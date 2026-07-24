Youth Protest Is No Longer About Paper Leaks

When dialogue fails, protest becomes inevitable.

In a democracy, protest is often the only language left once institutions stop listening, explains Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: A youth protestor at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Behind the anger over leaked papers lies a deeper crisis: A sense of hopelessness, the collapse of democratic institutions, shrinking jobs and opportunities, a broken education system, and a young India that no longer believes its institutions are listening.

A government that calls itself confident should not need lathis to answer youngsters and others to be heard. It has already lost the plot.

Images of the brutal lathi charge on students continue to haunt the nation.

They were only asking for a fair examination system.

They were walking to Parliament to be heard. They wanted lawmakers and ministers to know that paper leaks must stop.

There was no need to beat them up, to injure them, or to send them to hospital.

What it shows is a scared government. Scared of confrontation. Scared of questions. Scared of protest.

The strategy was simple. Quell it before it spreads.

But it had already spread. To Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Patna, Itanagar. To numerous corners of India's small towns. Even to London, where Indians came out in protest.

A confident government would have spoken to the protesters. It would not have allowed a respected figure like Sonam Wangchuk to go on a hunger strike just to be heard.

The young protesters were not asking for government jobs, subsidies, loan waivers or freebies. They wanted the leaks to stop. That was all.

Instead of answers, they were met with barricades, tear gas and lathis.

IMAGE: Protestors march toward Parliament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Repeated Leaks

The leaks had been happening for months, and with each one, millions of careers hung in the balance. This came after students had studied for years and families had spent huge sums on coaching classes they could barely afford. Some sold land or jewellery. Some postponed weddings. Some took loans they would repay for years.

The protesters wanted their government to be accountable. They wanted the education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, to resign. They wanted an education system better than the one we have today, one that is becoming more mediocre by the year.

More than an exam, it is a broken trust.

But this is no longer only about leaked papers. It is about the health of India's democracy.

For months, students have watched one competitive exam after another collapse amid leaks, irregularities and allegations of corruption. Behind every leaked paper lies the shattered dream of a student who believed that merit alone would decide their future.

When a paper leaks, it is not only an exam that is compromised. It is hope that fails.

India today has one of the youngest populations in the world. Every year, millions compete for a limited number of government jobs and professional seats. The competition is brutal. The pressure is enormous. That is why this movement did not stay in Delhi. Students everywhere understood that today's leaked paper could be tomorrow's cancelled exam.

Ironically, a high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chairman, Dr K Radhakrishnan, had outlined 60 step-by-step actionable reforms to stop the leaks, but it was not acted upon. The reforms sat on a desk while the leaks kept coming.

There has to be political will to stop these leaks year after year.

The protests did not erupt overnight. They grew because students felt unheard. Weeks passed without a single meaningful conversation. The government's silence became a provocation in itself.

When dialogue fails, protest becomes inevitable. In a democracy, protest is often the only language left once institutions stop listening.

Lathis instead of dialogue

Instead of opening a conversation, the government chose barricades and a baton charge that was never required. The images of students being beaten while marching peacefully towards Parliament turned an education crisis into a question about governance itself.

Stopping them before they could even reach Parliament sent its own message. This is a government more comfortable suppressing dissent than listening to it. Instead of acknowledging the anxiety of millions of young people, it looked defensive. Instead of offering urgent answers, it treated the protests as a law-and-order problem.

The protesters' most provocative act of defiance was mailing diapers to the education minister. Each one carried a demand written in felt-tip pen.

The government's response was brutal.

That contrast begins to reveal something larger than an exam scandal, namely a crisis of democracy.

IMAGE: A younng woman holds a sanitary pad with a slogan during protests in Kolkata, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

What weak governments do

Weak governments regard protest as an affront to their authority. Strong governments grow stronger by listening, admitting mistakes and correcting them. Democracy does not become stronger by silencing inconvenient voices. It becomes stronger by hearing them out. Institutions survive only when citizens insist that they function.

Genuine engagement with these protesting students would have sent a message that here is a confident government that wants to solve an issue affecting millions.

Electoral wins cannot be mistaken as a sign of popularity anymore. Winning elections should not make political parties arrogant. People in a democracy elect a government, wanting it to perform, brighten the future of the country, and improve the lifestyle of its voters.

For the prime minister to say on X that the 'welfare and future of the youth was the foremost priority and those who had tried to harm it would not be spared' is lame. What stopped him from saying that to the protesters? He did that only when the protests swelled in the capital and then spread elsewhere. Till then, even a tweet on it was not there.

In The Power of the Powerless, the Czech dissident Vaclav Havel wrote that the powerless become powerful the moment they insist on living in truth. These students were exposing a simple truth. The examination system is broken.

The commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta has long argued that democracies do not decay only when institutions collapse. They decay when governments stop treating criticism as legitimate.

IMAGE: A young girl marches in solidarity with protestors in Kolkata, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

An anger that finally found a name

Software developer Rhythm Bansal, in her mid-twenties, who joined the protest, echoed a common sentiment when she said, "The paper leak was only the trigger. What is exploding is years of anger at corruption, unemployment, poor governance, the politics of hate and institutions that offer the young little hope for the country's future."

The Cockroach Janta Party has merely given that anger a name.

The frustration was already simmering. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high beneath the headline growth numbers. A chief justice compared jobless graduates to cockroaches. Whatever he meant by it, young Indians heard something true in the insult. It captured exactly how disposable they feel to the institutions meant to serve them.

That a joke born of contempt could spiral into the most sustained youth protest this country has seen tells you how much anger was already sitting just beneath the surface, waiting for a name to gather around.

There is a growing sense of hopelessness among the youth about their bleak future, the state of Indian education, the politicisation of universities, shrinking careers, vanishing job opportunities, and watching how many of their classmates are winging abroad to study there, find a job, and change their passport after settling there.

This protest has gone beyond the demand to stop paper leaks. It is a sign of anger about so many things that are going wrong and how the political dispensation is doing nothing to fix it.

Many of the protesters were not students. They were people like you and me wanting to be heard. There were professionals, homemakers, young children who were too young to vote, and many of them were from families that had voted for the BJP hoping for change.

These anxieties are real and should have been addressed with initiatives that show that the government is genuinely interested.

What are these young people really asking for?

I have covered this country's politics for forty six years. I have watched governments come and go, promise and disappoint. What strikes me about the Cockroach Janta Party is not its slogans or its satire, sharp as both are. It is the plainness of what these young people are actually asking for.

They want to know why the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the exam that decides whether a doctor's coat ever touches a young person's shoulders, keeps leaking, again and again. They want an education minister to answer for it, or step aside. They want compensation for the families of students who took their own lives after these leaks.

Ten million rupees will never replace a child's dream. But it might at least acknowledge that the State failed them.

IMAGE: A protestor in Kolkata. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The Vishwaguru that cannot guarantee a fair exam

What makes this sting is the contrast between what the Narendra Modi government claims for itself and what it delivers to its young. We are told endlessly of a rising India. A nation of rapid growth. A civilisation reclaiming its place in the world. A Vishwaguru in the making.

And yet two million students sat an exam this year whose integrity nobody in power can vouch for.

A government that has already told on itself

A nation that responds to a peaceful youth protest with batons has already told on itself. The Cockroach Janta Party are not asking this government to fall. They are asking it to be honest.

If that request still requires over 60 young people to bleed on the road to Parliament before anyone in power takes it seriously, then the questions they are asking are no longer about exam papers. They are about whether this government believes it owes its youth anything at all, or whether that is even how it intends to run the world's largest democracy.

This is not going to simmer down easily. It is no longer about exam paper leaks or Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. It is about the hopelessness hanging over a fractured democracy like a shroud.

Ramesh Menon has written seven books and is an award winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. He is the author of Modi Demystified: The Making of a Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff