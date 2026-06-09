'Mamata Banerjee's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'

'Those who have drained Mamata Banerjee's blood -- they are the ones calling us traitors.'

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, right, chats with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi at the INDIA Meeting at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, June 8, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points 'We have not left the TMC. We are the TMC. We built the TMC with our sweat and blood and the party remains with the people who formed it.'

'Is Mamata Banerjee free? Is she getting democracy around her? Is she getting a chance to do politics outside her own house?'

'>Everyone in the party is unhappy with Mamata Banerjee because there is no democracy.'

The revolt that has shaken the Trinamool Congress to its foundations did not begin with a press conference or a dramatic walkout. It has been building for years -- in hospital corridors where no one called, in party meetings where no one was consulted, and in constituencies where workers were left to fend for themselves.

What Mamata Banerjee is confronting today is not opportunism. It is the accumulated resentment of her own people, believes Arup Chakraborty, the TMC MP from Bankura.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the West Bengal assembly elections -- ending 14 years of TMC rule and installing Suvendu Adhikari as chief minister -- the dam broke.

Within weeks, 20 of TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs decided to break with the party leadership and extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Rebel TMC lawmakers met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi and decided to form a separate parliamentary bloc rather than immediately defect to the BJP.

The revolt simultaneously spilled into the Bengal assembly where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs defied the party leadership and elected expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the state legislature.

The rebellion gained further momentum after senior Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the TMC, accusing the party of corruption, administrative failures, and poor governance -- a departure widely seen as a turning point that emboldened other dissidents.

Among those at the heart of the rebellion is Arup Chakraborty, the 69-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Bankura -- a lawyer-politician who defeated a sitting Union minister of state in the 2024 general elections. Mr Chakraborty spoke to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff from his hospital bed, where he is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

His party chief Mamata Banerjee has not telephoned once, he rued.

'Mamata Banerjee formed the party -- that is why she is respected'

Why have you left the TMC? Why have you left Mamata Banerjee?

Who is saying I left the TMC? Who told you that? We asked for our rightful seat. That is what this is about.

We have not left the TMC. We are the TMC. We built the TMC with our sweat and blood and the party remains with the people who formed it.

But why have you broken ranks with Mamata Banerjee? Is she not your leader?

Mamata Banerjee is the leader. She formed the party -- that itself is why she is respected. Even the BJP government that has come to power in Bengal -- those people respect Mamata Banerjee. She is Bengal's own. She fought against Jyoti Basu (the Marxist leader and former chief minister) for Bengal. She fought against Sonia Gandhi. She is that kind of leader.

But Mamata Banerjee and her loyalist MPs are calling you rebels. They are calling you traitors -- gaddar.

See -- whoever is a traitor will call others a traitor. Those who call us gaddar -- ask them why they are saying it. There is a reason they say it.

And what is that reason?

Those who have drained Mamata Banerjee's blood -- they are the ones calling us traitors.

Who are these people who have 'drained her blood'?

The ones who are calling us gaddar. They are the same people. The Kolkata Club as they are known in West Bengal politics. West Bengal politics happens from the rural villages, from its districts and nooks and corners not just from Kolkata.

There are reportedly 20 TMC MPs who have broken away, plus around 58 MLAs -- and all of them are now supporting the NDA.

What has the NDA done that has suddenly brought all of you to their side?

Let me explain this clearly. Whether it is INDIA bloc, NDA, or whoever -- we need support. We need someone to support us. And why? See -- from Jyoti Basu's time to Indira Gandhi's time, the same one complaint was always there. What was that complaint? 'We are not getting help from the Centre. We cannot take Bengal forward.'

Jyoti Basu fought for 20 years, 35 years -- same complaint. Then Mamata Banerjee fought -- same one complaint. But Bengal's work has not moved forward. The Centre does not give.

So now we want to work with a double engine. Both engines moving together -- that is how Bengal will go forward.

'Her life is in danger inside her own home'

Even so -- you still consider Mamata Banerjee your leader?

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee in hospital in Kolkata, March 14, 2024, after she sustained an injury after a fall. Photograph: Courtesy Trinamool Congress on X

Absolutely. Mamata Banerjee is the leader. Everyone accepts that. Even the BJP accepts that. Even our chief minister (Suvendu Adhikari) accepts that. Full protection will be given to her. If anyone tries to harm her in any way -- even one step against her -- that will not be tolerated.

If Mamata Banerjee came to you tomorrow and said -- come back, stop supporting the NDA -- would you go back?

First I need to see -- is Mamata Banerjee free? Is she getting democracy around her? Is she getting a chance to do politics outside her own house?

Her life is in danger inside her own home. She fell in her bathroom at night (the incident took place in 2024). She keeps falling. She goes out and falls. Think about what that means. That is her own house -- figure out who is behind it.

Are you saying Mamata Banerjee's life is in danger? Who is responsible?

You are a very good reporter, sir -- you should already know this. Find out. Do your job.

Those who call you traitors say -- resign your seats, fight a fresh election, prove you have the courage to win without Mamata's symbol. After all, in 2024 you contested on her party's symbol with her support. Now that she has lost the assembly elections, you are all walking away.

Let them resign first. After they resign, we can talk about us resigning. They should go first. And I will tell you something. I won (the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bankura) by defeating a Union minister of state (Dr Subhash Sarkar, Union minister of state for education).

Two years later, that margin (from the Bankura assembly seat) collapsed. A huge margin of votes gone. In just two years. Did anyone sit with me to discuss (after the assembly debacle) what happened? Was there even one conversation? No. It just happened. Silently.

So the real anger is that Mamata's MPs and MLAs feel ignored -- no internal democracy?

Everyone in the party is unhappy with Mamata Banerjee because there is no democracy. Politics cannot run on one person alone. You take five people, ten people -- sit with them, go house to house, that is how politics is built. It is not built from one chair.

'We are in the Lok Sabha. The public put us there. Why should we resign?'

You mentioned outsiders being brought in -- people like Yusuf Pathan from Gujarat, Sagarika Ghosh, Kirti Azad given a Rajya Sabha seat. Is that a grievance?

IMAGE: Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan with Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bengal's own people were abandoned. The public was not given what was theirs. The public took it back (by defeating the TMC in the 2026 assembly election).

Your group of 20 MPs -- can you give names? Because there are murmurs that you don't yet have support of all these 20 MPs who you claim are with you.

Not 20, we are 23 MPs now. I will give you names. (Sukhendu Sekhar) Ray is there, Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur), myself, Dr Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman Purba), Prasun Banerjee (Howrah), Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (Cooochbehar), Kalipada Soren (Jhargram), Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur)-- and there are more. The number will only go up from here.

Are the majority of these Lok Sabha MPs, or a mix with Rajya Sabha?

Mostly Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha is also there.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Will your Lok Sabha group also resign?

He is 77 years old. He told me himself, 'I am exhausted, I cannot fight anymore.' So he resigned. Where is it written that we have to resign like him? Have we gone mad (that we will resign)?

We are in the Lok Sabha. The public put us there. Why should we resign?

But your critics say the public put you there on Mamata's strength, not your own. Without her, you would not have won.

And on Mamata Banerjee's strength -- we also lost the assembly election. So what does her 'strength' prove exactly?

You have the two-thirds majority needed to legally split the TMC parliamentary party. Does that mean you are also planning to formally oust Mamata Banerjee from her party?

She is old now. We have a lot of respect for her age. But we need to look at Bengal once. We need to take India forward. We need to take Bengal forward.

'I have been here fighting cancer'

Do you think Mamata Banerjee will step away from politics?

She should take a decision. Either do it, or leave it. Make up her mind.

Is this rebellion happening because she lost the state election and is now weak? The anger was always there -- but only now that she is weak, everyone is moving against her.

No, no -- absolutely not. There is no democracy in the party -- that is the reason. Wins and losses happen in every election. That is politics. But there was no democracy. No consultation.

District presidents changed overnight -- nobody in the districts even knew. One month later president changed (Chandrima Bhattacharya was appointed as president of the West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress on Friday, June 5, 2026). No discussion, no consultation. Just done.

Is Mamata Banerjee's political career finished?

Sorry -- she is very old now, but she is still very capable.

What is your development agenda for Bengal? What do you want to see happen now?

From Jyoti Basu's time there was one same slogan -- deprived Bengal, deprived Bengal, deprived Bengal. Not develop Bengal. Why? Because there were always two governments pulling in opposite directions -- the state going one way, the Centre another.

Now both can move together. Double engine. What can we do together -- that is what we want to see.

What message do you want to give Mamata Banerjee today?

I have been here fighting cancer. In this hospital. No one from the party (Mamata Banerjee or leaders loyal to her) even asked.

The chief minister of Bengal (Suvendu Adhikari), the man they say I am a traitor for supporting -- he called. He congratulated me. He said he is ready to help.

But my own leader -- the woman for whom I have worked for so many years -- not one phone call. Not even to ask how I am. Forget coming to see me. Not even a phone call.

And that is why you are angry?

I built this party. We all built this party together. And this party was built by Mamata. But now -- she should also remember who built it with her. She should remember. I am not angry. I am just... Forget it.

How long is your treatment?

Seven more days here. Then we will see.