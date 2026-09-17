Why Is Colombo Still Biased Against Jaffna?

'The way the government behaves, sometimes I ask myself: Are not Tamils Sri Lankans too? Why do you discriminate so much?'

IMAGE: Jaffna town. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerald Pereira/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Indian goods reaching Jaffna through Colombo face high transport and insurance costs, pushing retail prices sharply higher.

A proposed commercial shipping link between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai could reduce costs and strengthen India-Jaffna trade.

India has provided financial assistance for KKS port redevelopment and Jaffna airport improvements, but projects face delays.

Tamil leaders argue better air and sea connectivity could boost tourism, investment, employment and economic activity across northern Sri Lanka.

Traders and politicians say direct connectivity could reduce dependence on Colombo and strengthen Jaffna's links with India.

Kanagaratnam Jeyaratnam sells a mixer-grinder costing Rs 5,279 in India for a whopping Sri Lankan 23,000 rupees at his Jaffna shop -- far beyond the exchange rate. But he is not fleecing.

Indeed, everything imported from India, chiefly Tamil Nadu across the narrow strip of sea, be it groceries, fruits, vegetables, gift items, kitchen utensils, electronics and more, is sold for many times the original price.

Why? Because all Indian products get shipped to Colombo and then cover 400 km of the A9 highway -- consuming seven to eight hours -- as there is no direct commercial shipping link between the northern coast of Jaffna and southern Tamil Nadu.

"Goods from India are sold at prices that can be prohibitive," Jeyaratnam, a dealer in electronics, said over the telephone. "We can't help it. Everything goes first to Colombo and is then trucked to Jaffna. Insurance and transport costs are high. Our customers naturally suffer."

Despite numerous talks with Indian officials, Sri Lanka seems to be in no great urgency to put in place a commercial shipping link between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai (KKS) in Jaffna -- a distance of 100-110 km or 60 nautical miles -- although a six-days-a-week passenger ferry operates.

In contrast, a ship would take five times the same distance to transport goods from Nagapattinam to Colombo, one of the busiest ports in Asia.

Tamil leaders and others say the unending delays in developing the KKS harbour and the Jaffna international airport were greatly harming Tamils despite India's financial backing for both infrastructure projects.

Sri Lankans admit that improved air and sea connectivity in Jaffna can unlock tourism, trade, investment and stronger links with India, hugely propping up the economically underdeveloped Jaffna peninsula, once a war theatre.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka and India moved closer to finalising an agreement to redevelop KKS port, with officials reporting progress over outstanding issues that have repeatedly delayed the India-funded undertaking.

India agreed in 2018 to finance the final stages of the port's rehabilitation with a $45 million line of credit. After project costs shot up, India converted the financing into grant assistance of about $65 million.

Despite the latest talks, Tamil leaders have their fingers crossed. For this, they blame Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake, one of the top leaders of the ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). He is said to be anti-Tamil and anti-India.

Just before the India-Sri Lanka talks, Rathnayake was asked why the Jaffna airport and KKS projects had not advanced despite the availability of Indian funding.

'The government will decide what development should be undertaken and where,' he quipped. 'Regardless of who provides the funding, the final decision will be taken by the government.'

His comments, Tamils say, are shorthand to mean the JVP-led government will do what it wants, irrespective of the critical financial help India has repeatedly extended to Sri Lanka in recent times to stabilise its overall economy.

IMAGE: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaffna Airport Expansion Remains Stalled

On September 11, a prominent Tamil MP took the government to task over its attitude towards the two schemes.

Shanakiyan Rasamanickam of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi asked Colombo to disclose feasibility studies, passenger-demand forecasts, revenue projections and cost-benefit analyses done vis-a-vis the two projects.

This was after Minister Rathnayake compared Jaffna airport with the Mattala Rajapaksa international airport and KKS with Hambantota port. Mattala and Hambantota are in southern Sri Lanka and have turned out to be hugely unprofitable -- symbols of an earlier debt-financed infrastructure drive.

Like KKS, problems bedevil tJaffna airport, which got its international status in 2019, a decade after the Tamil separatist war ended. Flights between Chennai and Jaffna began the same year.

Seven years later, the airport still links Jaffna with only Tamil Nadu as the runway is only 1,400 metres long and so can accommodate only aircraft with outboard engines carrying up to 80 people.

The ATR 72 planes which now fly into Jaffna are not popular with passengers, one reason being they can carry only 15 kg of baggage.

Plans have been pending for long to refurbish the original runway to 2,300 metres so that Jaffna can host 150-seater planes including A320s. Eventually, the runway length would be the full 3,200 metres.

The JVP, which took power in 2024, had declared earlier that it would ensure that the second phase of airport work would finish in six months. This pledge seems to have been forgotten although there are growing calls that the airport should receive flights from as far as London.

Jaffna traders say the go-slow over KKS is a big blow because they can import goods directly from south India only when commercial ships begin operations. Each ship passenger can take only 40 kg of baggage, which is not conducive for wholesale trade.

A Tamil academic with keen interest in infrastructure projects says tourism traffic to Jaffna and other Tamil areas will shoot up if the Jaffna airport is recast to modern standards.

Today, members of the Tamil Diaspora visiting Jaffna, who come with lots of baggage, fly to Colombo and then take an arduous road trip, after spending a day or night in the national capital. The same route is covered on the return trip.

"If the runway is expanded, then A320s can land in Jaffna. This will mean connectivity with places like Mumbai, Delhi, Doha, Dubai, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur besides Chennai," the academic who did not wish to be named told this correspondent.

"This will dramatically scale up Jaffna's economy in terms of hotels, hospitality sector, handicrafts, tourism, and transport services. Since most diaspora members hail from Jaffna, they will come straight to Jaffna avoiding Colombo."

This appears to be precisely the reason a powerful network of politically-connected Sinhalese in Colombo do not want to see Jaffna airport develop in any significant way.

"Sinhalese businesses fear their income will fall by a third if Jaffna takes away a chunk of air traffic," the academic said. "But Katunayake (Colombo airport) is already congested. Moreover, Jaffna is closer to the Gulf than it is to Colombo. And India is just across the sea."

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Jaffna Seeks Faster India-Backed Projects

India has given Rs 300 million grant for terminal modifications, power improvement and navigational systems. Besides concessional Indian credit lines, the airport project will require Sri Lankan treasury funding and public-private partnership.

A former head of the Jaffna chamber of commerce said the Sri Lankan government wanted to perennially keep Tamil areas dependent on Colombo.

"The problem with Bimal (Rathnayake) is he is adamant and has a huge ego," he added. "Although he lost the civil aviation portfolio after Indian protests, he continues to stonewall Jaffna's connectivity."

"We have been pressing the government to develop Jaffna airport and KKS (harbour) for long. They nod their heads but don't do anything," he added. "We realise they don't want the (Sri Lankan) North to boom."

According to this businessman, the retail cost of textiles, groceries, fruits and other goods imported from southern India will plunge by at least 50 per cent if these come direct to Jaffna by sea.

One of Jaffna's richest businessmen echoed the Tamil frustration.

"The Sinhalese don't realise that if the North develops, Sri Lanka develops too. If Tamil areas prosper, Sri Lanka will also prosper," he said. He too did not want to be named due to his extensive dealings with the government.

According to him, India was not only ready to finance the development of Jaffna airport and KKS harbour but was willing to put money to overhaul the fishing harbour at Point Pedro, also in Jaffna peninsula.

"If these three projects develop, it will cut unemployment in Tamil areas," he explained. "If more and more Tamil diaspora members find it easier to reach Jaffna, they will invest in the region too.

"But the way the government behaves, sometimes I ask myself: Are not Tamils Sri Lankans too? Why do you discriminate so much?"

IMAGE: Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind courtesy slpa.lk

Another outspoken Tamil MP, Mano Ganesan, has accused Minister Rathnayake of tripping India-backed projects that can transform the island's north into an economic hub with direct links to international trade and capital.

He accused Rathnayake, the ruling coalition's chief coordinator for the Tamil-majority Northern Province, of having a political outlook that would keep the Tamil region economically reliant on southern Sri Lanka.

"The development of the North is the development of Sri Lanka as a whole," said Ganesan, a former cabinet minister who heads the Tamil Progressive Alliance. "They need to understand this."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff