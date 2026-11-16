'Are Muslims Against Ram?'

'I do not know how Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.'

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'It was in January 2024 when the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. Almost three years have passed now. Why should it have taken so much time to go to the Ram temple?'

'Even today they have not been able to properly understand that Indian politics cannot be run on exclusive politics or identity politics.'

'Even today, Akhilesh is still sticking to his restrictive and social approach that is PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak politics). Why?'

As the politics of the Ram temple in Ayodhya continues to shape political discourse in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's evolving engagement with Hindu religious and cultural symbolism has opened up a wider debate on secularism, identity politics and electoral inclusiveness.

Why did the Samajwadi Party maintain its distance from the Ram temple movement for so long?

Is Akhilesh Yadav's recent announcement that he will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12 a reflection of a changing political understanding, or does it come with the compulsions of electoral politics?

In an engaging conversation with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Dr A K Verma, Director, Centre for the Study of Society and Politics, Kanpur, examines these questions through the lens of India's political and cultural history.

Drawing upon the ideas of Dr Rammanohar Lohia, particularly his understanding of Lord Ram as a cultural symbol transcending religious boundaries, Dr Verma argues that Indian politics cannot remain confined to narrow social or identity-based constituencies and must embrace a more inclusive approach.

'The compulsions of inclusive politics are gradually dawning on Akhilesh'

Why is Akhilesh Yadav, who has traditionally positioned the Samajwadi Party around secular politics and social justice now signalling a willingness to engage more directly with the Ram temple?

But how is that against secularism?

Because it was believed that he has taken a stance, by not taking a position for theRam Mandir. His father Mulayam Singh Yadav as Uttar Presh chief minister had taken a stance by ordering the police to open fire on the kar sevaks in 1990s.

But Akhilesh forgot that his political icon Dr Rammanohar Lohia conceptualised Ramayan Mela. Dr Lohia thought that Ram wasn't a political religious entity but a cultural connect for the whole of India and all the communities.

The unfortunate part was that Dr Lohia expired in 1967, the same year when Mulayam Singh Yadav entered the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

So many things which Dr Lohia wanted to do, he (Mulayam) did not do.

Many things which Dr Lohia advocated, Mulayam Singh and others, they were not been able to understand and follow.

The Ramayana and Ram were always considered by Dr Lohia as not a religious entity but as the cultural identity of India.

Why did the Samajwadi Party keep a distance from the Ram Mandir?

That's actually very unfortunate for Akhilesh, the Samajwadi Party and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Even today they have not been able to properly understand that Indian politics cannot be run on exclusive politics or identity politics.

It has to be inclusive politics.

And you might have noticed that the BJP has understood this thing very well. The BJP was a party which used to get 12 to 15 percent votes before 2014, as prior to that they were playing caste politics and traders politics.

So they were not inclusive then.

But with the arrival of Prime Minister Modi the Sabka Ka Saath Sabka Ka Vikas politics began.

This was the essence of inclusive politics which excluded none.

Even today, after so much water has flowed down the Ganga and Yamuna, Akhilesh is still sticking to his restrictive and social approach that is PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak politics). Why?

Why do you want to take only a few social denominations? Why not all?

Because when you target all, then probably there is a chance of getting into power. So I think the compulsions of inclusive politics are gradually dawning on Akhilesh, and it's for the good of the party and for him also.

IMAGE: People throng the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Are Muslims against the Ram temple?'

Since Muslims are Akhilesh's exclusive vote bank, was that the reason he kept away from the Ram Mandir?

But are Muslims against Ram?

Are Muslims against the Ram temple? There are so many Muslims who are not.

So bringing all Muslims as anti-Ram or anti-Ram temple in Ayodhya is only a figment of imagination, isn't it?

And most of the Muslims, they are very respectful of Ram, the Ram temple and other religious rituals (of Hindus).

I do not know how Akhilesh and the Samajwadi Party think that Muslims will be hurt or they will be alienated if he goes to temples.

Because, if that was the case, Akhilesh on Diwali day announced in his village that he is going to make a Kedarnath temple replica in his own district (Etawah).

He is thinking of connecting with Lord Krishna and all Yaduvanshis (the lineage of Lord Krishna).

So essentially there is a lack of understanding of the political and cultural identity in the Samajwadi Party, and that keeps them taking a side which blatantly appears to be so one-sided.

They are themselves responsible for getting polarised or polarising society.

Hindus and Muslims have got to be on a platform. You cannot do anything about that. We have to live together. But if you take sides with just one political party, the other party is bound to take the side of the other social denomination.

'People Of Ayodhya Defeated The BJP'

Can the announcement of visiting the Ram temple change voter perceptions in UP? Or will voters simply see it an election season gesture by Akhilesh?

This is a very good question. Many people would like to ask why Akhilesh has kept away for three years.

It was in January 2024 when the Ram temple was built in Ayodhya. Almost three years have passed now.

Why should it have taken so much time to go to the Ram temple, what's the big deal about it?

I am reminded of a Urdu couplet by poet Daag Dehlvi, probably that can be very educative to all of us.

Bahut der kardi mehrbaan aatey aatey (You have taken far too long to come, my dear).

Don't you feel there is some hurt in the Muslim community that they didn't get justice in the Babri Masjid case? Perhaps Akhilesh Yadav didn't want to add to the hurt of his Muslim vote bank.

That matter is now settled once for all.

Whenever there is a decision on a religious or emotional or sensitive issue, one party is bound to feel bad about it.

And this matter has been settled by none other than the Supreme Court of India.

It is very nice on the part of the Muslim community that despite the fact they might have felt bad about the Ram temple judgment because it went against them, yet they accepted it. The matter is over.

As you can see very well, the people did not make it a political issue out of it.

In fact the BJP lost from Ayodhya in the 2024 general elections.

The people of Ayodhya defeated the BJP.