very sincere person, but very blunt and determined.

He has seen a lot of controversies because of that bluntness. His true nature is that of a Buddhist monk.

One incident I still remember was when a monk came all the way from Tibet to pass on a message to him when the Olympic games was awarded to China.

There were huge protests inside Tibet and abroad. 100 people had already self immolated themselves inside Tibet.

The monk told the Dalai Lama, 'We have done the investment; now you have to do the business.'

It was a very powerful statement from the monk from Tibet that we have sacrificed so many lives for Tibet. Now the responsibility further rested on his shoulders to take the message to the world.

And the Dalai Lama was successful in doing that so-called business.

The Tibetan movement and entire community is centred around him. The community and supporters trusted him. The international media heard him. Except the Chinese government, everyone trusted his leadership.

What he achieved during the Olympics in highlighting the Tibetan issue internationally is something no world leader could have done.

Only the Dalai Lama could do it. And he did it.

Nobody else could have made the Tibet issue such an important one in the last so many years.

People listen to the Dalai Lama. They understand his humour. Even ordinary Tibetans have a very good sense of humour.

IMAGE: Indian Cartoonists on Tibet 1950-2025. Kind courtesy Indian Cartoonists on Tibet

How has His Holiness the Dalai Lama changed your life?

Oh my God, completely.

Being closer to the Tibetan community changed my life, and eventually, I ended up joining the Dalai Lama.

I was a completely different person before starting this work. But I am not the only one. Thousands of people have been blessed.

This book is a purely a non-profit initiative. We want to use this as a tool to reach out to people.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff