Yeh Jeevan Hai... Well Done Appa!!

Some people leave behind a business.

A rare few leave behind a place in people's hearts.

Appa leaves behind both.

IMAGE: Vasudev Joglekar (Appa) with his son Vidyesh at the entrance of the Jeevan restaurant, Vile Parle, north west Mumbai. Photographs: Kind courtesy Vidyesh Vasudev Joglekar

I first met Appa in 2012. He was standing at the entrance of the Jeevan restaurant opposite the Vile Parle (East) station when his son Vidyesh introduced me to him as his friend.

I was amazed by Appa's dedication to the restaurant and by the principle he lived by -- whoever came to his home or his hotel should never leave without eating something.

It was more than hospitality. It was his way of life. Jeevan was his life.

Key Points Vasudev Joglekar, affectionately known as Appa, passed away on October 16, 2026, as Jeevan restaurant approached its 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1951, Jeevan grew from a modest establishment near the Vile Parle East station into a beloved neighbourhood institution.

Appa built his reputation on hospitality, believing that nobody visiting his home or restaurant should leave without eating.

Beyond the restaurant, he supported community initiatives, educational institutions, social organisations and an old-age home project.

On October 16, 2026, just as Jeevan was preparing to celebrate 75 years this Dussehra, Appa bid farewell to the world.

The milestone will now carry both pride and an irreplaceable sense of loss.

For generations of Parlekars, Jeevan has been more than a restaurant.

It has been a familiar taste, a meeting place and a part of home.

For many, those memories began in childhood and continued when they returned years later with their own children.

From hardship to hope

Appa's story began in Jambhulpada, a village in Raigad district where he was born.

He lost his father at early age and grew up knowing hardship and responsibility.

In search of opportunity, he moved to Mumbai, studied in Girgaon and worked at a stores in Vile Parle who sold Maharashtrian food.

There he learnt business from the ground up: Serving customers, weighing goods, managing accounts and earning trust.

When a small restaurant near Vile Parle station came up for sale, Appa took a leap of faith.

The first two years brought losses, but he refused to surrender.

Through hard work, patience and an instinct for understanding people, he turned a modest establishment into a much-loved institution.

Jeevan's journey began in 1951.

As journalist Meher Marfatia recorded, 'a satisfying lunch with a pure-ghee dessert once cost just six annas'.

From a 20-by-10-foot space, Jeevan eventually grew to approximately 4,000 square feet and more.

Yet its true growth was not in size. It was in the trust of families who returned across generations.

Appa understood that customers remember not only the food on their plates, but also how welcome they felt while eating it.

IMAGE: For generations of Parlekars, the Jeevan restaurant has been more than an eatery -- it has been a part of home, carrying forward Appa's legacy of warmth, hospitality and an enduring emotional bond with its patrons.

The extra 'e': an emotional touch

Jeevan means life ..jevan in Marathi means a meal.

Jeevan's menu gave that extra 'e' a beautiful meaning: 'Emotional Touch'.

Appa lived that meaning every day.

That extra letter perfectly expressed what a signboard or menu could not: The affection that connected a simple neighbourhood restaurant to the lives of thousands.

The restaurant became known for comforting Maharashtrian favourites such as Misal Pav, Thalipeeth, Sabudana Khichdi and wholesome Thalis.

As tastes changed, South Indian, Punjabi, Chinese and other cuisines joined the menu.

Appa showed that one could embrace change without abandoning one's roots.

His generosity extended even to competitors.

Despite running a restaurant near the popular Ramakrishna restaurant, he maintained warm relations with its owner.

For him, competition never had to become rivalry. Success mattered, but dignity and relationships mattered more.

A Heart That Served The Community

Appa's contribution went far beyond feeding people at Jeevan.

A 2009 interview by Shankarrao Limaye for the senior citizens' organisation Sobati describes his role in helping secure municipal land for a diagnostic centre in memory of Baburao Paranjape.

He also supported an old-age home initiative associated with the late Bapu Pandit and later served as a trustee.

Educational institutions such as Tilak Vidyalaya and several social organisations also benefited from his support.

He believed, through his actions, that success was not simply about what one earned, but what one gave back.

A Legacy Carried Forward

His son Vidyesh, an engineer by training, chose to join the family business.

Together they nurtured Jeevan while preserving the warmth that made it special.

A 2018 Mid-Day photograph of father and son outside the restaurant quietly captured that bond between generations.

In 2018, Appa received the Shrikrishna Pandit Smruti Uttung Jeevan Gungaurav Sanman from the Uttung Sanskrutik Pariwar. A fitting recognition of a life of achievement and service.

Across 75 years, Bombay became Mumbai, Vile Parle transformed and generations came and went.

Through it all, Jeevan remained a constant: Breakfast before a train, a meal between errands, a gathering of old friends, a taste of childhood for those returning to Vile Parle.

This Dussehra, the restaurant's anniversary will also celebrate Appa's quiet victories: Overcoming an uncertain childhood, surviving early business losses, building something enduring and sharing his success with society.

At a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, his own journey reminds us of a gentler kind of victory: Perseverance, generosity and integrity.

But the memory I will hold closest is from 2012: Appa standing at Jeevan's entrance, devoted to the place he had built, believing that no guest should ever leave hungry.

It captures the man better than any award or business milestone.

Some people leave behind a business. A rare few leave behind a place in people's hearts. Appa leaves behind both.

Every meal served at Jeevan will continue to carry something of his spirit.

Yeh Jeevan Hai, Appa!! You created it, nurtured it and gave it meaning. Through it, you will always be remembered.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff