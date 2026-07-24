Youth Protests: Political Parties Must Absorb An Important Lesson

Voters who exercise their franchise in favour of a particular political dispensation do not do so unconditionally.

Their loyalty is subject to maintaining trust and living up to their expectations.

It is subject to allowing the freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, points out Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: Protesters in large numbers continue their protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The anguish caused to children and NEET aspirants affected tens of thousands of families nationwide.

The parents of children and their extended families may owe political affiliation one way or another but in this cause, they were united. And rightly so.

The citizenry does not appreciate arrogance and the apparent air of invincibility and their disapproval will manifest in their future political choices.

The discontent that started with the CBSE portal data breach and evaluation flaws was the beginning of the current wave of mass protests against the government's handling of public education.

The subsequent NEET paper leak followed by a comment by the Chief Justice of India likening the unemployed youth to cockroaches and parasites blew the lid off simmering public dissatisfaction.

It also influenced the launch of the satirical social media movement under the name of Cockroach Janta Party.

Student suicides following the NEET cancellation and the involvement of educational and social activist Sonam Wangchuk further provided a fillip to the movement and many others lent support to the cause.

This was not a movement that happened overnight but built up gradually and acquired critical mass.

It would also be wrong to call it purely a youth movement. The anguish caused to children and NEET aspirants affected tens of thousands of families nationwide.

Not just the affected families, any household that had children at the stage of secondary education or higher were overcome by a sense of insecurity at the inadequacies in the country's examination system.

This also cut across political affiliations. The parents of children and their extended families may owe political affiliation one way or another but in this cause, they were united. And rightly so.

It will be misleading to say that those supporting the protest are in effect, anti-government. That is the distortion of the truth and not in accordance with democratic principles.

Even strongly pro-government people have children who were affected by the CBSE and NEET fiascos.

A strong education system is foundational to a good democracy and such a system foundering does not generate public confidence. This is the larger lesson that must be driven home.

Has the matter been misread by those in power? Yes and No.

The government was extremely swift in initiating administrative and judicial measures, re-conducting the exams, promulgating the results on time so that the children do not lose an academic year, apprehended the suspects and has put measures in place to strengthen the educational system to release it from the stranglehold of the coaching-centre mafias.

However, the issue of accountability and moral responsibility is yet to be answered satisfactorily.

Whether the education minister should have stepped down or some other visible signs of assuming moral responsibility should have been more forthcoming is for the government to answer to the public.

IMAGE: Heavy security forces deployed around Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's house. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Public Anger Turns Political

Political parties also need to absorb an important lesson. Voters who exercise their franchise in favour of a particular political dispensation do not do so unconditionally.

Their loyalty is subject to maintaining trust and living up to their expectations.

It is subject to respecting their rights and liberties. It is subject to allowing the freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

While a blanking out of the Internet and stoppage of metro services could be considered essential to maintaining law and order, they also have an element of disallowing basic freedoms.

The citizenry does not appreciate arrogance and the apparent air of invincibility and their disapproval will manifest in their future political choices.

That the movement has assumed a political colour is also not surprising. The timing is right. The first day of the monsoon session of Parliament was chosen for the demonstration.

However, political parties visibly got associated with the protest only after it gained mass following. Prior to that, they were ambivalent.

The slogans, violence and posters visible during the movement were clearly indicative of political opportunism.

That is, however, par for the course. The sudden interest of celebrities in support of the cause is welcome as long as their intentions are honourable.

One hopes that with the latest intervention of the political leaders, the tension will be defused and the protesters will be pacified.

All this could have happened earlier -- the Jantar Mantar protest was on for a month before matters turned ugly.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers at a silent protest against the lathi-charge at Delhi's Jantar Mantar at Girgaon, south Mumbai, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Peaceful Protests Turn Violent

There is also a need to review what constitutes peaceful protest and what does not. Police permission is necessary and should ordinarily be accorded for a peaceful protest.

According to open sources, this was neither sought nor accorded. Had the protesters sought permission that was denied, that denial could have been added to the list of grievances and would have strengthened their cause.

The restrictions placed on Internet services, road closures and curbs on metro services are also issues that could be highlighted as examples of violations of democratic guarantees.

On the flip side, a huge mass of protesters can never be controlled by limited police deployment without resorting to use of force, which should always be the minimum necessary to maintain order.

However, when successive barricades are breached and tempers are frayed, chances of injury or death multiply with every irresponsible act and compromises a peaceful protest.

Seventeen and eighteen year olds are unlikely to unleash violence on their own unless incited by those with vested interests.

Violence in protests have become the norm and this jeopardises the Constitutional guarantee of peaceful protest.

If this piece must have any conclusion, it is this. Nobody wishes to live in an anarchic world. There is a need to exercise maturity, humility and wisdom by those in power.

Sensitivity in governance and responsibility in protest are essential.

There must be an assurance of human security in all its dimensions -- the current protest is a manifestation of its violation.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff