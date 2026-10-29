Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal Pradesh?

'Since there is no fence, the border is based on perception. China conducts its patrols along their perception line. India patrols along its perception line.'

IMAGE: An Indian Army truck drives along the Tezpur-Tawang highway, which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: Frank Jack Daniel/Reuters/Rediff Archives

Key Points 'We have a 3,488 kilometre land frontier with China, but the Chinese say India only has 2,000 km border with China.'

'Face-offs must not be seen as a physical confrontation.'

'Exchange of maps between India-China have happened only once.'

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the McMahon Line is about 1,140 km in length. We follow the highest crest along the mountains; China follows the 'valley bottoms' [pushing their claimed boundary further inside India's perceived border and leading to overlapping claims about the boundary]," says Lieutenant General Sanjay Kulkarni, retired, PVSM, AVSM, SC, SM, VSM.

General Kulkarni commanded a brigade and a division on the Line of Actual Control and was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra for leading his platoon to unfurl the Tricolour in Bilafondla on the Siachen Glacier.

The former chief of staff of the XIV Corps responsible for the border with China, Pakistan and the Siachen Glacier, he retired as director general, Infantry.

"In the event the two patrols happen to overlap, a banner drill is conducted -- we show them the banner, indicating to them that they have transgressed into our area and to go back," the general explains in a two-part interview to Rediff's Archana Masih.

What do you think are the reasons behind the face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh that the ITBP director-general recently spoke about?

The director general ITBP was addressing troops to raise their morale before his retirement at the end of this month. Since he's been at the post for some time, he spoke about the Shaurya commando teams. He said that they were raised as mountain troops, but were now guarding the border along the Line of Actual Control in China and mentioned that in face-offs with the Chinese, the Shaurya battalions have done a fantastic job.

It must be seen in the context of his retirement and him wanting to raise the morale of his boys.

The second part was him mentioning that the face-offs are continuing.

First and foremost, the face-offs must not be seen as a physical confrontation like what happened in Yangtse in the Tawang sector [2022].

What is the ITBP area of responsibility along the LAC?

In 2004, based on the Kargil Committee's recommendation, a group of ministers was formed to bring structural defence reforms. Under the 'One Border, One Force' policy, ITBP got responsibility for the border along China.

The ITBP is deployed besides the Indian Army. There must be just a few places where the ITBP is in absolute isolation. Mostly, they get a stretch of border, adjoining which is deployed by the army.

The Border Security Force guards the International Border along Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Sashastra Sena Bal is responsible for the Nepal and Bhutan border.

The Assam Rifles guards the Myanmar border.

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police women personnel patrol close to the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

What are the gaps between India and China in their respective perceptions of the LAC?

We must understand that India has a land border of 15,106 kilometres. About 11,000 kms plus is the coastal border.

We have a 3,488 kilometre land frontier with China, but the Chinese say India only has 2,000 km border with China.

That means there is a perceptual difference in the length of the border shared by both countries.

India-China border talks have been going on for decades. We have had many rounds with the Special Representatives and WMCC ( Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs) talks so far.

However, the exchange of maps between the two countries happened only once and lasted about 15 minutes [in 2001].

This was for the border with China in the central sector of India -- Uttarakhand. That's the one time the two sides briefly shared maps and then took them back.

That means neither of the countries are willing to discuss positions as it appears on the map -- and are sticking to what's on the ground.

What is the interpretation on the ground?

Not many people know that in in Ladakh, there is the Johnson Line, the McCartney-McDonald Line, the Kumlun range, the Karakoram range.

India accepts the Johnson Line in Ladakh. Whereas, the Chinese are willing to negotiate with India on the McCartney-McDonald Line.

IMAGE: The Snow Leopard Brigade at a super high altitude area in Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

What is the difference between the two?

The Johnson Line places Aksai Chin in India while the McCartney-McDonald Line gives Aksai Chin, most of it, to China.

The British negotiated these two lines with the Chinese which India inherited in 1947.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the McMahon Line is about 1,140 km in length. We follow the highest crest along the mountains; China follows the 'valley bottoms' [pushing their claimed boundary further inside India's perceived border and leading to overlapping claims about the boundary].

This led to the Sumdorong Chu stand-off in 1986 when the PLA crossed into the Indian side of the LAC.

Since there is no fence, the border is based on perception. China conducts its patrols along their perception line. India patrols along its perception line.

In the event the two patrols happen to overlap, a banner drill is conducted -- we show them the banner, indicating to them that they have transgressed into our area and to go back.

This is the standard laid down procedure.

What is a banner drill?

Banner drill is the first step when you stop a Chinese patrol. Our troops always carry a bilingual banner, one line in English, and the line below is in Chinese in bold letters.

It is shown to them at a distance from where they can read it.

IMAGE: Indian soldiers march on the Tezpur-Tawang highway. Photograph: Frank Jack Daniel/Reuters/Rediff Archives

What is written on that banner?

You have transgressed our area and you are requested to go back to your area of responsibility.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff