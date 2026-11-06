'Be Vigilant, Never Let Chinese Prevail'

'Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.'

IMAGE: Indian Army formations including T-90 and T-72 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out drills in eastern Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'We must not let the Chinese prevail upon their perception of the LAC.'

'Even though neither side opens fire, face offs can create prolonged tensions and carry strategic implications.'

'We must resolve disputes through the 1993-1996 agreements.'

"I wouldn't raise an alarm and say that the Chinese have come in. But yes, we have to be vigilant and not let them transgress into our areas. That is why we have the border agreements of 1993 and 1996 to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC so that incidents do not flare up," says Lieutenant General Sanjay Kulkarni, retired.

The General commanded a brigade and a division on the Line of Actual Control and was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra for leading his platoon to unfurl the Tricolour in Bilafondla on the Siachen Glacier.

"It is because of these agreements that there is no firing across the LAC, unlike what happens on the Pakistan border. The agreements with China say that we will not fire on one another and will resolve our issues through diplomatic and military talks," he tells Rediff's Archana Masih, in the concluding part of the interview.

Since the LAC is based on the perception of both the countries and does not have any fence or boundary -- and there exists a perceptual difference between India and China -- what actually happens in a face-off?

If a Chinese patrol is going along a line, and does not adhere to the banner drill, and says, no this is our area, we first tell them that that area is ours. We show them the banner, indicating to them that they have transgressed into our area and to go back.

This is the standard laid down procedure.

This is how two troops come face to face in a particular area.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers stand guard at Zojila pass, Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

And this has been going on for decades.

Therefore, it must not be seen as a confrontation, or a boxing match.

For instance, there is a plateau and a lake -- and the plateau is part of the area India claims. Our villagers have been going there for religious functions and to graze their cattle because of the availability of water.

Meanwhile, the Chinese want to show that this area belongs to them.

In such situations, personnel from both sides may remain close to each other for days, sometimes even sitting just a few metres apart. They may continue to hold their positions for ten days or longer.

The objective is not simply to wait for them to leave, but to maintain our presence and assert our understanding of the patrolling limits.

So, [in light of the ITBP DG mention of face offs with China], I wouldn't raise an alarm and say that the Chinese have come in. But yes, we have to be vigilant. We must not let them transgress into our area.

That is why we have the border agreements of 1993 and 1996 to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC so that incidents do not flare up.

It is because of these agreements that there is no firing across the LAC. Unlike what happens on the Pakistan border.

The agreements with China say that we will not fire on one another and will resolve our issues through diplomatic and military talks.

There was no use of firearms during the Galwan clash. Other means of confrontation were employed, but neither side opened fire. This was in keeping with the existing agreements between the two countries.

IMAGE: A view of the Indian Army's operational preparedness in Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

As a young officer you too must have experienced similar close encounters with PLA troops during patrols on LAC?

I've experienced boxing matches and also remember sharing a cup of tea and biscuits with them.

While we waited for them to withdraw, we would also put up tents. If we have gone some distance, say a few kilometers inside, we would put up tents.

These kinds of things keep happening. But I've heard a lot of derogatory statements lately by various people about the Chinese coming into our area.

This is complicated historical legacy because there is no mutually agreed boundary -- there is no fencing or formal boundary or pillar.

In some places, stones are used as informal markers. A small heap of stones, known as mane in the local language which serves as a sort of visible reference marker -- a practical indicator that you remain on your side of this heap of stones, and we remain in ours.

Ultimately, the situation along the LAC involves competing territorial perceptions, differing interpretations of the ground features, historical claims, and efforts by both sides to maintain their presence in disputed areas.

Even though neither side opens fire, face offs can create prolonged tensions and carry strategic implications.

We must be vigilant. We must not let the Chinese prevail upon their perception of the LAC. We must stick to our perception and resolve everything through the 1993-1996 agreements and various protocols that are in place.

We must ensure that it is resolved peacefully because any tension along the LAC will automatically affect other aspects of the relationship.

Indians want peace and tranquility along the LAC and the Chinese must ensure that they stay confined to their area, and not transgress or even deviate by mistake -- due to fog or mist or any other reason.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff