Caste Census: 'Government Is Scared Of The Numbers

'Once the numbers come out, they fear that the OBCs would start to demand, and articulate what they are lacking, why they are lacking and what should be done to go forward.'

IMAGE: A census official marks a house after collecting details from a village resident. Photograph: Utpal Baruah/Reuters

Key Points India's 2026-2027 Census will include caste data for the first time since Independence, marking a major policy shift.

Current OBC reservation frameworks rely heavily on outdated 1931 caste data, raising concerns over accuracy and fairness.

Lack of updated data limits sub-categorisation efforts and equitable distribution of benefits within OBC communities.

A caste census may strengthen legal backing for reservations but could also intensify political and social contestation.

Experts view the exercise as a foundational step toward evidence-based social justice and targeted welfare policies.

On April 1, 2026, the first phase of Census 2026-2027 commenced with House listing.

The House listing process will end in September 2026. Phase 2 will begin in February 2027 which is population enumeration.

Census 2026-2027 is unique in the sense that for the first time, independent India will conduct a caste census. Also, this will be the first fully digital census.

Why is a caste census very important?

Gowd Kiran Kumar, national president, All India OBC Students Association, is the co-editor of the book Caste Census And Deepening Of Social Justice.

"This is a 2-000-year-old caste system. We cannot wipe away all forms of social discrimination in one decade or two decades or even in one century," Gowd Kiran Kumar tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

'Whatever Reservation The Backward Classes Are Getting Now Is Based On 1931 Data'

For the first time in independent India, the caste of the population is going to be collected in census 2026-2027. Do you think this is very important?

Yes. The caste census started in 1871, and we had full caste census from 1881. From 1881 to 1931, we had conducted it, and we got the information about the various castes in the country.

In 1941, due to World War II, it was discontinued.

After Independence, till now, we have not collected any caste data.

The first backward classes commission, the second backward classes commission famously known as the Mandal commission and the state level committees and commissions have relied on the 1931 data.

It means, whatever reservation the backward classes are getting now is based on the 1931 data.

On the other hand, the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are enumerated every decade.

Also, data on religion also is collected every decade, and in every Census.

So our concern is that we don't have reliable data on OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in hand.

According to Article 16 (4) and 15(4) of the Constitution, we need to identify social and educational backwardness for getting backward classes reservation.

IMAGE: Then Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin releases Caste Census and Deepening of Social Justice, prepared by the All India OBC Students Association, led by National President Gowd Kiran Kumar, centre, in Chennai, April 19, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @aiobcsa/X

Do you feel reservation did not benefit those who should have been benefited because there was no proper data?

That is only one reason.

The second reason is, many of the castes like Kapus in Andhra Pradesh, Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu, Marathas, the Kurmis, Jats in North India, are demanding OBC status. Some are demanding sub-classification and sub-categorisation of the OBCs.

But for everything, we need data. Without data, we cannot add, exclude or include anyone in the OBC list or we cannot sub-categorise the OBCs.

For example, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we have divided the backward castes into A, B, C, D, E.

In Karnataka, you have 2A and 2B. In Bihar we have OBC and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes). In Tamil Nadu, we have OBC and MBC (Most Backward Class).

Every state has smaller groups which are not represented properly but demanding sub-categorisation.

The fact is, the numerically strong and dominant OBC communities have been enjoying OBC reservation.

'What We Are Demanding Is Not To Solidify The Caste System In The Country'

That's why I asked whether you felt reservation did not reach those who really needed reservation because there was no proper data...

Obviously. Whatever we are demanding is based on rational numbers.

What we are demanding is not to solidify the caste system in the country.

We want to reduce the differences in society, and discrimination that is happening in various sectors.

We want to find out the kind of discrimination that is there through proper numbers, and then come out with policies.

It may not be only reservation, but social welfare schemes targeted at for example, the de-notified tribes and the most backward classes. So that is what we are demanding.

The final concern is regarding EWS (Economically Weaker Section) in every caste. EWS is being provided 10% reservation at the national level and also at the state level, except in Tamil Nadu.

The question is, how do you identify this 10% in EWS? What data do you have?

In those states where the OBCs are more, and the upper castes are less, they are providing 10% reservation. How do you identify this 10%?

Whereas the Mandal Commission said reservation should be 52% for the OBC population or the socially and educationally backward.

Why not propose reservation for the OBCs like it is for the SC-STs where reservation is 15% and 7.5%, and 10% for EWS among them?

Similarly, why not provide the socially and educationally backward among the OBCs proportionately?

The major demand by the India alliance, especially Rahul Gandhi, is to break the 50% ceiling.

To meet all these demands, you need proper data.

'Hindu Society Is Already Divided On Caste Lines!

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Do you feel the caste census will bring in social justice?

Definitely. Getting social justice in the country is not confined to one or two castes; it should penetrate to the lower levels, the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

So, injustice is based on caste lines...

Yes, on caste lines. We have to also calculate the economical background. The OBCs are not only socially and educationally backward but also economically backward.

So, we have to calculate the economic backwardness in the form of identifying the creamy layer.

For all these things, we need proper data in hand. This is what we have been demanding for so many years.

How will you react to the argument by some that caste census will further divide society on caste lines?

This is the argument of the RSS and the BJP initially.

The RSS argument is when you know who is who and the numbers, it will further divide society. But Hindu society is already divided on caste lines!

We only want to know the numbers. We are not profiling individuals, we are only profiling various castes.

It will help us identify backwardness, and what the backwardness is all about. Then we can decide what to do to reduce the backwardness -- both social and educational backwardness.

So, this is making the unseen seen and unheard heard?

Yes. With the caste census, the truth will come out.

Though state level surveys are going on, it is not authenticated by the Constitution but the Census is the only mechanism where authentic data will come out.

As per the schedule, we have around 32 questions in the first phase of the census.

The question is, when data on SCs and STs is being collected, what is stopping the government from collecting data on the OBCs?

What do you think they are scared of?

They are scared of the numbers.

Second, once the numbers come out, they fear that the OBCs would start to demand, and articulate what they are lacking, why they are lacking and what should be done to go forward.

For example, how wealth should be distributed, what is the share of wealth that should be distributed to these communities.

All these things will come out in real numbers.

Till now, what we were demanding was not based on actual numbers. Now we will get the exact data based on which we can build a social movement.

'Discrimination Has Been Invisible Till Now'

You described the Census as enumerating inequality born out of caste...

Yes, it is all about inequalities. Everything is not equal in the country.

We have been filing RTI (Right To Information) for data and we get so much of data and numbers.

From the numbers we have gathered through RTI, we have found that the central institutions like IIMs and IITs have not fulfilled the reservation of 27%, 15% and 7.5%.

For example, in IIM Ahmedabad, there is only one OBC faculty member and there is no SC or ST faculty.

So, the discrimination is still happening. It has been invisible till now.

Once the Census comes out with a number, the dialogue process can start; the dialogue with those who oppose reservation and those who are against social justice policies. And also with the RSS.

Even when you have proper data, do you think dialogue is necessary?

Definitely. Because without data and dialogue, they believe even after so many years of Independence, we are still demanding reservation.

They think everything is equal in the country. Nothing is equal in this country.

So, a dialogue process is very much necessary.

We have to start dialogues with the anti-reservation forces who believe there is no caste discrimination in this country when discrimination is going on in the IITs, IIMs, central universities and other educational Institutions.

So, a dialogue is absolutely essential as it is very effective and efficient, more than any revolution or street fight or any such thing.

'If There Are Some Intentional Mistakes, It Is Going To Be Problematic'

Do you think the Census numbers are going to surprise many people?

Yes. Like in Bihar, as per the 1931 data, the OBC population is said to be around 52%. Now, it is around 63%-64%.

These numbers will surprise not just the upper caste but those within the OBC also.

Are you satisfied with the Census process? For example, caste census will be done only in the second phase...

No. We are criticising the government for doing the caste census in a hurried manner.

While doing the household level operation -- HLO -- they are not identifying the OBC and upper caste households. This is the biggest mistake they are doing.

But they say they will collect caste data in the second phase when population enumeration is done.

Then, there is no clarification from the government whether they are collecting data based on the state caste list or the central caste list.

They are not consulting any anthropologists when the Anthropological Survey of India has data as how they identify the caste name is a very important aspect.

For the first time, there is self-enumeration also. How effective it is going to be is a question. If there are some intentional mistakes, it is going to be problematic.

You said your book was a response to a long-standing democratic deficit that had been happening in independent India...

Yes, it is obvious that there is a deficit because we are not represented very well in the democratic policies when the fruits of democracy should have reached everyone

You take the IAS, IPS, the central government, group A, group B, civil services, state services, discrimination is still going on.

I am not saying that the caste census will fill the deficit. At least a part of the deficit will definitely fill when you have data in hand.

'We Have Many More Steps To Climb'

What about social discrimination?

See, this is a 2-000-year-old caste system. We cannot wipe away all forms of social discrimination in one decade or two decades or even in one century.

It will take some time to identify the problems within society. The conditions that prevailed in the 1950s were different from the conditions that are prevailing now.

Forms of discrimination might have changed but discrimination is still there.

You feel when a community comes to know about the numbers, they will be confident enough to demand?

They will not demand based on these numbers, they will demand based on the social educational backwardness numbers.

What matters is social, educational backwardness. So, if a particular community is not represented and if their percentage is very less in the education domain, in the economic domain, and in the political domain, it means reservation should reach these communities.

Also, reservation has to be proportionate based on the social backwardness and educational backwardness of the OBCs.

Then the social welfare and economic policies will be able to distribute the wealth to the communities which are not represented well.

The concentration of wealth should not be like the Inequality Index says, with 1%. 1% cannot hold 40% of the nation's wealth.

I am not saying a caste census is going to solve all our problems. This is just the first step, and we have many more steps to climb.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff