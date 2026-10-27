'2027 Census Is Being Hijacked For Certain Purposes'

'There should have been more transparency in the process which even today we don't know.'

IMAGE: Government employees conduct a door-to-door survey for Census 2027 in Bikaner, May 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Nearly 40 census questions could make enumeration tedious, particularly when household respondents lack access to family members' Aadhaar and bank details.'

'Repeated questions on fertility and employment may complicate data collection, while enumerators receive limited training and time.'

'Differences in caste names, sub-castes and regional identities could lead to classification errors in the upcoming caste census.'

Census 2027 has begun, which is counting 1.4 billion people.

Naturally, it is one of the biggest exercises in the world.

K Narayanan Unni, former Deputy Registrar General of India who was a member of the Advisory Committee for Census 2011 and 2021, had earlier explained to the Rediff how a Census in India is conducted.

Now that Census 2027 process has begun, Mr Unni expresses his concern over the number of questions, and also whether the data collected should be used to create the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

"First time we are going to have a digital census. First time we are going to have a caste census after almost 100 years. And all these additional questions suddenly landed up. Everything put together, I have a feeling that will be a lot of difficulties in the census," Mr Unni tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part must-read interview.

Another thing everybody is talking about is questions on COVID-19. What is its relevance in census data collection?

I also couldn't understand it.

It is more than five years since the Covid vaccination happened.

Many people have taken the COVID-19 vaccination, and even booster doses.

Now, if somebody asks people, when did you take the Covid booster vaccination, how many people will remember? I don't remember.

Another thing is, this information is there in the Covid portal as when you took the vaccination, they had collected your telephone number, Aadhaar number, etc.

IMAGE: A woman census official doing door-to-door house listings and housing surveys under the 2027 Census in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Another criticism is that there are many questions to answer, close to 40 questions... It means an enumerator has to spend a lot of time with each person asking all these questions. Is it not tedious?

Yes, it is a tedious process. Those who decide on this probably did not look at it from the enumerator's point of view.

Somebody was saying that people can note down all the required information earlier, and when the enumerator comes, he can look at his notes and answer.

How many people even know the questions? Yes, the questions are published in the gazette. There was some publicity saying census was coming, and you be ready. But how many people look at the gazette notification?

You can't expect people to answer all these questions. For example, when the enumerator comes to collect data during daytime, there may only be the wife or the elderly parents or children at home.

Who knows the Aadhar number or the bank account number of all the members?

How can you expect to get these details accurately? This is something nobody looked at very carefully, I think.

Also, asking the name and date of birth of your father. If I am the respondent, I am supposed to give my father's name, place of birth and things like that. How many people know details like where your father was born?

IMAGE: Then Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin releases Caste Census and Deepening of Social Justice, prepared by the All India OBC Students Association, led by National President Gowd Kiran Kumar, centre, in Chennai, April 19, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @aiobcsa/X

Ideally, what kind of questions should be there in a census?

This is an important question.

Of course, I do not agree with adding these questions on names, parents name, etc.

If you look at the 2011 questionnaire, I was of the opinion that several questions should have been dropped from the list.

Like, they had questions on fertility, number of children born, number of children surviving, whether you had a birth last year, etc. to all married women.

This information is actually collected almost every five years by the National Family Health Survey. So, what is the point in collecting it again?

Because these questions come towards the end of the census questionnaire, many enumerators do not even ask these questions.

That was one set of questions I wanted to be completely dropped.

Another question was on the details of economic activity. If you look at the instructions on what constitutes work, it was given in 3-4 pages. How many of the three million plus enumerators can be expected to read all those details and understand them?

They have hardly two days of training.

When it comes to the question on unemployment, it is even a conceptual issue.

It doesn't ask how long have you been unemployed; one day or 180 days?

Please remember the census enumerator doesn't have enough time to collect too many details.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee and OBC department members hold a protest march to demand a comprehensive caste census, OBC census, and caste-based enumeration, in Ranchi, September 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

And this time it is going to be a caste census. What is the difficulty in collecting caste census?

There are two issues. One is what you recognise as caste. There are also sub-castes, clan names, etc.

For example, many people even in my neighbourhood do not know that Unni is a caste. How can you expect an enumerator who comes from somewhere else to know that?

The word Unni is used in different connotations in different names.

Similarly, Gupta is a caste in North India. There is also a caste called Guptan in Palakkad area. Guptan and Gupta are very similar. Those who are not familiar with this may put all the Guptans under the code name Gupta.

Then, some names in one part of the state have one meaning and in some other state, a different meaning. For example, Thandan is a name which was in the schedule caste list in northern Kerala while in the other part of Kerala, it was not a schedule caste.

Then in the 1981 Census, all the Thandans were noted down as schedule caste, and the number went up.

The last time we collected caste data was in 1931 but there is no report on that.

Everybody who talks about caste census knows that there was a census report in 1931 but hardly anybody has gone into it.

The report clearly mentions about the difficulty in collecting caste information.

Please remember, at that time the migration was less, and people used to be in the same village.

At that time, the enumerator may even know a person's caste much better than today. Even then, there were large variations from one census to another in certain caste names.

There is a possibility of getting wrong data on caste census. It cannot be ruled out. But then certain number of errors can always happen in such a large exercise.

In my feeling the census data on caste cannot be made accurate in just one census because we don't have much of an experience now. The experience available is from the 1930s, which happened almost 100 years ago when the census was planned probably in 1926.

So probably only after one or two censuses, we can say that the figures are stable.

IMAGE: Narayanan Unni IMAGE: Narayanan Unni

When you went through the current census questions and how the census is being conducted, what came to your mind about the whole exercise?

I was disappointed.

I was for reducing the number of questions in the 2021 Census, and even before that also.

So, I felt disappointed that the 2027 Census is being hijacked for certain purposes. And the purposes are not revealed.

There should have been more transparency in the process which even today we don't know.

First time we are going to have a digital census. First time we are going to have a caste census after almost 100 years. And all these additional questions suddenly landed up.

Everything put together, I have a feeling that will be a lot of difficulties in the census.

I am not saying it will be a failure. The census will be conducted, and we will get the results.

Then, if people don't like some of the figures, they will start saying the census has been bad.

On top of that, the census in four states has been advanced to be conducted before the assembly elections.

I don't have a problem with that. The problem is, UP is one of the states from where a lot of people migrate to Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc. And these people go back during the elections to vote. So, it is a good chance that a large number of people end up not getting counted.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff