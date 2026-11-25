'When the prime minister urges the corporate sector -- rather than seeking further concessions -- to focus on improving the conditions of their workers and employees, creating more jobs, and investing in R&D to enhance product quality, this should be viewed not as criticism, but as a vital piece of advice offered in the national interest,' points out Dr Ashwani Mahajan, Co-Convenor, Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry annual general meeting in New Delhi, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

On November 19, 2026, while addressing the centenary annual conference of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp reprimand to the corporate sector.

This speech has ignited a significant debate.

The core issue is that while the corporate sector expects the government to reduce taxes and provide various concessions, one must ask: Is the corporate sector fulfilling its responsibilities in line with the nation's needs, or does its hunger for profit remain unabated?

What does the country expect from the corporate sector today, and how can the sector meet these expectations?

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned corporate India for failing to increase wages and create enough jobs despite benefiting from tax cuts and government concessions.

Profits of India's top 500 companies grew by 28.7 per cent annually between 2019-2020 and 2025-2026, while corporate employment grew by only 3 to 4 per cent.

Real wages of factory workers rose by just 0.7 per cent in 2024-2025, even as salaries of top corporate executives increased by 40 per cent in 2025-2026.

Contractual employment has increased, with non-permanent workers accounting for 56 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's workforce, highlighting the widening pay gap between permanent and contract employees.

Modi urged corporate India to ensure fair wages, create more jobs, improve product quality and increase R&D spending, which remains below 1 per cent of sales revenue in India.

What did Prime Minister Modi say?

The prime minister noted that the government had reduced the corporate tax rate from 30 percent to just 22 percent.

To boost demand within the country, income up to 12 lakh rupees (1.2 million rupees) was exempted from income tax, and GST rates were also significantly lowered.

Furthermore, tax refunds -- which previously took an average of eight months to process --are now issued within a week.

The prime minister questioned whether, despite these measures, the corporate sector had increased the salaries and wages of its employees and workers, or if it had expanded employment opportunities.

The answer is no.

He remarked that their attitude seems to be: 'Modiji, you take the initiative; we will wait and see what happens.'

He emphasised that his administration is business-friendly and always open to reforms.

Narendra Modi asserted that businesses must stop relying on government policy incentives.

He challenged the Indian corporate sector to take responsibility for driving national growth -- by not taking Indian consumers for granted, creating more jobs, ensuring fair wages, improving domestic products, and strengthening long-term domestic capabilities.

Why did Narendra Modi say this?

To understand the PM's reprimand, one must examine data.

Corporate profits have grown at a faster pace than India's GDP.

The profits of India's top 500 companies -- collectively known as the 'Nifty 500' -- grew at an annual rate of 28.7 per cent between 2019-2020 and 2025-2026, reaching 5.2 per cent of GDP by 2025-2026.

In the most recent quarter (July-September 2026), the profits of 2,600 listed companies reached Rs 4.5 lakh crore -- a 26 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

According to Reserve Bank of India estimates for 8,000 non-financial companies, their profits rose from Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2020-2021 to Rs 7.11 lakh crore by 2024-2025.

However, when we look at the average wages of factory workers, we find that while nominal wages increased by 5.3 per cent to Rs 2.5 lakh in 2024-2025, the real wage --adjusted for inflation -- grew by only 0.7 per cent.

As for permanent salaried employees, their nominal wages rose from Rs 16,538 in 2017 to Rs 21,103 by 2024 -- an average growth of 3.5 percent.

When adjusted for inflation, their real wages have actually declined.

Looking at the compensation of top corporate executives, the salaries of such individuals in 500 companies listed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange rose by 40 percent in 2025-2026, whereas the monthly wages of mid-level employees increased by only 1 percent.

Employment data reveals that while corporate profits grew at an annual rate of 28.7 percent between 2019-2020 and 2025-2026, the growth in employment provided by the corporate sector was recorded at only 3 to 4 percent.

In previous years, IT companies had been generating a significant number of additional jobs; however, employment growth has stalled over the last few years, and now, due to AI and other factors, a large-scale decline in employment has begun.

The Journey of Globalisation Since 1991

The stagnation in worker compensation is not a recent phenomenon; rather, there has been a long-term, consistent decline in the share of total industrial output that goes to workers.

According to the Annual Survey of Industries published by the Government of India, the share of workers' wages within the net value added fell from 24.77 percent in 1990-1991 to 14.13 percent in 2013-2014, and stood at 16.51 percent in 2024-2025.

This implies that in production processes, where workers play a crucial role, their share of remuneration saw a continuous decline until 2013-2014.

Even today, this share remains significantly lower than it was in 1990-1991.

This has had an adverse impact on their economic situation and, consequently, on their standard of living.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), between 1980-1981 and 2012-2013, labour productivity grew at an annual rate of 6.1 percent, while the annual growth in remuneration was only 2.3 percent.

This indicates that workers did not receive remuneration in proportion to their contribution.

On the other hand, the profits of capitalists have continued to rise.

Since 1991, the share of net profits in the 'net value added' of India's organized manufacturing sector has more than doubled; it increased from 22.0 percent in 1990-1991 to 49.1 percent in 2013-2014, and reached 50.3 percent in 2024-25.

It is evident that in the era of globalisation and privatisation -- spanning from 1990-1991 to the present -- while corporate profits have surged rapidly, the treatment of workers has been characteriwed by neglect.

Their economic condition has failed to improve.

Instead of regular employment, 'ad-hocism' has grown; a far greater number of workers are now hired on a contract basis compared to the past.

The practice of outsourcing labour has led to a decline in workers' overall remuneration.

Notably, only 44 percent of the current workforce at Maruti Suzuki (the largest car company), are permanent employees, while the remaining 56 percent are non-permanent -- that is, they are on contract or outsourced.

In the 2025-2026 financial year, permanent male employees at Maruti Suzuki received an annual salary of approximately Rs 20.65 lakh (Rs 1.72 lakh per month), while permanent female employees received about Rs 23.47 lakh (Rs 1.96 lakh per month).

In contrast, contract-based and outsourced workers earned only between Rs 18,000 and Rs 30,000 per month.

This highlights a significant disparity in pay between permanent and non-permanent staff.

According to data disclosed under 'Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting,' a large proportion of the workforce in India's major infrastructure and energy companies consists of non-permanent employees.

Currently, for every 100 permanent employees at companies like GAIL (Gas Authority of India), Indian Oil, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Energy, and Coal India, there are between 56 and 1,800 non-permanent or contract-based workers.

It is clear that a substantial number of workers in India are currently employed on a contract basis.

In most cases, workers do not even receive the minimum wage.

It is evident that, in order to boost their profits, not only the unorganized sector but also large corporations are increasingly hiring workers and other staff on a contract basis.

It is understood that to improve product quality and foster innovation, the industrial sector needs to consistently increase its expenditure on research and development (R&D).

Globally, the private sector typically invests 2 to 3 percent of its sales revenue into R&D; however, in India, major industries unfortunately spend less than one percent of their sales revenue on such activities.

This is another shortcoming that the industrial sector needs to address.

Given this, when the prime minister urges the corporate sector -- rather than seeking further concessions -- to focus on improving the conditions of their workers and employees, creating more jobs, and investing in R&D to enhance product quality, this should be viewed not as criticism, but as a vital piece of advice offered in the national interest.

Dr Ashwani Mahajan is National Co-Convenor, Swadeshi Jagran Manch and former professor, PGDAV College, University of Delhi.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff