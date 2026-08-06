'Arrogance Won't Take BJP Very Far'

'Young people have, since around December 2024, when we backed the students' agitation, grown increasingly disillusioned with the BJP's handling of education, examinations and repeated paper leaks.'

'This bypoll wasn't going to change who governs Bihar -- the BJP-led government stays in place regardless. But it gave young voters a chance to register their anger through the ballot, and a great many of them took it.'

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor during a victory march after he won the Bankipur assembly bypoll, August 3, 2026. Photograph: @jansuraajonline/ANI Photo

For thirty years, Bankipur simply did not change hands. Carved out of the old Patna West seat in 2010, this leafy, largely middle-class pocket of the state capital had returned a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in every single election since 1995 -- five of those wins going to Nitin Nabin, who held the seat until his elevation to the Rajya Sabha in April this year and, shortly before that, to the post of BJP national president.

When the bypoll was called following his exit, the party's own prestige was on the line, and it showed: the BJP swapped its candidate barely a day after naming him, settling finally on Neeraj Kumar Sinha. It did not help.

On July 30, voters in Bankipur went to the polls, and by the time counting finished on August 3, Prashant Kishor -- fighting his very first election after sitting out last November's state polls, in which his fledgling Jan Suraaj Party failed to win a single seat -- had polled 63,203 votes to Sinha's 44,250, a winning margin of nearly 19,000 votes.

Key points

'No fort in politics is built by a party or a leader -- it's built by the people. And when people decide that fort has grown weak and unreliable, they simply knock it down and choose something new. That is what happened here.'

'We're telling people to focus not on what parties promise, but on what they themselves actually need, because elections have always been fought on promises rather than on real demands.

'People haven't been asking the right questions of their governments. That's what we've been teaching them, and we'll keep doing it -- helping people understand that government is answerable to them, and that they can get what they need from it if they ask correctly.'

'Bihar's voters may be poor or under-educated, but explained the right way, and backed by strong organisational groundwork, even the most difficult message can get through to them.'

"We don't believe in the politics of alliances because our politics rests entirely on honesty and straight dealing. Tying up with another party means compromising somewhere, and we're not willing to do that," Jan Suraaj national President Manoj Kumar Bharti -- a former Indian Foreign Service officer who once served as India's ambassador to Indonesia, Timor Leste, Ukraine and Belarus -- tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

'Bihar's assembly will now have an effective Opposition voice -- something it has lacked for two decades. One person may be enough to provide that'

You've just breached a fort the BJP had held for 30 years. What explains this win, and what does it mean for the Jan Suraaj Party?

There are a few ways to look at it. First, after we lost the state election last year, we did a detailed post-mortem. We found some basic gaps -- in how our sangathan, our organisational structure, was set up, and in how we fought the election on the ground, particularly the booth-level cadre.

We had made real mistakes there, and this time we fixed them, and it showed in the result.

The second way to look at it: You called Bankipur a BJP bastion for three decades, but no fort in politics is built by a party or a leader -- it's built by the people.

And when people decide that fort has grown weak and unreliable, they simply knock it down and choose something new. That is what happened here.

Even before the election was announced, people in Bankipur were telling us that if Jan Suraaj fielded Prashant Kishor, they would back him regardless of which party they had traditionally supported. Plenty of lifelong BJP voters told us afterwards that they had voted BJP in the past simply because there was no credible alternative.

For 25 years, Bihar's elections came down to a fight between people who feared a return of Lalu Yadav's so-called jungle raj and people who opposed the BJP -- only ever two real options. This time, Jan Suraaj gave people a third, and they turned up for it in large numbers.

There's a third factor too. The BJP had grown arrogant. It had built up a cadre of strongmen and leaned on the administration to fall in line -- the police and local officials were pushed to toe the government's line instead of staying neutral.

People felt this directly: Respected residents from several localities were picked up and jailed just two nights before polling. That bred both anger and fear, and it pushed fence-sitters to finally decide who they have to vote for.

Has Prashant Kishor emerged as an alternative to the Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav era of Bihar politics?

Too early to say. What is certain is that Bihar's assembly will now have an effective Opposition voice -- something it has lacked for two decades. One person may be enough to provide that.

Does this prove Jan Suraaj has moved beyond being a movement and become a genuine electoral force?

Yes. We tried to make that case in the 2025 election too, but the message didn't quite land. Even where people understood and liked what Jan Suraaj stood for, other factors got in the way -- the ten thousand rupee transfer to nearly 1.7 crore households, and the fear that voting against the NDA would bring back jungle raj.

So a lot worked against us then. But we kept at the process regardless -- telling people what Jan Suraaj stands for, what serves their own interest, and what the successive governments had failed to deliver.

This time, credit also goes to the voters of Bankipur, which is considered one of the more politically discerning constituencies in Bihar -- it's an urban Patna seat. They have shown Bihar a way forward by backing Jan Suraaj and electing Prashant Kishor.

If people elsewhere take their cue from Bankipur in the elections to come, we hope to do even better.

As party president, what's next? What will you offer Bihar that the BJP or the RJD haven't?

What we've been doing for four years, no party or leader in Bihar has really done -- and that in itself makes our approach different. We're telling people to focus not on what parties promise, but on what they themselves actually need, because elections have always been fought on promises rather than on real demands.

People haven't been asking the right questions of their governments. That's what we've been teaching them, and we'll keep doing it -- helping people understand that government is answerable to them, and that they can get what they need from it if they ask correctly.

How much of this win is about Prashant Kishor's personal credibility, and how much is an anti-BJP vote?

I wouldn't separate the two. Prashant Kishor's personality has drawn admiration well beyond Bihar, even beyond India -- he's known as a straightforward, honest character, and he's built that reputation over four years of public life. But it's really the BJP's own missteps that pushed people in Bankipur towards trusting a figure like him.

Could this open the door for the Jan Suraaj and the RJD coming together before the next Lok Sabha or assembly elections?

I don't think so. We don't believe in the politics of alliances, because our politics rests entirely on honesty and straight dealing. Tying up with another party means compromising somewhere, and we're not willing to do that. If others want to join us, they're welcome to merge into Jan Suraaj.

'After 3 pm turnout fell away sharply because...'

The BJP will likely call this a localised, one-off defeat. Why should it be read as something bigger?

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin -- who represented Bankipur in the Bihar assembly from 2006 onwards -- during a felicitation ceremony at the Miller high school ground in Patna after he was picked as BJP national working president, December 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Because this wasn't some ordinary seat -- it belonged to the party's own national president. The BJP threw its full weight behind holding it: 40 leaders and ministers from the Centre, all 200-odd MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs and MLCs -- practically the entire party machinery was deployed to defend this constituency.

Given that, they can't simply write this off as an isolated, localised loss.

Would you say Bankipur has established Prashant Kishor as the BJP's principal challenger, ahead even of Tejashwi Yadav?

That's still some way off. Prashant Kishor and Jan Suraaj now have to prove themselves inside the Vidhan Sabha.

Only once we start giving voice to people's anger and demands on the floor of the House will we be able to say, with conviction, that we've taken over from the conventional Opposition in Bihar.

If Prashant Kishor is genuinely this popular in Bankipur, why did turnout stay at just 34 per cent? Voter fatigue?

The message clearly reached Bankipur's more politically aware voters, but the turnout number has its own story. We'd expected somewhere between 50 and 55 per cent.

Voting till 3 pm was fairly normal, around 28 per cent, in line with previous elections. But after 3 pm -- which is usually when the bulk of people vote, working women, older residents, people from apartment blocks -- turnout fell away sharply.

People got frightened by reports of BJP-linked strongmen and the administration acting in concert, intimidating voters and behaving arbitrarily at booths. So instead of the usual 16 per cent turning out in that window, only about 6 per cent did.

What role did young and first-time voters play? Some analysts say Jan Suraaj made real inroads there.

That reading is correct. Just days before the bypoll, there was a large protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi following unrest in Patna. Young people have, since around December 2024, when we backed the students' agitation, grown increasingly disillusioned with the BJP's handling of education, examinations and repeated paper leaks.

This bypoll wasn't going to change who governs Bihar -- the BJP-led government stays in place regardless. But it gave young voters a chance to register their anger through the ballot, and a great many of them took it.

'Wake up, people of Bihar!'

Will this result push the BJP to rethink its alliance with Nitish Kumar, who some now call an electoral liability?

Calling him a liability is simply wrong. He has been a stalwart and deserves to be treated as one.

I remember a photograph from after he was removed as chief minister -- Amit Shah was seated on the dais, and when Nitish Kumar walked up, Shah didn't even bother to stand. That kind of arrogance and short-sightedness will not take the BJP very far, at least not in Bihar.

Many dismissed Jan Suraaj as a consultancy dressed up as a political party, given Prashant Kishor's background. Has Bankipur silenced that criticism?

I hope so. We set out on a path quite different from any conventional party, and it was never going to be an easy message for people to grasp -- especially for those struggling to secure two meals a day.

It has taken time, and it will take more. But we went in knowing this would be a long struggle. Changing a system, and changing mindsets is not a small task, and we're mentally prepared for the distance still to come.

What are the three biggest takeaways from this win, for the party and for Prashant Kishor's leadership?

Off the top of my head: First, people recognise honesty when they see it -- they read your character over time if you keep telling them the truth.

Second, Bihar's voters may be poor or under-educated, but explained the right way, and backed by strong organisational groundwork, even the most difficult message can get through to them.

What is Jan Suraaj's message to the people of Bihar?

Wake up, people of Bihar! Wake up to the reality that the politics which has kept this state among India's poorest has no answers left for the next ten, fifteen, twenty years.

Hand these parties the reins again, and your future stays as bleak as it has been for decades. If you want that future to change, change these leaders. Change these parties.