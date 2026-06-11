'Annamalai Is A Proxy For The BJP'

'The generational shift belongs to Vijay, Udhayanidhi and Annamalai.'

'The BJP cannot fit into the shift.'

'So they threw Annamalai into the situation where he is comparable with Vijay and Udhayanidhi.'

IMAGE: Kuppusamy Annamalai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Have we seen any party organising a farewell meeting for a person who's leaving the party, and wishing him well in Indian politics?'

'Has Amit Shah said a word against Annamalai after he resigned?'

'The BJP had to accommodate Annamalai and accept his style of functioning because of lack of leadership and due to the nature of Tamil Nadu politics.'

The Tamil Nadu political scene is getting crowded.

With the success of Vijay's political party TVK, K Annamalai, former state president of the BJP, decided to leave the party and make a solo plunge into Tamil politics.

But he prefers to start a movement first, and then convert it into a political party.

He began with a social media interaction and very soon, around 15 lakh people joined him.

Will Annamalai make the same political impact as Vijay?

"I strongly believe the whole thing is a very proxy strategy. It's a proxy game. They know that the BJP is not able to draw Tamil people's attention and imagination as an alternative," Dr Ramu Manivannan, former head of the department of politics and public administration at the University of Madras, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview.

It is quite unusual for a person to submit his resignation from the BJP to the party president, along with his suggestions on why the party's vote share dipped dramatically in the assembly election.

It was as if he was seeking the blessings of the BJP top brasses. Do you get the feeling that Annamalai's new party is going to be the second unit of the BJP?

Yes, I get the feeling. See, he is the find of the BJP and he is the product of the BJP.

Have we seen any party organising a farewell meeting for a person who's leaving the party, and wishing him well in Indian politics?

Which party president has given such a farewell to a leader who quits the party? Has Amit Shah said a word against him after he resigned?

So I strongly believe the whole thing is a very proxy strategy. It's a proxy game.

They know that the BJP is not able to draw Tamil people's attention and imagination as an alternative.

If that had happened, I don't think the TVK would have defeated the DMK. It is a fact that a large vote transfer happened from the BJP to the TVK in places like Mylapore and many such constituencies because they wanted to defeat the DMK.

This made people like (RSS ideologue Swaminathan) Gurumurthy say that this is the end of Dravidian politics and the Dravidian era.

Annamalai says he is going to start a political party after seeing Vijay's huge success. Do you see space for new parties in Tamil Nadu that target the young?

Of course, there is always space for another person who can make a change. That's what makes politics interesting. People always look for that person who can come and change their lives, and the course of their lives

Annamalai has been able to draw the imagination of the party as well as people in the state as a strong leader. He is a strong leader, no doubt.

He has applied all the resources of the party, the backing of the power structure at the Centre, and then applied the state unit leadership to promote himself than the party.

So, this particular aspect has been the critique against him.

However, the central leadership saw both the pros and cons in this. They needed a kind of personality-driven politics in Tamil Nadu as they were not able to make an impact with their political and ideological narrative.

That's why Annamalai talks about secularism in his new avatar.

IMAGE: Annamalai supporters welcome him at Chennai airport after he returns to the city after announcing his resignation from the BJP, June 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Will Annamalai be able to project himself as a secular leader now, when he had been with a party that followed the politics of religion?

I know it's questionable.

Believe me, politicians are makeshift actors. They can act differently on different stages for different audiences.

When there is a camera and media in front of them, they can act.

And people are always going to be divided on whether a politician's message is correct, believable or not believable. This division is what drives politicians across the country.

So, if Annamalai says he is secular, there will be people who believe him, and there will be people who are ready to give him a chance.

He is bargaining for a new space in Tamil Nadu politics.

IMAGE: Vijay clicks a selfie during a roadshow for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections at Perambur in Chennai. Photograph: @TVKPartyHQ X/ANI Photo

Do you see a generational shift and a different kind of politics with the entry of Vijay and Annamalai? Do you see Annamalai on par with Vijay?

Annamalai is a far better politician than Vijay.

Vijay is still an actor, Vijay is still a kind of theatrical person.

But Annamalai is a bureaucrat and a politician.

In India, bureaucrats are better politicians than the politicians themselves. They get away with anything when politicians are sacrificed and swapped every five years.

Annamalai knows the system, both as a bureaucrat and a politician.

What is important is that he has been trying to convince the party leadership that he needs more power, more authority and more control because of his own personality cult.

But the BJP was not willing to give that to him.

Then the party moved along, but they could not find a strong popular leader.

In my view, I want to go on record to say that someone like Tamizhisai made much greater popularisation of the BJP in Tamil Nadu than Annamalai before she was sent out as a governor.

She articulated the party ideology better. She brought the Nadars into the party fold unlike Annamalai who has not completely been successful in bringing his community into the party fold.

IMAGE: Annamalai during the campaign rally for the Tamil Nadu assembly election in Dindigul. Photograph: @annamalai_k X/ANI Photo

But he took the party to the interiors of Tamil Nadu. When I interviewed a person who left the BJP, she said Annamalai was the person who took the BJP to rural Tamil Nadu. But to the rural population, it was Annamalai's party and not the BJP...

Exactly, it was Annamalai's party.

He built the party around his image. His personality was more important to him than the party. That's why he didn't have a very good relationship with the party leadership.

He always considered himself as more powerful than the others and his individuality was higher than the party.

But the BJP had to accommodate him and accept his style of functioning because of lack of leadership and due to the nature of Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay is not likely to complete the entire term according to the assessment of many.

And the BJP understands this whole game plan much better than the DMK.

After resigning from the BJP, Annamalai said he had the highest regard for Narendra Modi and he would never criticise Modi.

See, he is going to criticise the DMK, he is going to criticise the TVK.

Of course, he sees himself as an alternative to Vijay now.

IMAGE: Dr Ramu Manivannan IMAGE: Dr Ramu Manivannan

Do you think he is?

What I see is there is a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

And the generational shift belongs to Vijay, Udhayanidhi and Annamalai. Even Thirumavalavan to an extent though he is a decade ahead of them.

So, you have to see how the shift is going to roll out.

The BJP as a whole cannot fit into the shift.

So they threw Annamalai into the situation where he is easily comparable with Vijay and Udhayanidhi.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff