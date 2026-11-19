'The BJP still has a vote share of over 40 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. In a triangular contest, even a vote share of 30 per cent can be sufficient to form a government.'

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Giving the Congress too much political space could hurt Akhilesh's prospects in the state. I would expect him to contest all 400 seats and not do an alliance with the Congress.'

'Akhilesh cannot assume that the entire OBC vote will automatically shift towards the Samajwadi Party simply because he has adopted the PDA formula.'

'Akhilesh should remember that the combined vote share of the Samajwadi Party and Congress was still slightly lower than that of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election by a few percentage points.'

'Most Muslims will continue to support the Samajwadi Party because they do not consider Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad capable of forming a government in UP.'

The political battle for Uttar Pradesh is increasingly becoming a contest of competing narratives, caste equations and shifting electoral loyalties.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to draw strength from its governance record and consolidation of non-Yadav OBC voters, Akhilesh Yadav is attempting to expand the Samajwadi Party's social base through the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula and a broader outreach to different communities.

But can the electoral gains of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be translated into a mandate in the state? Is 10 years of BJP rule beginning to generate anti-incumbency, or is Akhilesh Yadav becoming overconfident about the opposition's prospects?

In this wide-ranging conversation with political commentator Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Dr A K Verma, director, Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, Kanpur, examines the BJP's enduring electoral strength, the limits of the PDA strategy, the possible impact of Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad joining hands, and Akhilesh Yadav's attempts to woo upper-caste Hindus.

Do you think Akhilesh Yadav is becoming overconfident after 10 years of BJP rule? Does he believe that anti-incumbency will now work in his favour and that people are getting tired of Yogi Adityanath?

I think that is partly true and partly untrue.

It is partly true because of what happened in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I think you interviewed me around that time as well.

If I remember correctly, I had told you that there was a shift among the OBCs and Dalit votes towards the Samajwadi Party.

While Muslims had traditionally been siding with the Samajwadi Party, a substantial section of OBCs had shifted towards the BJP because, since 2014, the BJP had been giving them their due share in the party's leadership structure, accommodating them in the government and party organisation, and providing them with political representation.

The BJP had also given a significant number of tickets to OBC candidates, particularly from non-Yadav OBC communities.

Consequently, a substantial number of BJP MLAs came from these communities.

The BJP was, therefore, able to establish a strong support base among the OBCs. They also accommodated a Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister (Mohan Yadav).

However, there was a shift in the 2024 elections because the BJP failed to defend its 400-paar narrative.

Some of its own leaders and MLAs made statements suggesting that the Constitution might have to be changed to achieve that target.

Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi successfully captured this narrative and propagated the argument that the BJP wanted to secure 400 seats to change the Constitution and abolish reservations.

This created apprehension among OBCs and Dalits. Since they did not have many political alternatives beyond the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, a substantial section shifted towards the latter.

As a result, Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party performed exceptionally well.

But Akhilesh should not become overconfident by banking entirely on that shift.

He should remember that the combined vote share of the Samajwadi Party and Congress was still slightly lower than that of the NDA by a few percentage points.

The BJP still has a vote share of over 40 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. If you recall the 2007 and 2012 elections, the BSP's vote share was around 30 per cent, while the Samajwadi Party's was approximately 29 per cent.

In a triangular contest, even a vote share of 30 per cent can be sufficient to form a government.

Therefore, despite its poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is not necessarily in a very weak position in terms of its vote share.

What interests me, however, is that of late Akhilesh is finally opening up politically. He should have done this much earlier.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy @yadavakhilesh/X

Owaisi-Azad's Alliance

What about the coming together of Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad? Is this a significant development for the BJP? Can their alliance dent Akhilesh Yadav's vote bank?

Is that why Akhilesh is trying to reach out to non-Yadav OBCs and upper-caste Hindus by visiting temples and making other such gestures?

The coming together of Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad is certainly an effort to bring two social denominations, Muslims and Dalits, together.

As far as Chandrashekhar Azad is concerned, he won from Nagina (member of Parliament), so one cannot say that he has no electoral support. However, his support base is highly localised.

The Owaisi factor is somewhat more significant because he is a national-level leader. He has political influence, resources and the ability to mobilise Muslims. He could attract at least a section of Muslim voters to his side.

However, I believe most Muslims will continue to support the Samajwadi Party because they do not consider Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad capable of forming a government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has formed governments in Uttar Pradesh several times.

Consequently, Muslim voters are likely to give greater importance to a party that has a realistic chance of coming to power.

I would, therefore, not attach too much significance to the coming together of Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Of course, they may make some electoral inroads in certain constituencies, particularly in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, but I do not think their impact will be substantial.

Owaisi often raises the argument that Muslims have been consistently supporting the Samajwadi Party but have not received adequate political representation in return. Does this argument resonate with Muslim voters? Can it make a difference?

The issue of political representation is relevant across almost all political parties.

I have interacted with and trained people from several political parties, and I have often found that grassroots workers have been low level workers working for decades without receiving the recognition or representation they feel they deserve.

Many of them are now in their forties and fifties.

This issue is not exclusive to Muslims or the Samajwadi Party. It exists across political organisations.

However, the Samajwadi Party offers Muslims something beyond the question of representation.

I have spoken to several Muslim friends, and many of them tell me that when the Samajwadi Party is in power, they feel that their own government is in power. They believe that their everyday concerns and administrative work receive attention.

There is also a strong political and social affinity between Yadavs and Muslims, and that relationship has traditionally benefited the Samajwadi Party.

I believe this combination will continue to influence Muslim voting behaviour.

Therefore, Owaisi may make some inroads in certain pockets, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, but I do not expect a major shift in the Muslim vote.

IMAGE: Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram president Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announce an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Lucknow, November 12, 2026. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

Akhilesh's Outreach to Upper Castes

Will Akhilesh Yadav's attempts to reach out to upper-caste Hindus make an impact? Brahmins, for instance, are reportedly unhappy because they feel that Thakurs dominate the political establishment in Uttar Pradesh. Can Akhilesh's temple visits and outreach to upper castes translate into votes?

Whenever a political leader reaches out to a particular social denomination, some voters from that community are likely to shift towards that party.

We have seen this happen before. Many Brahmins, for instance, had shifted towards Mayawati, even though conventional political wisdom suggested that Brahmins and Dalits could never come together.

But they did. It ultimately depends on how you structure your political narrative.

Mayawati used the slogan for her elephant electoral symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party, 'Haathi nahi Ganesh hai, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh hai' (It is not just an elephant, it is Lord Ganesha, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh) to woo upper castes and Brahmins.

These are examples of how political coalitions can be built through carefully crafted narratives.

Narratives have become an extremely important feature of electoral campaigns these days. Look at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Between January and March, the BJP and Narendra Modi enjoyed very high approval ratings of 60 percent.

However, during April and the first half of May the approval ratings came down to 40 percent which is a huge fall of 20 percent as the political narrative changed significantly in just two months.

The 400-paar narrative and the apprehension surrounding reservations and Constitutional amendments created a substantial impact on the BJP's electoral prospects.

This demonstrates how quickly public perceptions can change.

Earlier, governance, caste equations and development were the principal factors influencing voters.

Today, political narratives have become very important. Social media has further amplified the importance of narratives in shaping electoral behaviour.

Battle of Narratives

So, is the coming election going to be primarily a battle of narratives? Will good governance, development and welfare schemes, such as money being transferred directly into people's bank accounts, no longer matter to the BJP, despite the Yogi government's performance in Uttar Pradesh?

Let me explain this through the example of the 2024 elections.

Between January and March 2024, approval ratings were high, and people appeared largely satisfied with the government.

Yet, within the next two months, public perceptions changed considerably, and the BJP lost a significant number of seats.

People's assessments of governance and development could not have changed so dramatically in such a short period.

There must have been something else at work. I believe it was the narrative surrounding the Constitution and reservations.

The apprehension created among Dalits and OBCs had a significant impact on voting behaviour.

This shows that even when a government has a record of development and welfare delivery, a powerful political narrative can alter the electoral outcome.

You once told me that it is the job of a political leader to create a narrative, not the job of a political analyst to tell the leader what narrative to adopt.

So, does Akhilesh Yadav have the political ability to create such a narrative? Can Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi work together to change the political narrative? Do they have it in them?

This is a question very close to my heart, and I have been thinking about it for a long time.

I have come to the conclusion that negative narratives are generally more effective than positive ones.

If you look back, the India Shining campaign in 2004 of Atal Bihari Vajpayee collapsed.

Several other positive political narratives have also failed to produce the expected results.

Of course, negative narratives can collapse too. We have seen that happen with political slogans and campaigns such as Chowkidar Chor Hai of Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

So, both positive and negative narratives can succeed or fail. However, positive narratives often face a particular disadvantage: people tend to consider good governance and development the government's basic responsibility.

For example, Yogi Adityanath's government has worked on improving law and order.

Many people criticise it as a bulldozer government. But if properties have been illegally occupied and the government follows due legal procedures before taking action, what exactly is wrong with that? Anyone who feels aggrieved can approach the courts.

The term 'bulldozer government' is often used without considering whether the action has legal sanction.

There is a distinction between lawful action against illegal encroachments and arbitrary demolition.

Similarly, the Yogi government has delivered on several fronts, including law and order and development.

Over 10 years, however, these achievements have become the new normal. People now expect a certain standard of governance.

Even some Muslims openly acknowledge that they have received houses, ration benefits and other government assistance without discrimination.

They openly say this, but yet they may still say that they will not vote for the BJP.

Whether they actually vote against the BJP is another question altogether. The point is that governance achievements eventually become normalised.

People begin to take them for granted. Therefore, if I were advising the government, I would say that it needs to create a new narrative and establish a new political benchmark to win over voters.

As for Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi, I am not particularly enthusiastic about their coming together in Uttar Pradesh.

Their alliance during the parliamentary elections was understandable because Akhilesh had a broader state-level political base but not a national level base, while the Congress had limited influence in Uttar Pradesh.

But giving the Congress too much political space could hurt Akhilesh's prospects in the state.

Ideally, I would expect him to contest all 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh and not do an alliance with the Congress party.

I would have expected the Samajwadi Party to contest all the seats and not concede too much space to the Congress.

Even if the alliance manages to form the government, Akhilesh may find it difficult to exercise complete political control.

Therefore, the Opposition needs to develop a new narrative. It cannot continue relying on the 400-paar argument that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and abolish reservations.

That narrative has already been used. The Opposition needs to discover a new political issue that can resonate with voters.

The Congress has itself amended the Constitution numerous times since Independence.

The Constitution is a dynamic document, and amendments can be made in accordance with its prescribed provisions.

Ultimately, I see the coming elections as a battle of competing narratives.

Other factors, including governance and development, will continue to matter, but the ability to establish a compelling narrative could become the most decisive factor in determining the electoral outcome.

The 80:20 Narrative And PDA Formula

Yogi Adityanath frequently uses the 80:20 narrative. He has repeatedly spoken about it in his public statements. Does this still work for the BJP, or has it become an outdated political strategy? Are people getting tired of hearing the same narrative repeatedly?

Political narratives cannot be repeated indefinitely. It won't work.

If you keep using the same narrative, it eventually loses its effectiveness.

Akhilesh Yadav, for instance, has introduced the 95 per cent versus 5 per cent narrative.

But if you are talking about 95 per cent, why not talk about 100 per cent? Who exactly are the remaining 5 per cent?

These kinds of narratives can become counterproductive. I would actually be very happy if Akhilesh and the Samajwadi Party adopted a more inclusive political approach.

Sometimes they speak about PDA, sometimes they introduce other formulations, and people have started interpreting these terms in different ways.

Some of these interpretations have even become rather unfortunate.

My point is simple: Either you communicate your PDA agenda clearly, or you speak directly about representing everyone: After all, I am also for all the people of India and all the people of Uttar Pradesh. Every citizen is my constituent, and I need to seek votes from everyone.

Why should a political party exclude anyone?

But is the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) vote bank sufficient for Akhilesh Yadav to form the government? Does this social combination account for around 40 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's electorate?

That is not really the central question. The problem has existed since the time of Mulayam Singh Yadav: Do all OBCs vote for one particular political party? The answer is no.

If you analyse the electoral data, you will find that OBCs can broadly be divided into three categories.

Yadavs.

More Backward Classes.

Most Backward Classes.

It is primarily the Yadav community upper class that has consistently voted for the Samajwadi Party in substantial numbers.

The more backward and most backward communities, on the other hand, have largely been inclined towards the BJP.

These communities represent a substantial section of the OBC population, and the BJP has been successful in retaining their support.

That is the fundamental challenge before Akhilesh Yadav. He cannot assume that the entire OBC vote will automatically shift towards the Samajwadi Party simply because he has adopted the PDA formula.