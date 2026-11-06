Why WhatsApp Etc Must Be Regulated

A mature democracy like India has to decide who rules the country -- whether the people of India with their votes or Mark Zuckerberg and other social media moguls through their algorithms, asserts Dr Ashwani Mahajan.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points While social media platforms leverage their technology to hold governments accountable, there exists no mechanism to ensure the accountability of these platforms themselves.

Even when instances of misconduct by these platforms come to light, it remains virtually impossible to take any stringent action against them.

To prevent the spread of hate, a requirement for 'algorithmic transparency' should be made mandatory for social media platforms, with oversight provided by an independent, co-regulatory body.

Over the past few years, the world has witnessed regime changes in several nations, most notably in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

A common feature of these regime change was that they were forced by crowds, and not by votes.

Another common feature across all these events was the emergence of public protests fueled by social media.

In these countries, social media played a significant role in inciting widespread public discontent. It cannot be denied that the algorithms of social media platforms further intensified these discussions.

It is undeniable that the algorithms employed by social media platforms served to intensify these discussions.

In Sri Lanka, these protests ultimately forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

In Bangladesh, the elected prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, was compelled to flee the country.

Nepal's Gen-Z movement followed a similar pattern; there, too, social media fostered discourse around poor governance, corruption, a lack of political accountability, and unemployment.

Social media had been instrumental in uniting young protesters and disseminating information, while also serving as a tool to challenge official narratives.

This movement concluded in September 2025 with the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

A significant concern arises here: While social media platforms leverage their technology to hold governments accountable, there exists no mechanism to ensure the accountability of these platforms themselves.

Even when instances of misconduct by these platforms come to light, it remains virtually impossible to take any stringent action against them.

In the light of the developments in many countries around India, mention of the legal battle between the Government of India and WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is important.

During a court hearing, WhatsApp stated that if compelled to remove 'end-to-end encryption', the company would withdraw from India, effectively shutting down these social media services in the country.

This statement suggests that the Indian government has issued directives that Meta is unwilling to follow; and by making such statements the company appears to be shaping public opinion to exert pressure on the Indian government, aiming to prevent it from imposing restrictions on his platforms.

What is end-to-end encryption, and what are the Indian regulations?

Meta maintains that messages sent via WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted --meaning they are kept private from one end to the other so that only the intended recipient can read the messages. Furthermore, voice and video calls are also end-to-end encrypted.

India's IT rules include a provision requiring messaging platforms, upon receipt of a legal order, to disclose the identity of the person who first originated a specific piece of information.

Under Rule 4(2) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government has the authority -- in cases involving national security, sovereignty, public order, or certain grave offences such as sexual crimes or the sexual exploitation of children -- to identify the originator of a message, thereby facilitating the punishment of offenders.

However, in the ongoing legal proceedings, WhatsApp is challenging the 'traceability requirement' -- the mandate to track the origin of messages.

WhatsApp is unwilling to accept this condition, citing technical reasons; and the company says that adhering to these government regulations would necessitate a complete overhaul of the WhatsApp platform.

And the company says that instead of accepting this condition, they would prefer to exit from India.

'Meta' is far from blameless

On one hand, while Meta -- professing high ideals -- refuses to comply with the government's regulations, arguing that doing so would compromise its end-to-end encryption (a global hallmark for which WhatsApp is renowned), it simultaneously continues to provide user data to third parties in exchange for payment, without obtaining the users' consent.

To facilitate the sale of user data, the company even amended its privacy policy, granting itself the authority to share user data across other Meta-owned entities, in 2021.

However, India's regulatory body, the Competition Commission of India deemed the condition -- that users must either accept data sharing or cease using Meta's services -- to be unfair.

The Competition Commission noted that such data sharing is not essential to the provision of WhatsApp services; consequently, it imposed a fine of over ₹213 crore on Meta, halted the implementation of the policy change, and restored the consumers' right to choose.

History holds several instances where Meta had misused users' private information.

In the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the data of millions of Facebook users was accessed via a third-party application and subsequently exploited for political purposes despite the fact that these users had never granted permission for their data to be used in such a manner.

In 2019, the US Federal Trade Commission imposed a $5 billion fine on Facebook for violating user privacy.

In 2021, Frances Haugen disclosed internal Instagram documents, highlighting the adverse effects of the platform on the mental and overall well-being of teenagers. She demonstrated that Meta's approach to this issue had been irresponsible.

In 2018, a United Nations fact-finding mission reported that Facebook played a significant role in spreading social hatred.

This serves as an example of the dire consequences that arise when such hatred is allowed to spread unchecked via social media.

In Myanmar, social media posts on Facebook fostered an environment of hatred against a minority community.

Through various acquisitions and business activities, Meta has effectively eliminated competition in the social media sector across many countries.

In particular, following the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta has established a monopoly in the social media landscape.

This led to a protracted legal battle between the US Federal Trade Commission and Meta.

Previously, Instagram and WhatsApp had served as competitors to Facebook -- a dynamic that ceased following these acquisitions.

How Meta Threatens Democracy

It has become clear that Meta tracks user data to deliver targeted advertisements.

Using the data of which it has access, Meta attempts to influence their preferences through aggressive advertising.

Meta also facilitates the spread of misinformation via WhatsApp.

It has been observed that rumours circulating on the platform have led to riots and acts of harassment; furthermore, due to so-called 'end-to-end encryption', it remains impossible to trace the source of such misinformation.

Meta holds a near-monopoly over the global digital ecosystem, with over 3.5 billion daily active users across its various applications.

By integrating Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, Meta controls key channels of communication.

In India, Facebook and Instagram alone account for more than 70 percent of the total social media traffic.

Meta exerts significant control over its digital advertising network, its data-collection processes, and the flow of public information.

Typically, governments only consider curbing the activities of social media companies after they have already engaged in harmful conduct by which point substantial damage has often been done.

For instance, in Nepal, upon realising that social media platforms were amplifying certain content, the government imposed a ban on 26 platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube in September 2025.

Young people perceived this as an attempt to suppress freedom of expression, leading to violent protests that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. Ultimately, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was forced to resign.

Social media companies have a history of leveraging their algorithms to disseminate information in a manner of their choosing -- often for profit -- with little regard for whether such actions might incite unrest. This poses a significant threat to our democracy.

Consequently, it is imperative to rein in these companies before it is too late.

To prevent the spread of hate, a requirement for 'algorithmic transparency' should be made mandatory for social media platforms, with oversight provided by an independent, co-regulatory body.

Accountability standards for these platforms must be strengthened, with clear, precise definitions for terms like 'deepfake' and 'hate speech'.

Furthermore, it should be mandatory to 'watermark' AI-generated content and to disclose the original source of information during times of crisis.

Such measures are essential to safeguarding Constitutional freedoms and maintaining public order.

A mature democracy like India has to decide who rules the country -- whether the people of India with their votes or Mark Zuckerberg and other social media moguls through their algorithm.

Dr Ashwani Mahajan is the National Co-Convenor, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and former Professor, PGDAV College, University of Delhi.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff