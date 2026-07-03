Why Modi Should Watch Japan's Transformation Under Sanae Takaichi

History may remember Takaichi Sanae not as the leader who simply accelerated Japanese rearmament, but as one who governed during Japan's transition from an industrial-age security model to a post-industrial strategic member of the global order, points out Varun Arya.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, July 2, 2026. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Key Points Japan's evolving security strategy reflects broader concerns about strategic dependence rather than merely responding to China's rise.

The traditional Yoshida Doctrine is increasingly viewed as insufficient amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and changing security realities.

Demographic decline and fiscal pressures are pushing Japan toward a technology-driven model of strategic power.

Tokyo is prioritising cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, supply chains and space infrastructure.

Japan's transformation creates significant opportunities for deeper strategic and technological cooperation with India.

Much of the discussion surrounding Japan's evolving security policy has focused on familiar themes: China's growing assertiveness, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, North Korea's missile programme, and Tokyo's expanding role in the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

Under Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Japan has increased defence spending, expanded security cooperation with Southeast Asian partners, and embraced a more active regional role.

Yet these developments do not fully explain the transformation underway. The deeper story is not that Japan is simply rearming or abandoning post-war pacifism. Rather, Japan is beginning to redefine what power means in the twenty-first century.

The question confronting Tokyo is no longer whether it should possess stronger military capabilities, but whether a major economic power can remain strategically dependent in an era of intensifying geopolitical competition.

For decades, the Yoshida Doctrine provided Japan with a remarkably successful grand strategy.

Named after Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, it rested on a simple bargain: Japan would rely on the United States for security, maintain limited military capabilities, and devote its resources to economic growth.

The arrangement transformed Japan from wartime devastation into one of the world's largest economies. Unlike traditional great powers, Japan exercised influence through trade, investment, technology, development assistance, and diplomacy.

The doctrine worked because it reflected the realities of the post-war era. Today, however, many of its assumptions are under increasing strain.

Much commentary attributes this shift primarily to China's rise. While Beijing's growing military capabilities undoubtedly matter, they do not tell the whole story.

Japanese policymakers increasingly view East Asia as entering a prolonged period of strategic uncertainty.

The Taiwan Strait remains a potential flashpoint. North Korea continues to improve its missile capabilities. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that major powers remain willing to use force to alter borders.

More importantly, Tokyo is confronting a question that would once have been politically uncomfortable: can Japan continue to rely indefinitely on a security model built around overwhelming American primacy?

The alliance with the United States remains the cornerstone of Japanese strategy and is unlikely to disappear. Yet Japanese leaders are increasingly emphasising resilience, burden-sharing, and strategic autonomy.

The objective is not to replace the alliance but to reduce excessive dependence upon it.

Seen in this context, Takaichi's Japan is not merely moving beyond pacifism. It is gradually moving beyond the strategic logic that defined the Yoshida era.

IMAGE: Modi and Takaichi at Hyderabad House, July 2, 2026. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

How Shinzo Abe Changed Japan

This transformation did not begin with Takaichi. Then prime minister Shinzo Abe initiated important reforms, including the reinterpretation of collective self-defence and efforts to expand Japan's security role.

Subsequent governments built upon these foundations. Takaichi's significance lies in embodying their political culmination.

She governs at a moment when the social and psychological foundations of post-war restraint are weakening and a new generation of Japanese voters is more concerned with security, technological competition, and geopolitical uncertainty than with the historical debates that shaped earlier decades.

Yet describing this process as 'remilitarisation' may be misleading because it assumes that military power today resembles military power in the twentieth century.

The war in Ukraine illustrates why this assumption deserves scrutiny. Cheap drones have destroyed expensive tanks. Commercial satellites provide battlefield intelligence once available only to major powers.

Cyber capabilities have become central to national security. Artificial intelligence increasingly shapes military planning and decision-making.

Economic sanctions and supply-chain restrictions can impose strategic costs without firing a shot.

IMAGE: Modi and Takaichi at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi, July 2, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

At the same time, Ukraine has also demonstrated the continuing relevance of traditional military power. Drones may destroy targets, but territory is ultimately controlled by soldiers.

Technology can decimate an opponent's capabilities, but boots on the ground remain necessary to occupy and govern physical space.

The lesson is not that traditional military power has become obsolete. Rather, it is no longer sufficient on its own.

This reality presents Japan with a unique challenge. Unlike China or the United States, Japan faces severe demographic constraints. Its ageing and shrinking population makes the creation of large conventional forces increasingly difficult.

Recruitment challenges within the Self-Defense Forces are already evident. Fiscal pressures and rising social welfare costs further limit Japan's ability to pursue traditional military expansion.

Consequently, Japan cannot realistically become a twentieth-century military power. Instead, it is being pushed toward a different model altogether.

Japan's Post-Industrial Military Strategy

Tokyo's emerging strategy increasingly emphasises technological superiority over numerical strength. It prioritises drones over manpower, cyber capabilities over mass mobilisation, space assets over geographic depth, and advanced manufacturing over sheer industrial scale.

Economic security, semiconductor resilience, artificial intelligence, maritime domain awareness, and strategic supply chains are becoming as important as tanks, ships, and aircraft.

In this sense, Japan may be attempting something unprecedented: the construction of a post-industrial military power.

Such a model would not seek dominance through mass armies or territorial expansion. Instead, it would derive influence from technological sophistication, economic resilience, networked alliances, cyber capabilities, space infrastructure, and precision military systems.

Military strength would remain important, but it would form only one component of a broader strategic ecosystem.

IMAGE: Modi and Takaichi inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant in New Delhi. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Japan's growing engagement with Southeast Asia reflects this evolution. Security partnerships with the Philippines and Vietnam, maritime capacity-building initiatives, infrastructure investments, and support for FOIP are not merely instruments of defence policy.

They are mechanisms through which Japan shapes the strategic environment without relying solely on military coercion.

For India, this transformation carries important implications. The conventional narrative presents Japan as a security partner responding to China.

The more significant development may be Japan's emergence as a strategic actor capable of influencing the regional balance through a combination of technological, economic, diplomatic, and military tools.

This creates opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas such as defence technology, cybersecurity, semiconductor manufacturing, resilient supply chains, maritime domain awareness, space cooperation, and critical infrastructure protection.

These domains increasingly define strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE: Modi and Takaichi during the inauguration of Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Japan's Strategic Identity Is Changing

At the same time, expectations should remain realistic. Constitutional constraints, public opinion, demographic decline, and fiscal pressures will continue to shape the pace of Japan's transformation.

Article 9 remains politically significant, and concerns about regional reactions -- particularly in China and South Korea -- will continue to influence Japanese decision-making.

Nevertheless, the direction of travel is becoming increasingly clear.

The most important change underway in Japan is not the acquisition of new missiles or larger defence budgets. It is a shift in strategic self-perception.

For decades, Japan viewed itself primarily as a civilian power whose influence rested upon economic strength and military restraint. That identity is evolving.

Takaichi's Japan is not attempting to recreate the military power of the twentieth century. Demographic realities make that impossible. Nor is it abandoning the post-war order overnight.

Instead, it is searching for a new model of power suited to an era in which technology, economic security, cyber capabilities, space assets, and alliance networks increasingly determine geopolitical influence.

IMAGE: Modi and Takaichi at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum. Photograph: Narendra @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar has Brutus say these immemorial words,

'There is a tide in the affairs of men,

Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;

Omitted, all the voyage of their life

Is bound in shallows and in miseries.'

It's such a time now for Takaichi and history may therefore remember her not as the leader who simply accelerated Japanese rearmament, but as one who governed during Japan's transition from an industrial-age security model to a post-industrial strategic member of the global order.

If that transition succeeds, the significance will extend far beyond Japan itself.

It may offer the first glimpse of how advanced ageing societies can remain strategically influential in a world where power is no longer measured solely by the size of armies, but by the ability to integrate technology, economics, and security into a coherent national strategy.

Varun Arya, who served with the Government of India, now serves as a geopolitical consultant for think-tanks. A freelance writer debuting with the novel The Last Living Fort, he also champions global artists through his platform, 'Create' by Mukul's Art Space.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff