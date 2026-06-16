AI 171 Crash: 'Americans Would Prefer It To Be Pilot Error'

'...because that protects their aviation industry.'

'The Boeing 787 is one of the most widely-flown wide-body aircraft in the world, and Airbus is running neck-and-neck with Boeing.'

'Airbus is not going to let an opportunity like this pass.'

'If a software problem with the 787 is confirmed, they will use it to increase their own orders.'

IMAGE: The wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points:

'Boeing employees have testified before a US Congressional committee that the company was cutting corners on quality and prioritising the balance sheet over safety.'

'The AAIB cannot just say there was no technical fault because someone is going to point to that testimony in a US court and say: 'Are you calling this person's evidence false?''

'The AAIB wants to be absolutely certain before it publishes its findings, because whatever it says will be challenged.'

>A year on, what brought down Air India Flight AI171 remains one of the most consequential -- and contested -- questions in modern aviation.

On June 12, 2025, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as AI171, bound for London Gatwick with 230 passengers and 12 crew aboard crashed 32 seconds after lifting off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft ploughed into the B J Medical College hostel complex. Two hundred and forty-one of the 242 people on board were killed. Nineteen more died on the ground. One man survived.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a 15-page preliminary report a month later, revealing that both engine fuel control switches had transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF within seconds of takeoff.

The report, and a cockpit voice recording in which one pilot appeared to ask the other why the fuel had been cut, set off a furious public debate and left a cloud of suspicion over the dead crew.

The AAIB quickly backtracked from its interim report which apparently -- at least in the public perception -- put the pilots' role under suspicion, with the director general of civul aviation and the civil aviation minister both stating that no finger was being pointed at the aircrew, including the flight commander Sumeet Sabharwal.

The Supreme Court subsequently noted that Captain Sabharwal -- one of Air India's most experienced pilots, with over 15,600 flying hours -- was not to be blamed.

A year later, the final report is still not out.

Fresh questions have emerged: In February 2026, Air India grounded a Boeing 787 after a pilot reported a fuel control switch slipping from RUN to CUTOFF on its own during a London-Bengaluru flight.

It also emerged that a 2018 US Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness bulletin had flagged a potential locking defect in fuel control switches on certain Boeing 787-8 aircraft -- including the part number fitted to VT-ANB, the ill-fated plane -- and that Air India had never carried out the recommended inspection.

The Safety Matters Foundation of India has since published an analysis arguing that the Ram Air Turbine deployed 2.5 seconds before the fuel switches moved to CUTOFF, suggesting a systemic electrical failure, not a deliberate pilot action.

Against this backdrop of grief, corporate stakes, geopolitical pressure, and a regulatory body under siege, Prasanna D Zore/Rediff spoke to Captain Sanjay Karve -- former chief pilot and accountable manager with the government of Maharashtra, and a member of both the International Society of Air Safety Investigators and the Flight Safety Foundation -- for a frank assessment of where the investigation stands, and why India's credibility in world aviation may be at stake.

The first of a two-part interview:

'This is a one-in-a-million possibility, but it cannot be ruled out'

It is now a year since the AI171 crash. What is the single biggest thing that strikes you, looking back?

If you look carefully at the accident, there are many factors that have prevented the AAIB from producing a comprehensive report within a year. And the maximum confusion has been created by that audio clip -- the one where one pilot apparently asks the other, 'Did you switch off?'

Now, this is honestly impossible to imagine -- that any crew would do that just before takeoff.

There is also another school of thought worth considering. All modern aircraft run their engines on FADEC -- Full Authority Digital Engine Control -- which is essentially a computer managing the engines.

If FADEC encounters a fault at any stage, or if there is a brief electrical disruption, it resets the engine to its last known state.

There is a theory that there may have been an electrical malfunction -- where the generator went briefly offline, just for a second or two -- which cut power to FADEC at the precise moment the aircraft was about to lift off the runway.

When that happens and the electrical signal is restored, FADEC resets itself. But its last known position was on the ground. So the system naturally tries to bring the engine back to the off position.

This is actually a safety feature -- designed to reset to in-flight position if the malfunction occurs in the air.

The tragedy is that if it happened at that specific moment -- on the ground, just before unstick -- the outcome would be catastrophic. This is a one-in-a-million possibility, but it cannot be ruled out.

There are also the fuel switch questions, and now a separate incident on a London-Bengaluru flight where a switch reportedly moved on its own. How significant is that?

Very significant. Because it tells you the switch mechanism itself has a documented history of problems. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration -- the United States government agency responsible for regulating and overseeing civil aviation) had flagged a potential locking defect in fuel control switches on certain Boeing 787-8 aircraft back in 2018 -- and that bulletin, we now know, applied to the part number fitted to VT-ANB.

The fact that it was never acted upon is something the investigators cannot simply ignore.

Beyond the switches, there are other agencies involved -- General Electric for the engines, Boeing for the airframe. And there has been so much noise around the quality of Air India's maintenance over the past several months.

The AAIB wants to be absolutely certain before it publishes its findings, because whatever it says will be challenged.

If it says pilot error -- which is always the easiest conclusion, because it stops all further questions -- the Federation of Indian Pilots, the ALPA (Air Line Pilots' Association of India), everyone will go to court. And the board will find itself in a very sticky wicket, because it does not have a qualified 787 member.

'I'd like to believe there was an electrical malfunction or a software glitch'

There are reports about the Ram Air Turbine deploying, and now an analysis suggesting it deployed before the fuel switches moved. What does that tell us?

The RAT -- the Ram Air Turbine -- deploys when both engines have failed, to provide hydraulic power. It isn't for the engines. It requires a few seconds after engine flameout to confirm the failure and deploy.

In the video of the aircraft becoming airborne, you can't see the RAT at the point of takeoff -- it's only a couple of seconds later that you can see it deploying. That is consistent with how the system is designed.

Now, if analysis shows that the RAT deployed 2.5 seconds before the fuel switches transitioned to CUTOFF, that is a very significant finding. Because it suggests the electrical failure came first -- not a deliberate cockpit action.

The system sequence would then make sense: Electrical disruption, engine failure, RAT deployment -- and the fuel switch movement being a consequence, not a cause.

This is precisely why the AAIB needs to get the electrical systems architecture -- the linkage between GE's FADEC and the aircraft's electrical systems -- properly and thoroughly examined.

A year on, the central question remains: Did the pilots move the fuel switches, or could an electrical or system malfunction have produced the same data signature? Which theory appears stronger to you?

Look, these are all theories. As an experienced aircrew myself, I would like to believe there was an electrical malfunction or a software glitch.

The Americans, naturally, would prefer it to be pilot error -- because that protects their aviation industry.

The Boeing 787 is one of the most widely-flown wide-body aircraft in the world, and Airbus is running neck-and-neck with Boeing. Airbus is not going to let an opportunity like this pass. If a software problem with the 787 is confirmed, they will use it to increase their own orders.

We've seen this before. With the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing initially insisted it was pilot error. Only when they could no longer deny the software fault did they admit it -- and suddenly, A320 Neo series orders shot up, while 737 MAX orders were cancelled.

The difference there was that both MAX crashes happened outside the United States. Boeing employees have testified before a US Congressional committee that the company was cutting corners on quality and prioritising the balance sheet over safety.

The committee members apparently tore the Boeing CEO apart over it. To which he had no real answer.

One former employee made a statement that is particularly damning -- when she raised concerns about a problematic batch of 787s with Boeing management, she was told not to worry because that batch didn't fly within the United States. That is apparently on record.

So the AAIB cannot just say there was no technical fault, because someone is going to point to that testimony in a US court and say: 'Are you calling this person's evidence false?'