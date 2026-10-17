Why Voters Reject India's Left Despite Its Ideas

A century on, India has adopted the Left's welfare ideas, but not the Left. Why do people borrow the promises, then vote for the temple? asks Binu Alex.

IMAGE: All India Students Association national President Neha Bora, third from left, during the Citizens' March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Left has struggled electorally despite advocating welfare measures such as free electricity, subsidised rations, healthcare and government jobs.

The BJP has combined welfare schemes with religious messaging, attracting voters who might otherwise have supported traditional Left-wing economic policies.

The Left's intellectual approach and ideological divisions have weakened its ability to connect with ordinary voters.

Fragmentation among Left parties, particularly in Kerala, has made it harder for voters to identify with a unified political platform.

The Right has presented publicly funded infrastructure and welfare schemes as leadership-driven benefits, strengthening its political appeal among voters.

There is a line in Hindi we all know. 'भगत सिंह पैदा तो हो, लेकिन पड़ोसी के घर में।'

For those who think Hindi is being pushed down their throats, here is the meaning. Everyone wants a Bhagat Singh to be born. Just in the neighbour's house.

We have lived with this double standard for a long time. You and I included. We still do.

We want heroes. We want whistleblowers and revolutionaries to stand up against injustice. We just want somebody else to take the risk, while our own family stays safe at home with the television on.

Take the current protest happening across the country. Where are the millennials in this protest? Liberalisation made them comfortable, and comfort made them quiet. Now Gen Z is out in the sun, fighting a battle that was supposed to be theirs. Somebody should tell them the revolution is not available on Swiggy or Zomato.

I have been thinking about this because the Left in India turned a hundred this week. This rant is about them.

I live in a state that leans Left. I came from a state that leans the other way. So I did some reading last night, to be fair to both. This is not scholarship. Think of it as a rant from an armchair.

Let's start with the poor. More than half of India is poor. Half of those are very poor. Very poor.

So you would think the Left's ideas would be popular. Free electricity. Cheap rations. Government jobs. Free healthcare.

Well, no. Today these are the ideas of the Right. They are running the country offering these, just under a saffron flag.

Think about that. The Left ideas won the hearts, the minds and the wishlists of a billion people. And nobody votes for them.

It is not for lack of effort. Their flags are the best-looking red you will see. Their speeches are fiery. Their manifestos are so generous that no Indian could stay poor under their watch.

Their leaders are so educated that one comrade, even if sidelined by the politburo, probably holds more degrees than an entire Cabinet. And still, in Parliament, a handful.

Their target is the working class. That is nearly 80 percent of the country.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain protesters during the All India Students Association and Revolutionary Youth Association-led Lok Bhawan March demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls in Patna, October 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why The Left Misread Indian Voters

Most of them have never heard of the party, let alone the manifesto on agrarian dialectics. You cannot have an intellectual conversation with a voter unless he is educated, politically aware and at least one percent Bhagat Singh.

Offer him a class on citizens' rights or a Maha Aarti, and you know where he will be sitting.

That is where the Left miscalculated. It expected a voter who comes to the meeting when the voter was going to the temple.

The Right did its sums properly. It saw that even the Congress, once the party of everyone, could be pushed aside by a grand temple and a promise of salvation, delivered direct.

So people took the offer. They politely returned the lecture on bourgeois exploitation, delivered in very proper English. They returned the secular fabric the Congress was offering too.

Think about what they did. They took the welfare that the Left and the Congress had pushed for, and the BJP had once opposed. Then they took the holy water and the blessings too. And they voted for the second lot, which put nothing on their plate.

Some say the Election Commission tilted things a little. That is for the political class to fight over. I will stay out of it for now.

The Right has one agenda. It repeats it well, and the voter stays loyal.

Now, the Left's own troubles. Part of it is of their making. It is the curse of knowing too much.

People lean Left mostly because of education. Social science, critical thinking, long evenings of argument. That is why many Left leaders in India are landlords at one end and poor at the other. Strange partners, but both well read.

They love secularism, social liberalism and State-run institutions.

Why India's Left Keeps Splitting

They also make wonderful intellectual hubs. And hubs, as you know, break into pieces. Each piece feels the others are not clever enough to stay with it.

So the party splits. Then it splits again.

I have lost count of the CPIs and CPMs and Congress versions we have in Kerala. The BJP has one label. A voter can find one label. A hundred banners are harder.

Kerala found them anyway. It kept them in power for a long time, until the ivory tower grew a little too tall.

At some point the Left had to loosen its ideology a bit and look at the prasadam at Sabarimala, while the high-brow debates carried on that nobody understood.

The voter is a practical person. He always was.

And the Right did something clever. It made people believe that safety, roads, transport and every scheme paid for by their own taxes were gifts. Divine gifts, handed down by a pious leader.

Not our money. His blessing.

The Left, meanwhile, remains the undisputed world champion at winning the moral argument and losing the election deposit.

Their voice was clear, and it got drowned out by temple bells.

P.S: Bhagat Singhs are not born, they are made. How else do we explain Neha Bora, who, I learned, was born into a conservative, right-wing family yet grew into one of that ecosystem's fiercest critics? She is now a prominent face of the Left in India.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff