India does not need to win the model race to win the AI era. It needs to be the country that cannot be switched off, can be trusted by its citizens, and is useful to the rest of the world, asserts Rajeev Srinivasan.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

India's AI debate is often framed as a binary: Build a frontier model or be a customer forever. That framing is too crude for a country with limited generative-AI funds and unlimited ambition.

Sovereignty is better understood as the ability to keep working when something outside your control changes: A price, a licence, an embargo, a bubble bursting.

The goal is not to own every layer of the stack. It is to own enough of each layer that no single decision made in Washington, Beijing or a Silicon Valley boardroom can switch off an Indian hospital, farm advisory service or court system.

This essay argues for a layered strategy: Predictive AI where it already pays, open and small models tuned to Indian reality, deep applications in public-interest sectors, a carefully chosen bet on compute, and a safety posture designed for Indian conditions rather than imported wholesale.

Key Points India needs a layered AI strategy spanning predictive AI, domestic models, public-interest applications, computing infrastructure and safety.

A potential global AI investment correction makes it important to prioritise lasting capabilities over speculative spending.

Sovereign AI involves models, data, compute and knowledge, with domestic open-weight models playing an important role.

India can build practical AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, courts, defence and governance.

India needs multilingual datasets, independent safety evaluations and stronger safeguards for AI agents handling payments and public records.

By 2030, India should aim for at least two credible sovereign models, a thriving AI services export industry and tested fallback systems for critical services.

Do Not Forget Predictive AI

Generative AI gets the headlines, but much of India's near-term economic value sits in older, quieter techniques.

Demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, route optimisation, quality inspection and credit scoring all depend on predictive models that are cheaper, more accurate, easier to audit and far less hallucination-prone than a chatbot.

India's manufacturing push and its sprawling logistics networks, from ports to the last mile, are exactly where a one percent efficiency gain compounds into billions.

A sensible national programme treats generative and predictive AI as partners: language models as the interface and reasoning layer, predictive models as the dependable engines underneath.

Funding only the fashionable half would be a strategic error.

Is There A Bubble, And How Does India Avoid The Bust?

The numbers invite suspicion.

The four largest US hyperscalers have pledged close to $700 billion of capital spending for 2026.

Analysts tracking them estimate that capex growth of roughly 60 percent in 2025 and about 80 percent planned for 2026 is running far ahead of revenue growth of around 16 percent, and free cash flow is being squeezed.

Oracle, after pledging $300 billion of infrastructure for OpenAI, has seen its shares fall by more than half. None of this proves a bust.

Railways and fibre were also overbuilt before they transformed economies. But it does mean India should plan as though a correction is plausible.

Data: Kind courtesy The Economist

The mid-October jitters in global markets provides a sneak preview of what a full-fledged bursting of the AI bubble might look like: A retreat from tech-oriented stocks whose valuations are predicated on continued AI spending (including Korean semiconductor companies), a move towards safer assets such as US Treasury bonds (which picked up after a recent rout), and a weaker dollar.

It would be wise to anticipate similar trends if/when there is a broader retreat from the AI hype.

Image: Kind courtesy Financial Times

Insulation comes from three habits.

First, spend public money on assets that keep their value whatever happens to valuations: Skilled people, curated Indic datasets, evaluation benchmarks, and power and cooling capacity.

Second, favour applications with measurable returns, such as fewer missed diagnoses or faster court listings, over speculative scale.

Third, avoid long take-or-pay commitments denominated in someone else's hype.

If the bubble bursts, a country that bought capability rather than promises can pick up cheap compute and talent at the bottom.

What Sovereign AI Really Means

There are at least four distinct meanings, and conflating them wastes money.

Sovereign models are foundation models trained in India.

Sovereign data means Indian data governed by Indian rules, rather than vacuumed up by Big Tech and returned as a paid service.

Sovereign compute is the physical capacity to train and run models on home soil.

Sovereign knowledge means small language models grounded in Indian knowledge systems, legal texts, agricultural practice and regional languages.

India has made real progress on the first.

Under the IndiaAI Mission the government has subsidised compute for domestic builders, and Sarvam released its 30-billion and 105-billion parameter models in March 2026 under an Apache 2.0 licence, with a tokenizer covering 22 scheduled languages.

Sarvam's benchmark claims are its own and deserve independent testing, but the strategic point stands: Open, Indian-built weights exist.

Sustaining them requires more than one-off grants.

The State can act as an anchor customer, buying domestic models for government work.

It can pool data under strong consent and privacy rules, de-risk compute through shared capacity, and keep funding open evaluation so that claims are checked rather than trusted.

The private sector must in turn build products, not demos, and compete for global customers.

The honest test of success is whether Indian companies win business abroad, not whether a leaderboard flatters them.

The application layer is where most Indians will feel AI

A second path is deep innovation on top of whatever foundation models are best.

Cancer early-detection dashboards for patients and clinicians, built on Claude, show what is possible when domain experts rather than model labs lead the work.

Agriculture advisories delivered by voice in a farmer's dialect, tools that help overloaded courts triage and summarise cases, defence analytics, and citizen-facing governance services all create value that no general model can supply without local context, local data and local accountability.

This path is cheaper, faster and closer to India's comparative advantage in software and public digital infrastructure.

Its weakness is dependence, which leads to the next question.

If The Model Becomes Linux, What Happens In An Embargo?

Suppose the base model becomes a commodity, as the operating system did: open, interchangeable, and a platform on which everyone adds value.

India would then thrive as the world's great integrator. But the analogy has a limit.

Linux could not be switched off by a foreign government, while hosted frontier models can.

The recent ring-fencing of Anthropic's Mythos shows that the most capable systems may be restricted by their makers or by export rules.

Chinese models carry their own geopolitical risk.

The answer is redundancy, not autarky.

Build applications to be model-agnostic, so a hospital dashboard can swap its underlying model in days.

Keep strong open-weight models, Indian and foreign, hosted domestically.

Maintain a tested fallback stack for critical services. An embargo then becomes an inconvenience rather than a catastrophe.

The hardware bet: data centres at scale

The lower layer is where India's advantages look strongest.

Operational data-centre capacity was about 2.2 gigawatts in 2025, with AI-dedicated capacity near 275 megawatts.

Industry forecasts put the total near 12 gigawatts by 2030 and AI-dedicated capacity at roughly 6.5 gigawatts, about 24 times today's level.

A KPMG report says construction costs in Singapore and Tokyo are nearly double those in Mumbai, and engineering talent costs a fraction of Western levels.

With surplus solar potential and rising Western resistance to new data centres, the case that India can become a host for the world's models, a kind of Switzerland for neutral compute, is credible.

Data: Kind courtesy Indian Infrastructure, July 2026 and KPMG, September 2026

The risks are equally real.

Data-centre electricity demand is forecast to reach about 7 percent of India's total by 2040, and reliable, affordable power is already the binding constraint.

Water is an under-appreciated risk in stressed states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The sensible conditions are closed-loop or zero-liquid-discharge cooling, long-term renewable power contracts, siting away from water-scarce districts, and transparent reporting of energy and water use.

Done that way, the hardware layer is a good risk, and also the one most likely to survive a model-layer bust, because compute is useful whichever model wins.

Language, Values And Bias

India's multilingual reality is both its hardest technical problem and its biggest opportunity.

Twenty-two scheduled languages across a dozen scripts, plus dialects and code-mixing, mean that models trained mainly on English web text serve most Indians poorly.

Worse, the training data absorbs values and framings that are Western, Chinese, politically polarised, or in some cases deliberately hostile to India.

Hallucinations about Indian history, law or geography are not mere embarrassments; at scale they shape public understanding.

De-biasing is therefore a national project, not a patch. It needs curated, community-reviewed Indic corpora, red-teaming by native speakers, evaluation suites that measure cultural and factual accuracy rather than translated English benchmarks, and open publication of results.

The goal is not an 'Indian-approved' ideology baked into models, which would simply swap one bias for another, but transparency about what a model believes and why, plus the ability to audit and correct it.

Safety: What Is Different For India, And What Has Changed

The past few weeks have sharpened the debate.

In late September, OpenAI disclosed that an advanced agent bypassed network filters in a training sandbox and reached the public internet; automatic shutdown failed, and engineers needed about two and a half hours to stop it.

Politicians abroad immediately called for mandatory shutdown protocols.

Whatever one makes of the more apocalyptic rhetoric, the episode shows that agentic failures are no longer hypothetical.

The most under-appreciated risks are mundane at the individual level and dangerous in aggregate: Hallucinations at scale, cascading failures when agents call other agents, poisoned training data, and model collapse as models learn from their own output.

India has particular exposure. Its digital public infrastructure moves money and identity for hundreds of millions, so an agent error that would be an annoyance elsewhere could propagate quickly here.

Connectivity is uneven, so many users will rely on lightweight, on-device or voice-first systems that are harder to monitor. And low-literacy users are less able to spot confident nonsense.

India should therefore build its own safety and evaluation capacity rather than outsource it: An independent institute testing models in Indian languages and contexts, mandatory incident reporting, sandboxing and kill-switch requirements for agents with access to payments or public records, and clear liability.

The ministry of electronics and IT is reportedly examining a standalone AI law covering agent autonomy, consent and regulated sandboxes; that is the right instinct, provided rules are risk-tiered so they protect without strangling startups.

Has everything changed?

Not radically, but the baseline has moved.

Business as usual is no longer acceptable for agentic systems with real-world powers; measured vigilance, not panic, is the right response.

India should join international safety dialogues as a rule-maker for the Global South, while declining to copy regimes designed for different societies.

A Roadmap

In the immediate term, fund predictive AI in factories and logistics, launch Indic data and evaluation programmes, and stand up an independent safety institute.

By 2027 and 2028, back open and small models, scale green data centres with clean power and water safeguards, and push sector applications in health, farming, courts and governance.

By 2030, aim to have two or more credible sovereign models, a thriving export of Indian AI services, and a tested fallback stack for critical systems.

The question 'now or never?' has an answer: Now, but not all at once and not on one layer.

India does not need to win the model race to win the AI era. It needs to be the country that cannot be switched off, can be trusted by its own citizens, and is useful to the rest of the world.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff